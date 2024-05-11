Marvel Studios Is Finally Sending Their Lawyers After The Anonymous Social Media Scoopers Over Various Leaks

Even though the leaks were 50/50 at best, several online anonymous Twitter accounts have broken big comic book news in the past, particularly in regards to Marvel Studios.

And while their posts were hit or miss in terms of casting or what films were coming down the pipeline, they have been known to share set photo leaks that potentially spoil big moments from the films.

Case in point, @CanWeGetSomeToast recently posted set photos from Captain America: Brave New World which seems to have been the breaking point for Marvel Studios.

Marvel Studios has issued an DMCA subpoena to discover who's behind the social media account that has posted various Marvel leaks including a pre-release image from ‘CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD’



(Source: https://t.co/zObGGGvXmA) pic.twitter.com/pD5SLWzt09 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 11, 2024 According to a DMCA the film company (#MarvelStudios) wants Instagram to share all information that could help to identify the account holder of @CanWeGetToast. That includes names, physical addresses, IP addresses, telephone numbers, e-mail addresses, and payment account info. pic.twitter.com/mk1CRQqWGq — GRGydan1ellx 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 (@Gydan1ell) May 11, 2024

Matthew Slattof, Marvel's VP of Global Security and Content Protection has filed a DMCA subpoena for Instagram to disclose the identity of the person operating the @CanWeGetSomeToast social media account.

If Marvel manages to confirm the identity of the person operating the account, they're likely facing a significant lawsuit.

How this case pans out could significantly change how other social media and reddit users post scoops in the future.

It's also likely that Marvel will go after other accounts if they are successful in their takedown of @CanWeGetSomeToast.

Leaks are nothing new for Marvel Studios, going all the way back to the days of the first Avengers film.

However, over the last few years, things have changed, whereas people no longer make one-time, throwaway accounts to post the leaks, instead they've turned their "insider" information into a business, where they charge a subscription fee.

In the DCMA notice, Marvel is going after @CanWeGetSomeToast over the leaks of Sam Wilson's new Captain America suit, which were also spoiled by the recent McDonald's Happy Meal promotional campaign. Why Marvel is using this particular instance for a call to action is a bit of a headscratcher.

Still, the case requires close watching over the next few weeks as we look to see whether anonymous scoopers lay low for a while or continue on as if nothing is happening.

As Marvel Studios prepares to release Deadpool & Wolverine later this year and look to set filming dates for Avengers 5, the company has likely had enough of their surprises and major plot points leaking out weeks or months before the film's release.