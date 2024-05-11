Marvel Studios Is Finally Sending Their Lawyers After The Anonymous Social Media Scoopers Over Various Leaks

It seems Marvel Studios has finally had enough of the online, anonymous social media scoopers as they've issued a DMCA subpoena to discover the identity of the person operating one account, in particular.

News
By MarkJulian - May 11, 2024 03:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Studios

Even though the leaks were 50/50 at best, several online anonymous Twitter accounts have broken big comic book news in the past, particularly in regards to Marvel Studios.

And while their posts were hit or miss in terms of casting or what films were coming down the pipeline, they have been known to share set photo leaks that potentially spoil big moments from the films.

Case in point, @CanWeGetSomeToast recently posted set photos from Captain America: Brave New World which seems to have been the breaking point for Marvel Studios.

Matthew Slattof, Marvel's VP of Global Security and Content Protection has filed a DMCA subpoena for Instagram to disclose the identity of the person operating the @CanWeGetSomeToast social media account.

If Marvel manages to confirm the identity of the person operating the account, they're likely facing a significant lawsuit.

How this case pans out could significantly change how other social media and reddit users post scoops in the future. 

It's also likely that Marvel will go after other accounts if they are successful in their takedown of @CanWeGetSomeToast.

Leaks are nothing new for Marvel Studios, going all the way back to the days of the first Avengers film.

However, over the last few years, things have changed, whereas people no longer make one-time, throwaway accounts to post the leaks, instead they've turned their "insider" information into a business, where they charge a subscription fee.

In the DCMA notice, Marvel is going after @CanWeGetSomeToast over the leaks of Sam Wilson's new Captain America suit, which were also spoiled by the recent McDonald's Happy Meal promotional campaign.  Why Marvel is using this particular instance for a call to action is a bit of a headscratcher.

Still, the case requires close watching over the next few weeks as we look to see whether anonymous scoopers lay low for a while or continue on as if nothing is happening.

As Marvel Studios prepares to release Deadpool & Wolverine later this year and look to set filming dates for Avengers 5, the company has likely had enough of their surprises and major plot points leaking out weeks or months before the film's release.

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/11/2024, 3:14 PM
could you at least link the photos of the leaks?
MarkJulian
MarkJulian - 5/11/2024, 3:21 PM
@harryba11zack - Link to the photos that Marvel is unhappy about them getting leaked? No.
Snow43214
Snow43214 - 5/11/2024, 3:41 PM
@MarkJulian - lmao, what a comeback
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/11/2024, 3:48 PM
@MarkJulian - User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/11/2024, 3:55 PM
@MarkJulian - Could you maybe leak at least one photo? I'll promise to comment, like and subscribe if you do.
User Comment Image
SuperJefe
SuperJefe - 5/11/2024, 3:15 PM
“I know nothing. I don’t even like toast. I’m a croissant guy.”

User Comment Image
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 5/11/2024, 4:11 PM
@SuperJefe - He's built like an informant.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 5/11/2024, 3:15 PM
?si=zWSalsbyWwP84oi7
VISIONaryNPa1
VISIONaryNPa1 - 5/11/2024, 3:24 PM
What is that thumbnail image 💀
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/11/2024, 4:02 PM
@VISIONaryNPa1 - is the indiana jones guy mad about not investing his dtar wars money on bitcoin so he doednoesnt have to star in marvel next flop
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/11/2024, 3:27 PM
The internet sure ain't what it used to be.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/11/2024, 4:02 PM
@ObserverIO - it is , ask worldcorp
NoAssemblyReqd
NoAssemblyReqd - 5/11/2024, 3:30 PM
As one who often stumbled on spoilers without even trying (I come to this site, after all) was pleasantly caught off-guard by the number of surprises that stayed secret on Endgame until opening day. Perhaps I wasn’t paying attention to the scoops, but I recall at least 6 or 7 major events and cameos that had me gasping.

I don’t know if I agree with getting lawyers involved, but I totally get why Marvel values giving its audience the benefit of experiencing the goods as fresh as possible in the cinema.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 5/11/2024, 3:53 PM
@NoAssemblyReqd - you mean like Thor being a junkie and Hulk being a coward?
Origame
Origame - 5/11/2024, 4:24 PM
@NoAssemblyReqd - that will never happen again.
sully
sully - 5/11/2024, 3:43 PM
Lol yeah good luck proving leaks are causing any damages whatsoever. People are going to go see the movie anyway if they're already interested. If the people leaking are not Disney/Marvel employees, then they are not under any Non-disclosure agreements. The most Disney could do is send DMCA takedown requests.
MarkJulian
MarkJulian - 5/11/2024, 3:47 PM
@sully - They have a subscription based service where they charge a monthly fee for people to access insider info that they got their hands on in a dubious manner. They'd be safe it was just posting things for free, but they messed up by charging for it.
r1g0r
r1g0r - 5/11/2024, 3:46 PM
hook 'em.
book 'em.
COOK 'em.

that's IP. and toasty-boy deserves a good prison welcome.
BobbyDrake
BobbyDrake - 5/11/2024, 3:46 PM
They’re gonna blame the leaks when the movie fails. Yup, that’s the problem!!!
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/11/2024, 4:01 PM
Oh shit....ammm....jonathan majors hunter lyle shafer yes yes skibidi tiltel im such a troll nothibg to do or check ok bye
LSHF
LSHF - 5/11/2024, 4:02 PM
What bothers me more than that is the neverending onslaught of articles based on rumors, because if any of the rumors are true, then they are spoilers.

And most rumors are made up bullshit for clickbait purposes.
WeaponXCII
WeaponXCII - 5/11/2024, 4:09 PM
I guess you could say they're... toast.

User Comment Image
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 5/11/2024, 4:09 PM
HAHAHAHAHAHA YES! YES! YES!

MYTIMETOSHINE THEY'RE COMING FOR YOUUUUU HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
billnye69
billnye69 - 5/11/2024, 4:10 PM
Big corporations going after a single civilian over a Twitter post. Capitalism doing its thing.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 5/11/2024, 4:17 PM
@billnye69 - What's funny is how these studios purposely leak things themselves. But when the leak doesn't go as planned they want to come after someone. It's ridiculous.
marvel72
marvel72 - 5/11/2024, 4:20 PM
Spoil away I have no plans in seeing this.
GhostDog
GhostDog - 5/11/2024, 4:26 PM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/11/2024, 4:28 PM
User Comment Image

Don’t get me wrong , I enjoy the odd scoop and spoiler but it’s gotten too much to the point that it seems like people sometimes just make shit up in order to get clicks or views which can be misleading or even create false expectations…

Hopefully this does change scooper culture for the better or just get rid of it all together.

