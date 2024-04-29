The New Falcon Suit Revealed Via CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Promo Image

Actor Danny Ramirez portrays Joaquin Torres in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a character first introduced in the Disney+ TV series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Marvel Comics readers likely already know that Torres is a Marvel superhero who eventually becomes the new Falcon after Sam Wilson carries on the legacy of Steve Rogers and becomes the new Captain America.

A similar scenario is set to play out in the MCU and thanks to a promotional tie-in image from McDonald's, we now have our first official look at Torres' Falcon costume.

There have been promotional artwork and toy leaks confirming that Torres would become Falcon in the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World, but this is the first official look at the costume.

Previously, Ramirez teased that his character would have an insane action sequence in the film.

"I’m excited for the entire experience, but specifically there’s one sequence that we shot, that I haven’t seen yet, but I’ve heard a lot of really great things," said the Top Gun: Maverick actor.

After donning the stars and stripes in a Disney+ television series, Mackie will make his 'cinematic' debut as Captain America in Brave New World when the film hits theaters on February 14, 2025.

The film was originally set to be released in July 2024, but it's reported that substantial reshoots are on the horizon for the film after poor reactions to early test screenings.

Matthew Orton was hired back in December 2023 to rewrite a significant portion of the screenplay originally penned by the team of Onah, Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson.

Prior to the script rewrite, Mackie shared the main difference between what it means to have Wilson under the stars-and-stripes cowl versus Steve Rogers.

Said Mackie, "It’s more so about his ability to connect and counsel. He’s not as rash to bear arms as Steve Rogers was. Having a super serum makes you impossible to beat, so your answer to everything is to fight it out. Whereas Sam Wilson can actually die pretty easily."

The cast for the film includes Mackie's Captain America, Ramirez's Falcon, Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley, Tim Blake Nelson as The Leader, Liv Tyler as Betty Ross, Harrison Ford as Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross (who replaces the late William Hurt), and Shira Haas as Israeli superheroine Sabra.

Rosa Salazar also has an undisclosed role in the film.