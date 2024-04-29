The New Falcon Suit Revealed Via CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Promo Image

Just as Sam Wilson takes on the mantle of Captain America, there will be a new hero who signs up to become the new Falcon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Brave New World.

By MarkJulian - Apr 29, 2024 09:04 AM EST

Actor Danny Ramirez portrays Joaquin Torres in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a character first introduced in the Disney+ TV series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Marvel Comics readers likely already know that Torres is a Marvel superhero who eventually becomes the new Falcon after Sam Wilson carries on the legacy of Steve Rogers and becomes the new Captain America.

A similar scenario is set to play out in the MCU and thanks to a promotional tie-in image from McDonald's, we now have our first official look at Torres' Falcon costume.

There have been promotional artwork and toy leaks confirming that Torres would become Falcon in the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World, but this is the first official look at the costume.

Previously, Ramirez teased that his character would have an insane action sequence in the film.

"I’m excited for the entire experience, but specifically there’s one sequence that we shot, that I haven’t seen yet, but I’ve heard a lot of really great things," said the Top Gun: Maverick actor.

After donning the stars and stripes in a Disney+ television series, Mackie will make his 'cinematic' debut as Captain America in Brave New World when the film hits theaters on  February 14, 2025.

The film was originally set to be released in July 2024, but it's reported that substantial reshoots are on the horizon for the film after poor reactions to early test screenings. 

Matthew Orton was hired back in December 2023 to rewrite a significant portion of the screenplay originally penned by the team of Onah, Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson.

Prior to the script rewrite, Mackie shared the main difference between what it means to have Wilson under the stars-and-stripes cowl versus Steve Rogers.

Said Mackie, "It’s more so about his ability to connect and counsel. He’s not as rash to bear arms as Steve Rogers was. Having a super serum makes you impossible to beat, so your answer to everything is to fight it out. Whereas Sam Wilson can actually die pretty easily."

The cast for the film includes Mackie's Captain America, Ramirez's Falcon, Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley, Tim Blake Nelson as The Leader, Liv Tyler as Betty Ross, Harrison Ford as Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross (who replaces the late William Hurt), and Shira Haas as Israeli superheroine Sabra. 

Rosa Salazar also has an undisclosed role in the film.

DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 4/29/2024, 9:46 AM
I know it's comic accurate, but the green reminds me more of Vulture than Falcon. Still, neat design.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 4/29/2024, 9:47 AM
Waaahh two Falcons
Origame
Origame - 4/29/2024, 9:47 AM
Good job giving the Hispanic guy the identity of the first black superhero in marvel comics. Real....progressive?
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 4/29/2024, 9:52 AM
@Origame - That's just how the character is in the comics though, what did you expect?
UniqNo
UniqNo - 4/29/2024, 9:56 AM
@Origame - Of course you would complain.. lol..

Don't ever change!

Also Black Panther came before Falcon, so he wasn't the first "Black Super hero" in the marvel comics.

Suit looks basic though. But I'm annoyed they didn't stick with the white on blue for Sam's new suit.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 4/29/2024, 9:56 AM
@Urubrodi - Yeah I thought they wanted comic accuracy. Now when it happens they are upset about something else

WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 4/29/2024, 10:02 AM
@Origame - now we have another first.....first hispanic hero in mcu
NightEagle3
NightEagle3 - 4/29/2024, 10:08 AM
@Origame - the amount of stretching you had to do to find a way to be offended by this in some way... Mr Fantastic would be jealous
NGFB
NGFB - 4/29/2024, 9:47 AM
Why does that look like The Rock in a Falcon costume?
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 4/29/2024, 9:48 AM
That Falcon suit looks ridiculous..
MarkJulian
MarkJulian - 4/29/2024, 9:49 AM
@lazlodaytona - Looks pretty similar to the one Sam had in The Winter Solider, just green.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 4/29/2024, 9:54 AM
@MarkJulian - I guess so
xfan320
xfan320 - 4/29/2024, 10:00 AM
@lazlodaytona - I think it's mainly due to the addition of sleeves on the outfit 🤔
GhostDog
GhostDog - 4/29/2024, 9:49 AM
When comic accuracy goes wrong. Its not always the best.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/29/2024, 9:49 AM
Hope they have written his character better because he was annoying as sh1t in that falcon tv show. Like a mid 2000s shia labeouf
garu
garu - 4/29/2024, 9:50 AM
I wonder if they will give Sam the helmet (and the serum for christ's sake)


Falcon looks silly but that's just from a McDonald's promo ad, I'm sure it'll look better in film.


I wonder if they'll attach the teaser to Deadpool and Wolverine, since they really need to promote the next MCU film after the most likely $1B contender. Deadpool won't just be a story about two friends lifting each other up and finding new purpose in the world, it'll also be the marketing chest compressions the MCU needs to resucitate via promoting their next entries.
kg8817
kg8817 - 4/29/2024, 9:52 AM
I was the biggest MCU Stan and made excuses for them a lot. I even stuck around after Endgame but definitely became more critical. In fact, I would defend Falcon & Winter Soldier a bit because there was a lot I enjoyed from it, even if I was critical about that too.

But I’m sorry that looks absolutely awful.

There’s no need for another Falcon. It’s so stupid. And Mackie was awesome in Twisted Metal so he can do leading man stuff if given faith, but I don’t think this is it.

People forget so much of Cap as a character was written off before first avenger came out, and even around then and during avengers 1. Winter Soldier made Steve a viable, interesting character in the general public’s eyes.

They have a LOT of work to do with this, and I feel like this is going to fail in a spectacular fashion.

The reboot of the MCU couldn’t come soon enough.
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 4/29/2024, 9:56 AM
@kg8817 - "There’s no need for another Falcon. It’s so stupid."

Cool, but, do we want comic accuracy or nah? Because, this is straight out of the comics.
garu
garu - 4/29/2024, 10:03 AM
@clintthahamster - The silence after this excellent response is everything to me, well done.
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 4/29/2024, 9:52 AM
Cap got a real battle on his hands and im ready for it. No super soldier. no special powers. real. raw. rugged. hope this does Black Panther and Wakanda Forever numbers 💪🏾
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/29/2024, 9:52 AM
I like it…

Definitely fits this versions military background moreso then the mutated teenager he was in the comics.

Anyway , looking forward to seeing Torres again since I liked him in Falcon & The Winter Soldier!!.

Fares
Fares - 4/29/2024, 9:54 AM
Well the artwork we got a while ago certainly looked better, especially with visor looking more opaque.
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 4/29/2024, 9:57 AM
@Fares - Something tells me that a sample image for a Happy Meal isn't necessarily what we'll see in the final movie . . .
Fares
Fares - 4/29/2024, 10:00 AM
@clintthahamster - Certainly, neither is the case for the artwork. I'm just prepared for the final product to fall anywhere in between
campblood
campblood - 4/29/2024, 9:55 AM
Another all black costume. But I guess it has to contrast the Stars and Stripes.

I also wonder are those wings even big enough to provide enough lift for a grown 200 pound man
Usernametaken
Usernametaken - 4/29/2024, 9:57 AM
I'm just happy they changed Mackie's costume and did not go with the TF&WS one.
CaptainCheese
CaptainCheese - 4/29/2024, 9:57 AM
No open chest? Bwahaha!
SuperCat
SuperCat - 4/29/2024, 9:57 AM
LOL. That's a f*cking Power Ranger.

SuperCat
SuperCat - 4/29/2024, 10:00 AM
Matchesz
Matchesz - 4/29/2024, 10:07 AM
Skipped over 50+ years worth of steve roger stories for this.

