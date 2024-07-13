Marvel Studios' SDCC Plans Revealed As Disney Allegedly Faces 1.1TB Hack Which Includes Intel On Future Movies

There are rumblings online that Disney has been hacked, with 1.1TB of data allegedly compromised.

A group called "Nullbulge" claims to have gained access to the company's internal Slack, with the data they've acquired including information on unreleased projects, never-before-seen concept art, and various login and persona details.

Disney has yet to comment on the supposed hack and none of this content has been released online...yet. Presumably, Disney will be asked to pay for the hacked data and, if they refuse, it will be shared online for the world to see.

That could mean we'll soon have a lot of inside information about the House of Mouse's movie slate, potentially extending to Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm's offerings.

In 2022, Rockstar Games was also breached via Slack, leading to 90 videos of Grand Theft Auto VI being leaked online (including development data which put its release at risk). Insomniac Games was hacked last year, with the result being that the company's upcoming slate and intel on scrapped projects - including Spider-Man Online - was in the wild for all to see.

Disney may be looking to distract from this news by confirming today that Marvel Studios will host a 1-hour Hall H panel at the San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, July 27 from 6pm - 7pm.

That's a shorter-than-usual panel but enough to give us an updated slate and the odd trailer or two.

Surprisingly, this won't be the first panel we see Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige on. On Friday, he'll take the stage in Room 6DE to discuss comics with Marvel Comics editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulski. Here’s the official description:

Marvel masters collide in an unprecedented meeting of page and screen! Marvel Comics editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulski and Marvel Studios’ president Kevin Feige discuss their mutual love for all things Marvel Comics along with some special surprise creators. With decades of creative storytelling at the House of Ideas between them, there will be no shortage of insider insights and unheard comic book anecdotes that you can’t afford to miss. And if that wasn’t enough… following the discussion, fans will receive an exclusive giveaway comic!

Stay tuned for updates as we have them.