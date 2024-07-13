Marvel Studios' SDCC Plans Revealed As Disney Allegedly Faces 1.1TB Hack Which Includes Intel On Future Movies

Marvel Studios' SDCC Plans Revealed As Disney Allegedly Faces 1.1TB Hack Which Includes Intel On Future Movies

Marvel Studios has announced its plans for this month's San Diego Comic-Con, but we may learn more about Kevin Feige's plans sooner than that if news of a Disney hack is correct. Find more details here...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 13, 2024 02:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Studios

There are rumblings online that Disney has been hacked, with 1.1TB of data allegedly compromised. 

A group called "Nullbulge" claims to have gained access to the company's internal Slack, with the data they've acquired including information on unreleased projects, never-before-seen concept art, and various login and persona details. 

Disney has yet to comment on the supposed hack and none of this content has been released online...yet. Presumably, Disney will be asked to pay for the hacked data and, if they refuse, it will be shared online for the world to see. 

That could mean we'll soon have a lot of inside information about the House of Mouse's movie slate, potentially extending to Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm's offerings. 

In 2022, Rockstar Games was also breached via Slack, leading to 90 videos of Grand Theft Auto VI being leaked online (including development data which put its release at risk). Insomniac Games was hacked last year, with the result being that the company's upcoming slate and intel on scrapped projects - including Spider-Man Online - was in the wild for all to see. 

Disney may be looking to distract from this news by confirming today that Marvel Studios will host a 1-hour Hall H panel at the San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, July 27 from 6pm - 7pm. 

That's a shorter-than-usual panel but enough to give us an updated slate and the odd trailer or two. 

Surprisingly, this won't be the first panel we see Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige on. On Friday, he'll take the stage in Room 6DE to discuss comics with Marvel Comics editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulski. Here’s the official description:

Marvel masters collide in an unprecedented meeting of page and screen! Marvel Comics editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulski and Marvel Studios’ president Kevin Feige discuss their mutual love for all things Marvel Comics along with some special surprise creators. With decades of creative storytelling at the House of Ideas between them, there will be no shortage of insider insights and unheard comic book anecdotes that you can’t afford to miss. And if that wasn’t enough… following the discussion, fans will receive an exclusive giveaway comic!

Stay tuned for updates as we have them.

D23 Schedule Confirms Plans For Marvel Animation Panel...But There's No Mention Of Marvel Studios
Related:

D23 Schedule Confirms Plans For Marvel Animation Panel...But There's No Mention Of Marvel Studios
Marvel Fan Edit Will Give You A New Appreciation For The MCU's Action Scenes
Recommended For You:

Marvel Fan Edit Will Give You A New Appreciation For The MCU's Action Scenes
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 7/13/2024, 2:07 PM
Ouch.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 7/13/2024, 2:09 PM
Disney uses slack for work accounts? I [frick]ing hate Slack. Such a shitty interface
Vigor
Vigor - 7/13/2024, 2:19 PM
@JFerguson - that's how I feel about zoom too but not many people share that sentiment

I may just be really used to Teams
thedrudo
thedrudo - 7/13/2024, 2:21 PM
@JFerguson - The two newsrooms I've worked in used Slack as well. I wasn't the biggest fan but it could be worse.
mountainman
mountainman - 7/13/2024, 2:24 PM
@JFerguson - I’ve used all the major collaboration tools and, to me, Slack is the best one by far. I’m stuck with Teams now and that is such an abomination. Webex, Jabber, And so many others are bad too. Skype is ok and pretty straight forward. But Slack just has the feature set that I’m looking for at work.
Evansly
Evansly - 7/13/2024, 2:29 PM
@mountainman - Teams was fine but New Teams is so much worse. My gif button also moved and that is a travesty.

I tried new Outlook for a total of 2 minutes before I had to switch away from that garbage
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/13/2024, 2:51 PM
@JFerguson - I work at an EV start up. Slack became Facebook when times got really rough and employees were fed up. It became meme city. Great fun for awhile. But you ended up putting yourself as a [foo foo] if you openly talked shit about the company....which is precisely what everyone was utilizing it for during this time period.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 7/13/2024, 2:14 PM
Not the day when i'll be out watching Deapool & Wolverine, man...smdh.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 7/13/2024, 2:15 PM
User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/13/2024, 2:19 PM
Jonathan Majors strikes back!
Somehow this is Kingo fault ..he redeemed
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/13/2024, 2:21 PM
Good luck Disney. Your Marvel universe is already being question on which direction is going. Now, the bombshell will drop and, well.....yikes.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 7/13/2024, 2:22 PM
This is the kind of combining to seperate pieces of news into one in a clever way that I can appreciate.

That aside, I honestly don't think it's that bad for business if hacked stuff is leaked. Think that if anything it only creates more hype for the upcoming projects.
Origame
Origame - 7/13/2024, 2:29 PM
Honestly this might be the best thing for them.

...unless it turns out they do something dumb, like making secret wars basically captain marvel 3.
marvel72
marvel72 - 7/13/2024, 2:32 PM
User Comment Image
marvel72
marvel72 - 7/13/2024, 2:38 PM
User Comment Image
Cleander
Cleander - 7/13/2024, 2:41 PM
Hopefully whatever projects the hackers have found will be leaked and shared to the public..anything bad that happens to Disney is good for society. Amen

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder