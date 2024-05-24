MCU Rumor Roundup: Updates On SECRET WARS, TFF, Surprising Plans For Maguire & Garfield, And More

We've come to the end of another week here on CBM, and while it's been a bit of a slow few days for major news, there's more than enough rumors to keep you going!

In this latest round-up of Marvel Cinematic Universe-related rumors, we have (possible) updates on quite a new upcoming big-screen releases, including The Fantastic Four, the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings sequel, and Avengers 5/Secret Wars. There's also talk of a brand-new project (or projects) featuring Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire's Spider-Men.

According to Daniel Richtman, Sony Pictures wants to bring Maguire and Garfield back as their respective takes on Spider-Man (no surprise after the success of No Way Home), but as "key players" in a Multiverse storyline of their own, separate from the MCU's.

We have heard that Sony's Tom Rothman and Marvel's Kevin Feige disagreed about bringing these actors back for a reunion with Tom Holland in Spider-Man 4, so perhaps this was the compromise?

Moving on to the upcoming Avengers movies, and Richtman has heard that Avengers 5 (FKA Avengers: The Kang Dynasty) might be revamped to be more standalone in nature, and Secret Wars could end up becoming two films.

Official updates on Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings sequel have been scarce, but filming is reportedly scheduled to get underway next year, with star Simu Liu and director Destin Daniel Cretton set to return. "The Wreckage of Time" is still believed to be the title, and the movie may feature a Kang Variant as the main villain.

As for The Fantastic Four, Richtman claims that Franklin Richards will actually be a part of the main team, and will wear a costume with the number "5." Franklin has powerful reality-warping abilities in the comics, and there's a lot of speculation that the son of Reed and Sue will be responsible for the heroes being transported to the main MCU timeline.

Sticking with The FF, we'll wrap up with a rumor we're not buying in the slightest - but with all the Multiversal shenanigans at play in the MCU, you really never know!

Natasha Lyonne joined the cast of the reboot earlier this month, and there's a rumor going around that she'll be playing a female take on Doctor Doom. Again, we're not putting much stock in this one, but this X post from IGN's Joshua Yehl would at least seem to indicate that she will be playing a surprising character.

If I told you who she’s playing, you wouldn’t believe me. https://t.co/jRjAvyoe51 — Joshua Yehl (@JoshuaYehl) May 16, 2024

What do you make of these latest MCU rumors? Drop us a comment down below.