MIDNIGHT SONS Movie Rumored To Have Lost Michael Green; Marvel Studios Searching For New Writer

Logan and Blade writer Michael Green was reportedly working on the script for Marvel Studios' Midnight Sons movie, but we're now hearing that he's stepped away from the project...

By MarkCassidy - Jan 26, 2025 07:01 AM EST
Marvel Studios' Midnight Sons movie may have suffered a setback with the departure of a reliable hand to pen the script for the planned supernatural team-up.

We got word that Michael Green had been enlisted to write Midnight Sons last summer, but according to scooper MTTSH, his "take didn't click" and he has now parted ways with the project. Marvel is said to be searching for a replacement.

Green wrote the original script for the long-awaited Blade reboot, and has also worked on the likes of Netflix's Blue Eye Samurai, Kenneth Branagh’s Hercule Poirot trilogy, Blade Runner 2049 and Logan.

It's important to keep in mind that a Midnight Sons movie has yet to be officially announced - although we'd say Marvel Studios assembling their supernatural characters for a team-up at some point is inevitable.

Multiple characters have been a part of or associated with the team in the comics over the years, but according to another recent rumor from The Cosmic Circus, the MCU's line-up will most likely include: Wong, Moon Knight, Ghost Rider, Blade, Werewolf by Night, & Man-Thing.

"Other names I’ve heard, from most to least likely, include Black Knight, Scarlet Scarab, Elsa Bloodstone, Dr. Strange, and even Agatha Harkness. But if I had to guess how many members I’d expect for this team lineup, I’d say between 6-9."

Moon Knight star Oscar Isaac showed interest in reprising his role(s) for a Midnight Suns project in a recent interview.

"I thought there was an interesting opportunity with Midnight Sons. There’s such interesting characters in there, and now that we’ve set the groundwork with learning who Marc, Steven, Jake are, it could be an interesting opportunity to see him as part of a team and what that dynamic would be. So I think that would be exciting, I think for me, I definitely hope there’s some room to explore that possibility."

As for who could wind up in the director's chair, we've previously heard that both Michael Giacchino (Werewolf By Night) and Fede Alvarez (Alien: Romulus) are on the studio's radar.

What do you make of this rumor? If Green has indeed stepped away, who do you think would be the best pick to write the script? Drop us a comment down below.

"Stephen Strange, AKA Doctor Strange, gathers a loose-knit confederation of mystically powered heroes, originally called the Nine and eventually the Midnight Sons, to serve as mankind's first line of defense against the Mother of Demons, Lilith, and her children, the Lilin."

ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 1/26/2025, 7:44 AM
Make blade first, and even that should be post reset
thedrudo
thedrudo - 1/26/2025, 8:01 AM
It would be great if every MCU writer that fails to get a good script done has to find their replacement within 7 days… or they die Ring-style.

