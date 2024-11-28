Previously Unseen MCU Photos From CAPTAIN MARVEL, ECHO, LOKI, SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING, And More Revealed

We're all fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and anything to do with the franchise rarely passes us by. Now, though, we have some previously unseen photos shared by Marvel Studios photographer Chuck Zlotnick.

Zlotnick revealed a few Spider-Man: Homecoming portraits on his public Instagram, but you'll need to head to his website for the rest (as much as we'd love to share them here, images like these tend to be copyrighted).

We can, however, talk about what you'll see. Zlotnick has published stills from MCU movies like Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and Spider-Man: Homecoming, revealing new looks at characters like Captain America, Baby Groot, The Vulture, and more.

He's also shared shots from Disney+ TV shows like Hawkeye, Echo, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki, and WandaVision.

Elsewhere on his site, Zlotnick posted some must-see character portraits; among the highlights are Matt Murdock, Wilson Fisk, Yelena Belova, Agatha All Along's Wiccan, Kate Bishop, and John Walker/Captain America.

A quick look at his credits also confirms that he served as the set photographer for next year's Thunderbolts* movie.

2025 is shaping up to be a huge year for Marvel Studios as it will also see the release of Captain America: Brave New World and The Fantastic Four: First Steps in theaters. On streaming, there are several live-action and animated TV shows to look forward to, including Eyes of Wakanda, Daredevil: Born Again, and Wonder Man.

Once you've checked out those photos on Zlotnick's website, be sure to let us know which of them is your favourite down in the comments section.