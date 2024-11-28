Previously Unseen MCU Photos From CAPTAIN MARVEL, ECHO, LOKI, SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING, And More Revealed

Previously Unseen MCU Photos From CAPTAIN MARVEL, ECHO, LOKI, SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING, And More Revealed

Marvel Studios set photographer Chuck Zlotnick has shared new production stills and cast shots from several MCU projects he's worked on, including the likes of Spider-Man: Homecoming, Loki, and more...

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 28, 2024 06:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Studios

We're all fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and anything to do with the franchise rarely passes us by. Now, though, we have some previously unseen photos shared by Marvel Studios photographer Chuck Zlotnick

Zlotnick revealed a few Spider-Man: Homecoming portraits on his public Instagram, but you'll need to head to his website for the rest (as much as we'd love to share them here, images like these tend to be copyrighted). 

We can, however, talk about what you'll see. Zlotnick has published stills from MCU movies like Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and Spider-Man: Homecoming, revealing new looks at characters like Captain America, Baby Groot, The Vulture, and more. 

He's also shared shots from Disney+ TV shows like Hawkeye, Echo, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki, and WandaVision

Elsewhere on his site, Zlotnick posted some must-see character portraits; among the highlights are Matt Murdock, Wilson Fisk, Yelena Belova, Agatha All Along's Wiccan, Kate Bishop, and John Walker/Captain America. 

A quick look at his credits also confirms that he served as the set photographer for next year's Thunderbolts* movie.

2025 is shaping up to be a huge year for Marvel Studios as it will also see the release of Captain America: Brave New World and The Fantastic Four: First Steps in theaters. On streaming, there are several live-action and animated TV shows to look forward to, including Eyes of Wakanda, Daredevil: Born Again, and Wonder Man.

Once you've checked out those photos on Zlotnick's website, be sure to let us know which of them is your favourite down in the comments section.

SNOW WHITE And SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS Star Rachel Zegler Is Reportedly Being Eyed For An MCU Role
Related:

SNOW WHITE And SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS Star Rachel Zegler Is Reportedly Being Eyed For An MCU Role
RUMOR: Noah Hawley Has Met With Marvel Studios About A Number Of Projects, Including YOUNG AVENGERS
Recommended For You:

RUMOR: Noah Hawley Has Met With Marvel Studios About A Number Of Projects, Including YOUNG AVENGERS

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 11/28/2024, 6:08 AM

🙄🤔💭


PETER PARKER: SPIDER-MAN

Premiering on the CW 2/19/1998.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 11/28/2024, 6:20 AM
That Flash Thomson casting was really something
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 11/28/2024, 7:12 AM
@Matchesz - I actually liked the take. The rich kid bully seems much more contemporary than the jock bully
Thing94
Thing94 - 11/28/2024, 6:46 AM
Spider-Man Homecoming DEI

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder