Guillermo Del Toro Shares Chilly Location Scouting Photos For His FRANKENSTEIN Adaptation

Guillermo Del Toro Shares Chilly Location Scouting Photos For His FRANKENSTEIN Adaptation Guillermo Del Toro Shares Chilly Location Scouting Photos For His FRANKENSTEIN Adaptation

Guillermo del Toro is set to begin shooting his long-awaited adaptation of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein very soon, and the filmmaker has now shared some icy behind-the-scenes location shots...

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 01, 2024 06:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Frankenstein
Source: Via FearHQ

Guillermo del Toro (Hellboy, Blade 2, The Shape of Water) confirmed that he had finally begun working on his long-gestating Netflix adaptation of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein late last year, with Oscar Isaac (Moon Knight, the Star Wars sequel trilogy), Andrew Garfield (The Amazing Spider-Man movies), and Mia Goth (Infinity Pool, Pearl) in the lead roles.

“I’m doing Frankenstein. We’re working on it. We start shooting in February, and it’s a movie I have been wanting to do for 50 years since I saw the first Frankenstein. I had an epiphany, and it’s basically a movie that required a lot of growth and a lot of tools that I couldn’t have done 10 years ago. Now I’m brave or crazy enough or something, and we’re gonna tackle it. It’s Oscar Isaac, Andrew Garfield, Christoph Waltz, Mia Goth, and we’re working on it.”

Unfortunately, we recently learned that Garfield was forced to drop out due to a scheduling conflict, with Saltburn star Jacob Elordie stepping in to replace him as The Monster.

This also led to confirmation that Isaac will play Victor Frankenstein, and Goth is believed to have been cast as his wife, Elizabeth, who may also become the Monster's Bride, depending on which route Del Toro - who is also penning the script - decides to take the story.

Felix Kammerer (All Quiet on the Western Front), Lars Mikkelsen (The Witcher), David Bradley (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio) and Christian Convery (Sweet Tooth) have also signed on.

With filming scheduled to begin very soon, the Blade II director has now started scouting locations, and has shared a couple of icy-looking photos to social media. If you've read the book, you'll know that the story begins and ends in a desolate Arctic setting.

First published in 1818, Mary Shelley's Frankenstein; or, The Modern Prometheus has been adapted numerous times for the stage and screen, but there have been very few fully faithful takes on the story (the creature's appearance in the novel, for example, has never been accurately depicted).

With Del Toro behind the camera, it's probably safe to assume that this version will stick as closely as possible to the book.

Just in case you're somehow unaware of the premise of the novel, you'll find a brief synopsis below.

"A young scientist, Victor Frankenstein, driven by vanity and thirst for knowledge, manages to give life to a creature whom he assembled from dead material. The creature turns out very ugly, and Victor abandons him in horror. Rejected by his creator and hated by mankind in general, the Monster devotes himself to destruction and revenge."

Are you looking forward to Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein? Drop us a comment down below.

Andrew Garfield Drops Out Of FRANKENSTEIN; Jacob Elordi Will Now Play The Monster
Related:

Andrew Garfield Drops Out Of FRANKENSTEIN; Jacob Elordi Will Now Play The Monster
Mia Goth Will Reportedly Play The Bride Of FRANKENSTEIN In Guillermo Del Toro's Netflix Adaptation
Recommended For You:

Mia Goth Will Reportedly Play The Bride Of FRANKENSTEIN In Guillermo Del Toro's Netflix Adaptation
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

tmp3 - 2/1/2024, 6:59 PM
Most anticipated movie in production rn. Shelley’s original still stands tall as a masterpiece, just an incredibly beautiful and deeply humanist book
BiggieMac4Sauce - 2/1/2024, 7:01 PM
gonna try my hardest to not hype it up.. this gonna be tough
MosquitoFarmer - 2/1/2024, 7:06 PM
I read Mary Shelley's Frankenstein in college and was surprised how much I thoroughly enjoyed it, especially as someone who rarely reads books.
NinnesMBC - 2/1/2024, 7:15 PM
It would be cool if it was able to come this year and closely to Robert Eggers' Nosferatu.

Sucks that Andrew Garfield had to leave the project.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder