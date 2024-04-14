After Showcasing New Footage At CinemaCon, MICKEY 17 Is Surprisingly Being Described As A Sci-Fi Comedy

Robert Pattinson and director Bong Joon-ho were present at Warner Bros.' CinemaCon presentation earlier this week in Las Vegas to debut new footage for Mickey 17, which was just pushed back to January 2025.



Although it appears that WB won't be posting the trailer online anytime soon, we've learned a ton of new information about the pic thanks to the social media reactions and various footage recaps from various websites.



However, the most surprising, is that according to those in attendance, the film has a clear, comedic slant to the narrative.

Bong Joon Ho's new sci-fi movie Mickey 17 gets a "super goofy and epic" behind-closed-doors trailer at CinemaCon https://t.co/uwWHkIVk05 — SFX magazine (@SFXmagazine) April 12, 2024 Bong Joon Ho reveals why he changed the title of 'Mickey7' to ‘MICKEY 17’ for his movie adaptation:



"The number is how many times he dies...I killed him 10 times more" pic.twitter.com/8carmtidHI — MICKEY 17 UPDATES (@mickey17updates) April 10, 2024

The critically acclaimed novel Mickey 7 by Edward Ashton served as the inspiration for the film. The film's title was altered to Mickey 17 because Bong Joon-ho said that he murdered the title character 10 more times than Ashton.

Although Pattinson portrays a number of clones in the movie, Mickey 17 and Mickey 18 are the two primary variants. Despite having the same genetic makeup, the two clones have distinct personalities.

With Mickey 18, Pattinson said the character is like "playing an evil brother" who is "out of control," while Mickey 17, he claims, is battered down by life but is "delighted to be a part of a team."

#Mickey17 details



• Described as a Sci-fi comedy



• Follows a man who gets cloned over and over after he dies on suicide missions



• Bong Joon-ho cast Robert Pattinson because he has a 'crazy look in his eyes'



• One clone is like 'an evil brother' who is 'out of control' pic.twitter.com/3XOKtC0vsH — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) April 10, 2024

Mickey 17 was initially scheduled to open in theaters in March, but it was pulled off Warner Bros.' film slate and rescheduled for March 31, 2025. The reason given for the delay was allegedly Bong Joon-ho's need for more time to finish the VFX in the movie.



The new release date has some critics worried, though, as January is usually seen as a dumping ground for movies that the studios don't think will perform well.

In many parts of North America during January, it's extremely cold and gets dark very early, leading many people to venture out only for necessities as opposed to making entertainment excursions..

Robert Pattinson and Bong Joon-ho photographed by Ben Trivett at CinemaCon for People & Entertainment Weekly! pic.twitter.com/9nM8BGjp5X — MICKEY 17 UPDATES (@mickey17updates) April 12, 2024

In addition to Robert Pattinson and Steven Yeun, the film also stars Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo.

Previously, Pattinson teased that filming was, "like nothing I’ve ever done before. The movie is so crazy, it’s a completely different style of working. It’s so much talking."

MICKEY 7 (novel) Official Synopsis:

Dying isn’t any fun…but at least it’s a living.

Mickey7 is an Expendable: a disposable employee on a human expedition sent to colonize the ice world Niflheim. Whenever there’s a mission that’s too dangerous―even suicidal―the crew turns to Mickey. After one iteration dies, a new body is regenerated with most of his memories intact. After six deaths, Mickey7 understands the terms of his deal…and why it was the only colonial position unfilled when he took it.

On a fairly routine scouting mission, Mickey7 goes missing and is presumed dead. By the time he returns to the colony base, surprisingly helped back by native life, Mickey7’s fate has been sealed. There’s a new clone, Mickey8, reporting for Expendable duties. The idea of duplicate Expendables is universally loathed, and if caught, they will likely be thrown into the recycler for protein.

Mickey7 must keep his double a secret from the rest of the colony. Meanwhile, life on Niflheim is getting worse. The atmosphere is unsuitable for humans, food is in short supply, and terraforming is going poorly. The native species are growing curious about their new neighbors, and that curiosity has Commander Marshall very afraid. Ultimately, the survival of both lifeforms will come down to Mickey7.

That is, if he can just keep from dying for good.