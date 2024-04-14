After Showcasing New Footage At CinemaCon, MICKEY 17 Is Surprisingly Being Described As A Sci-Fi Comedy

Given the novel that it's based on and the fact that it's directed by Parasite helmer Bong Joon-ho and stars Robert Pattinson, many film aficionados thought Mickey 17 would be a sci-fi drama.

By MarkJulian - Apr 14, 2024 10:04 AM EST
Source: SFFGazette.com

Robert Pattinson and director Bong Joon-ho were present at Warner Bros.' CinemaCon presentation earlier this week in Las Vegas to debut new footage for Mickey 17, which was just pushed back to January 2025.

Although it appears that WB won't be posting the trailer online anytime soon, we've learned a ton of new information about the pic thanks to the social media reactions and various footage recaps from various websites.

However, the most surprising, is that according to those in attendance, the film has a clear, comedic slant to the narrative.

The critically acclaimed novel Mickey 7 by Edward Ashton served as the inspiration for the film. The film's title was altered to Mickey 17 because Bong Joon-ho said that he murdered the title character 10 more times than Ashton.

Although Pattinson portrays a number of clones in the movie, Mickey 17 and Mickey 18 are the two primary variants. Despite having the same genetic makeup, the two clones have distinct personalities.

With Mickey 18, Pattinson said the character is like "playing an evil brother" who is "out of control," while Mickey 17, he claims, is battered down by life but is "delighted to be a part of a team."

Mickey 17 was initially scheduled to open in theaters in March, but it was pulled off Warner Bros.' film slate and rescheduled for March 31, 2025. The reason given for the delay was allegedly Bong Joon-ho's need for more time to finish the VFX in the movie.

The new release date has some critics worried, though, as January is usually seen as a dumping ground for movies that the studios don't think will perform well.

In many parts of North America during January, it's extremely cold and gets dark very early, leading many people to venture out only for necessities as opposed to making entertainment excursions..

In addition to Robert Pattinson and Steven Yeun, the film also stars Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo.

Previously, Pattinson teased that filming was, "like nothing I’ve ever done before. The movie is so crazy, it’s a completely different style of working. It’s so much talking."

MICKEY 7 (novel) Official Synopsis:
Dying isn’t any fun…but at least it’s a living.

Mickey7 is an Expendable: a disposable employee on a human expedition sent to colonize the ice world Niflheim. Whenever there’s a mission that’s too dangerous―even suicidal―the crew turns to Mickey. After one iteration dies, a new body is regenerated with most of his memories intact. After six deaths, Mickey7 understands the terms of his deal…and why it was the only colonial position unfilled when he took it.

On a fairly routine scouting mission, Mickey7 goes missing and is presumed dead. By the time he returns to the colony base, surprisingly helped back by native life, Mickey7’s fate has been sealed. There’s a new clone, Mickey8, reporting for Expendable duties. The idea of duplicate Expendables is universally loathed, and if caught, they will likely be thrown into the recycler for protein.

Mickey7 must keep his double a secret from the rest of the colony. Meanwhile, life on Niflheim is getting worse. The atmosphere is unsuitable for humans, food is in short supply, and terraforming is going poorly. The native species are growing curious about their new neighbors, and that curiosity has Commander Marshall very afraid. Ultimately, the survival of both lifeforms will come down to Mickey7.

That is, if he can just keep from dying for good.

New KINGDOM OF THE PLANET OF THE APES Clip Confirms A Fan-Theory About Freya Allan's Character, Mae
New KINGDOM OF THE PLANET OF THE APES Clip Confirms A Fan-Theory About Freya Allan's Character, "Mae"
REBEL MOON - PART TWO: THE SCARGIVER Character Posters Highlight The Sci-Fi Sequel's Eclectic Leads
REBEL MOON - PART TWO: THE SCARGIVER Character Posters Highlight The Sci-Fi Sequel's Eclectic Leads
thedrudo
thedrudo - 4/14/2024, 10:50 AM
I love the explanation of North America in January like we are overrun by vampires or something.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/14/2024, 10:51 AM
@thedrudo - or we live in the 1800's haha, well now they do in Arizona
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/14/2024, 10:50 AM
"The number is how many times he dies...I killed him 10 times more" hahaha he's great
GhostDog
GhostDog - 4/14/2024, 11:01 AM
Bong never misses
comicfan100
comicfan100 - 4/14/2024, 11:06 AM
Okja is one of my favorite films, so I'm very much looking forward to this.
Typhoon20
Typhoon20 - 4/14/2024, 11:19 AM
Comedies are such a rare existence these days (not like they were ever common) that I'm grateful this is more of a comedy than just pure drama.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 4/14/2024, 11:39 AM
I dunno. Sounds like it could be a dud.

