ALIEN: ROMULUS Director Fede Álvarez Shares An Awesome Pitch For A New ALIEN VS. PREDATOR Movie

Following Prey's success, it looks like Alien: Romulus will also be a hit. Now, the latter's director, Fede Álvarez, has shared an awesome pitch for a new Alien vs. Predator movie. Read on for details...

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 17, 2024 12:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Alien
Source: SFFGazette.com

Alien: Romulus is being praised by fans and critics alike, and assuming it performs well at the box office (which looks likely to be the case), we'd imagine a sequel will soon be a priority for the Disney-owned 20th Century Studios. 

The studio previously rebooted the Predator franchise with Prey, a movie that found huge success on Hulu and will next head to theaters with both a sequel and spin-off titled Badlands (with the latter likely to star Elle Fanning).

Both franchises spent years languishing in mediocrity thanks to lousy reboots, sequels, prequels...and crossovers. Neither Alien vs. Predator movie was particularly good (despite being long-awaited by sci-fi fans) but could another eventually follow? 

Talking to Deadline (via SFFGazette.com) to promote Alien: Romulus, filmmaker Fede Álvarez suggested he and Prey helmer Dan Trachtenberg may eventually team up to pit the Xenomorphs against the Yautja.

"Maybe it’s something I have to co-direct with my buddy Dan," Álvarez suggested. "Maybe we should do like Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez did with Dusk Till Dawn. I’ll direct a half, and he’ll direct another half."

"From the directors of Alien: Romulus and Prey," sure has a nice ring to it, don't you think?

Despite not faring well with critics, Alien vs. Predator made $177.4 million worldwide in 2004 and the sequel, Aliens vs. Predators: Requiem, made $130.2 million worldwide in 2007.

If this does happen, then it shouldn't be for a very long time. It's early days for both franchises and after so many disappointments, it's important for them to both be established before rushing to a crossover which pits them against each other. 

You can hear more from Álvarez in the video below.

The sci-fi/horror-thriller takes the phenomenally successful Alien franchise back to its roots: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe.

The film stars Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla), David Jonsson (Agatha Christie’s Murder is Easy), Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), Isabela Merced (The Last of Us), Spike Fearn (Aftersun), Aileen Wu. Fede Alvarez (Evil Dead) directs from a screenplay he wrote with frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues (Don’t Breathe 2) based on characters created by Dan O’Bannon and Ronald Shusett.

Alien: Romulus is produced by Ridley Scott (Napoleon), who directed the original Alien and produced and directed the series’ entries Prometheus and Alien: Covenant, Michael Pruss (Boston Strangler), and Walter Hill (Alien), with Fede Alvarez, Elizabeth Cantillon (Charlie’s Angels), Brent O’Connor (Bullet Train), and Tom Moran (Unstoppable) serving as executive producers. 

The movie is now playing in theaters.

ALIEN: EARTH Teaser Leaks Online As ALIEN: ROMULUS' Surprising CinemaScore Is Revealed
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/17/2024, 12:09 PM
Let him do it. I love his Evil Dead remake, and his Alien movie actually FELT like an Alien movie. People want to compare apples to oranges, and while there are some similarities to other movies, what they do in this is miles better. Like the stuff from Resurrection, that movie sucks ass but the homage is better in this. Yada Yada go see it! In Dolby Cinema or Imax
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/17/2024, 12:11 PM
AvP movies are ass, Prometheus had a chance but fell on it's face. Covenant is literally the worst Alien movie. Anyone who says Romulus is bad, they're full of shit. Top three for me, a real Alien fan since the beginning of time
McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/17/2024, 12:51 PM
@bobevanz - Covenant is better than Romulus because it isn't a Force Awakens akin remake of the first film nor a remake of the Resurrection final act. Covenant has some characters who do dumb things similarly to Prometheus but Prometheus is filled with scientists who do everything to act in the opposite way scientists would act in such circumstances. Covenant was a film with colonizers/couples (which was new) and it has David.

Romulus is a hollow, shallow film that gets by on one well drawn character who regresses in the final act for no real reason but to not have to explain why Andy isn't following his company protocol. It did everything wrong in the final half of the film.


I can watch Covenant again and appreciate aspects of it. Why would I ever rewatch Romulus when I can watch Alien or Aliens and get an actual experience with characters who feel real that I actually give a shit about. I wanted the Aliens to kill everyone of the Romulus characters. Bjorn is insufferable from his first line of dialogue. The ex boyfriend is a nobody character who is played by a bad actor. Merced's pregnant character is telegraphed. Rain was about as uninspired as it gets. This film just doesn't do anything interesting.
dracula
dracula - 8/17/2024, 12:14 PM
Now only if someone could do for Terminator what these two are doing for Alien and Predator
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/17/2024, 12:15 PM
keep it like the original dark horse comic run or like the 2001 avp2 game, set in the future and no earth bullshit
User Comment Image
McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/17/2024, 12:53 PM
@harryba11zack - it's unhinged that Disney owns Dark Horse and has access to all of those old Alien comics with stories that are actually good and aren't just copy and paste Alien/Aliens narratives and yet Disney fails to utilize any of them for adaptation. Instead we get this garbage that feels like expensive fan fiction. Disney just sucks the live out of every well known IP time and time again.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 8/17/2024, 12:21 PM
User Comment Image
SouthernNeo
SouthernNeo - 8/17/2024, 12:44 PM
@SuperCat - LMAO!!!
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 8/17/2024, 12:23 PM
Prey isn't a reboot.
Romulus isn't a reboot.

How can you not know that or what reboot means?

Slightest bit of research would tell you what reboot means.

Slightest bit of research would tell you those movies aren't reboots.
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 8/17/2024, 12:27 PM
@DravenCorvis - Hopefully you see this, buddy.

I know you have me blocked, but got a message from HamiltonParker recently, so I'm assuming you were prowling the boards.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 8/17/2024, 12:36 PM
@DravenCorvis - glad you found a friend
McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/17/2024, 12:57 PM
@DravenCorvis - Alien Romulus is somewhat of a reboot because it apes Alien and replays the greatest hits. It's like arguing Force Awakens is a true narrative sequel. These are reboots under the guise of sequels. Prey wasn't a reboot. Prey is also GOOD.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/17/2024, 12:39 PM
Fede Alvarez' Evil Dead was a movie that got by on gimmick gore and shock horror. It had a bad script with idiot characters doing idiot things. Alien Romulus is the same. He has made one good movie thus far in his filmography...Don't Breathe. He's not by any means a special filmmaker but he's got a good eye for shooting film. Dude shouldn't write his own scripts though.
Alucard28
Alucard28 - 8/17/2024, 12:43 PM
IMO not every franchise should have crossover events.
99OPTIMISTPRIME
99OPTIMISTPRIME - 8/17/2024, 12:49 PM
User Comment Image
I wouldn't wanna see them team-up. We've already seen them fight against each other. Also, neither of them make good protagonists.🤣

