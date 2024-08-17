ALIEN: ROMULUS Director Fede Álvarez Shares An Awesome Pitch For A New ALIEN VS. PREDATOR Movie

Alien: Romulus is being praised by fans and critics alike, and assuming it performs well at the box office (which looks likely to be the case), we'd imagine a sequel will soon be a priority for the Disney-owned 20th Century Studios.

The studio previously rebooted the Predator franchise with Prey, a movie that found huge success on Hulu and will next head to theaters with both a sequel and spin-off titled Badlands (with the latter likely to star Elle Fanning).

Both franchises spent years languishing in mediocrity thanks to lousy reboots, sequels, prequels...and crossovers. Neither Alien vs. Predator movie was particularly good (despite being long-awaited by sci-fi fans) but could another eventually follow?

Talking to Deadline (via SFFGazette.com) to promote Alien: Romulus, filmmaker Fede Álvarez suggested he and Prey helmer Dan Trachtenberg may eventually team up to pit the Xenomorphs against the Yautja.

"Maybe it’s something I have to co-direct with my buddy Dan," Álvarez suggested. "Maybe we should do like Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez did with Dusk Till Dawn. I’ll direct a half, and he’ll direct another half."

"From the directors of Alien: Romulus and Prey," sure has a nice ring to it, don't you think?

Despite not faring well with critics, Alien vs. Predator made $177.4 million worldwide in 2004 and the sequel, Aliens vs. Predators: Requiem, made $130.2 million worldwide in 2007.

If this does happen, then it shouldn't be for a very long time. It's early days for both franchises and after so many disappointments, it's important for them to both be established before rushing to a crossover which pits them against each other.

You can hear more from Álvarez in the video below.

Fede Álvarez reveals his pitch for ‘Alien vs. Predator’ : “Maybe something that I have to co-direct with my buddy Dan (Trachtenberg)” pic.twitter.com/HmhabAXN84 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) August 16, 2024

The sci-fi/horror-thriller takes the phenomenally successful Alien franchise back to its roots: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe.

The film stars Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla), David Jonsson (Agatha Christie’s Murder is Easy), Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), Isabela Merced (The Last of Us), Spike Fearn (Aftersun), Aileen Wu. Fede Alvarez (Evil Dead) directs from a screenplay he wrote with frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues (Don’t Breathe 2) based on characters created by Dan O’Bannon and Ronald Shusett.

Alien: Romulus is produced by Ridley Scott (Napoleon), who directed the original Alien and produced and directed the series’ entries Prometheus and Alien: Covenant, Michael Pruss (Boston Strangler), and Walter Hill (Alien), with Fede Alvarez, Elizabeth Cantillon (Charlie’s Angels), Brent O’Connor (Bullet Train), and Tom Moran (Unstoppable) serving as executive producers.

The movie is now playing in theaters.