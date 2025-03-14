BLACK MIRROR Season 7 Returns With A Sequel, New Trailer, And Revealing Stills

BLACK MIRROR Season 7 Returns With A Sequel, New Trailer, And Revealing Stills

The seventh season of the incredibly dark science fiction series that mimics real life all too often has a release date as well as a new trailer and stills.

By ChandlerMcniel - Mar 14, 2025
On Thursday, March 14, Netflix announced the seventh season of the mind bending science fiction anthology series, Black Mirror. This new season will bring with it something the previous six seasons never did: a sequel to a previous episode. Specifically, “USS Callister” will be getting the sequel treatment. Season seven of Black Mirror will be released on April 10. The season will contain six episodes, blank more than the previous season. 

Check out the trailer and a load of new casting announcements below. 

The show has a huge cast of previously announced actors including Milanka Brooks, Peter Capaldi, Emma Corrin, Patsy Ferran, Paul Giamatti, Lewis Gribben, Osy Ikhile, Rashida Jones, Siena Kelly, Billy Magnussen, Rosy McEwen, Cristin Milioti, Chris O’Dowd, Issa Rae, Paul G. Raymond, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jimmi Simpson, Harriet Walter and Awkwafina. 

Returning for the sequel to “USS Callister” are Magnussen, Milioti, Simpson, Brooks, and Ikhile.

New casting announcements for Black Mirror include Michele Austin, Ben Bailey Smith, Asim Chaudhry, Josh Finan, James Nelson-Joyce, Will Poulter, Jay Simpson, Michael Workéyè. 

Interestingly, Jay Simpson has already appeared in a Black Mirror episode. This would be the very disturbing first episode of the series ever, “The National Anthem”. Without spoiling said episode, Jay Simpson played an adult film star hired to perform a disgusting task the Prime Minister is being black mailed into performing. 

Will Poulter and Asim Chaudry have been in a Black Mirror project before. They both starred in Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, the one of a kind choose your own adventure viewing experience in which those watching can actually interact with the story, creating many different endings. 

Whether Poulter, Chaudry, and Simpson will be playing different characters, or if this season actually includes more than one sequel, is currently unknown. 

Apparently, the idea for a sequel to “USS Callister” has been brewing for quite some time. Charlie Brooker, the writer and creator of the show, told The Hollywood Reporter back in May of 2024, that the idea came about “…partly because of the way that it ends. The first one ends like you could just carry that story on and follow where they go now. … There were various iterations it went through, various versions we wanted to do and were discussing on and off for several years. But there are a lot of schedules to sort out, and then the pandemic got in the way. It was something that looked like it wasn’t going to happen, and so I was delighted when it did.”

There are no other details about the other episodes that will debut in season seven, but it’s probably a good idea to go back and watch them to prepare.

Check out the new stills below!

Are you excited for season seven of Black Mirror? Let us know in the comments!

HeraldNumber7
HeraldNumber7 - 3/14/2025, 11:32 AM
more Milioti? sign me up
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 3/14/2025, 11:33 AM
Jimmy Simpson! I'm in
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 3/14/2025, 11:42 AM
Season 6 was pretty bad, in my opinion. Hopefully, this one is a return to form.
HagridsHole1
HagridsHole1 - 3/14/2025, 11:43 AM
Cristin Milioti is genuinely one of the most beautiful women to ever, ever have existed.

Nuff said
JayLemle
JayLemle - 3/14/2025, 11:45 AM
I haven't watched a single episode of this show. Issa Rae being featured in this season is enough to make me start the series.
TheWinkler
TheWinkler - 3/14/2025, 12:53 PM
@JayLemle - It's a lot of fun! As with most anthology series, some episodes are misses, but a majority are hits. I'd say it the best successor to Twilight Zone that has came out.
SATW42
SATW42 - 3/14/2025, 12:20 PM
yes
MisterBones
MisterBones - 3/14/2025, 12:33 PM
Make Black Mirror British Again (actors wise)
NGFB
NGFB - 3/14/2025, 12:35 PM
I hate this already. . . because all the cool kids hate everything all the time. . .
Forthas
Forthas - 3/14/2025, 1:45 PM
Sorry...it is just too creepy! Kidding!

Say YES to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) ... say NO to Stupidity, Extremism, and Ignorance (SEI) and Childish Reactionary Tantrums (CRT).

