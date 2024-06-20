Donald Sutherland, Star Of THE HUNGER GAMES, DON'T LOOK NOW & KELLY'S HEROES, Passes Away Aged 88

Reports are coming in that legendary Canadian actor Donald Sutherland (Don't Look Now, M.A.S.H., The Hunter Games) has sadly passed away at the age of 88...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 20, 2024 01:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Sci-Fi

We're very sad to report that Donald Sutherland has passed away at the age of 88 after a long illness.

Sutherland appeared in countless movies and TV shows over the course of his six-decade career, taking on a wide range of roles. Early standouts include Pvt. Vernon Pinkley in The Dirty Dozen (1967), Benjamin Franklin “Hawkeye” Pierce in M*A*S*H (1970), hippie tank commander Sgt. Oddball in Kelly’s Heroes (1970), and the titular private eye in Alan J. Pakula’s Klute (1971).

Though he often played heroic characters, Sutherland also brought life to his share of villains, including a ruthless Nazi spy in Eye of the Needle (1981), and President Snow in the Hunger Games movies. He is also known for his devastating turn as a grieving father in Nicholas Roeg's sinister horror/thriller Don't Look Now (1973), which featured an infamously graphic (for its time) sex scene with Julie Christie.

The prolific actor's résumé also includes: The Split (1968); Paul Mazursky‘s Alex in Wonderland (1970); Start the Revolution Without Me (1970); Little Murders (1971); John Schlesinger’s The Day of the Locust (1975); The Eagle Has Landed (1976); Bernardo Bertolucci‘s 1900 (1976); Max Dugan Returns (1983); Oliver Stone‘s JFK (1991); A Time to Kill (1996); Without Limits (1998); Clint Eastwood‘s Space Cowboys (2000); Pride & Prejudice (2005); American Gun (2005); Ask the Dust (2006); Man on the Train (2011); The Leisure Seeker (2017); and The Burnt Orange Heresy (2020).

Sutherland is survived by his four sons, actors Kiefer Sutherland, Rossif Sutherland and Angus Sutherland and CAA executive Roeg Sutherland; a granddaughter, Sarah Sutherland, Julia Louis-Dreyfus' daughter on Veep; and his partner/wife since 1972, actress Francine Racette.

Kiefer confirmed his father's passing on Twitter, and shared the following tribute.

"With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away. I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film. Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more…"

regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 6/20/2024, 1:58 PM
RIP to a legend 🙏🏻
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/20/2024, 2:48 PM
@regularmovieguy - yup. This one is rough. RIP
dracula
dracula - 6/20/2024, 1:58 PM
Love the MASH show

Havent watched the movie outside of the clip of them singing “suicideispainless”
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 6/20/2024, 1:59 PM
R.I.P to a Canadian Legend
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 6/20/2024, 2:00 PM
RIP.

A legend of an actor.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 6/20/2024, 2:02 PM
Aw man, One of the all time greats!

The Original "Hawkeye" from MASH movie. The Profesor in 'Animal house". And that ending of 'Body Snatchers" scared me so much as a kid!

User Comment Image
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/20/2024, 2:03 PM
The man was one hell of a talent, especially when it came to playing convincing villains.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 6/20/2024, 2:03 PM
Rest in peace, kind Sir. Thank you for bringing both charm and gravitas to your every role.
UniqNo
UniqNo - 6/20/2024, 2:15 PM
@DrReedRichards - Agreed, both were always on great display when in fron thr camera.
S8R8M
S8R8M - 6/20/2024, 2:03 PM
A phenomenal career.
Rest well, sir!
Itwasme
Itwasme - 6/20/2024, 2:05 PM
RIP
HenchmanSpeedy
HenchmanSpeedy - 6/20/2024, 2:05 PM
That sucks.
Slotherin
Slotherin - 6/20/2024, 2:05 PM
I thought he already died tbh
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 6/20/2024, 2:07 PM
Damnit. One of those times I was hoping I read the headline wrong. R.I.P
Iports
Iports - 6/20/2024, 2:07 PM
Top actor rip
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 6/20/2024, 2:10 PM
Damn. Great actor. RIP
Colton
Colton - 6/20/2024, 2:10 PM
Class actor. Especially loved his performance in MASH. Rip
Origame
Origame - 6/20/2024, 2:13 PM
Total f@#$ing legend. We'll miss you. RIP
HermanM
HermanM - 6/20/2024, 2:13 PM
RIP
FlixMentallo21
FlixMentallo21 - 6/20/2024, 2:13 PM
RIP. He voiced one of my favorite one-shot characters on “The Simpsons”: Hollis Hurlbut, curator of the Springfield Historical Society in the episode ‘Lisa the Iconoclast’.
?si=Lxa9ItICrxQx3pDY
LukeCage2155
LukeCage2155 - 6/20/2024, 2:13 PM
RIP Donald Sutherland.
VISIONaryNPa1
VISIONaryNPa1 - 6/20/2024, 2:15 PM
RIP Donald Sutherland. What a legend.
MarvelousMarty
MarvelousMarty - 6/20/2024, 2:16 PM
Very sad. Absolute legend.
MrDandy
MrDandy - 6/20/2024, 2:16 PM
Noooo! RIP to a legend
Spoken
Spoken - 6/20/2024, 2:17 PM
RIP! Great actor
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 6/20/2024, 2:19 PM
One of my favorite actors ever for my entire life. So much of my childhood and growing up included watching his most seminal films. I think the first horror film I ever saw was Invasion of the Body Snatchers when I was 7 or 8, and to this day I am terrified of pod people. Probably why I have such a visceral reaction to certain kinds of zealous, cultish people and the push to censor and "cancel" people who speak against the prevailing thing of the day.

Animal House was one of those movies I finally saw completely uncensored when I was around 11, and it made me want to go to college in the worst way. Even though I graduated from one of the best party schools in THE BEST college town in America, unfortunately my experiences, though fun, could never measure-up. No professor ever got drunk with us or offered other activities.

I know most Millennials and Gen-Z will know him best for The Hunger Games, and I'm here to say, without Donald Sutherland providing that entire series with his gravitas, it's not half as good. His quiet, menacing evil as the face of an uncaring and gluttonous, immoral bureaucracy made the franchise what it was.

I will miss Donald Sutherland.
EZBeast
EZBeast - 6/20/2024, 2:24 PM
An absolute legend! Thanks for all the movie memories.
mountainman
mountainman - 6/20/2024, 2:27 PM
Sutherland was already a legend when I was a young child. He was one of the most iconic actors of the last 50 years. RIP sir.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 6/20/2024, 2:34 PM
RIP
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/20/2024, 2:35 PM
RIP
Rest easy you absolute legend.
smgmayhem
smgmayhem - 6/20/2024, 2:47 PM
He was one of those actors that had a distinctive voice you could always recognize, even if you could not see him.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 6/20/2024, 2:50 PM
How is Invasion Of The Body Snatchers not mentioned above?!
Always loved him in Space Cowboys too!
May he have the most peaceful of rests.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 6/20/2024, 2:50 PM
RIP legend


Michael Caine is 91 btw 😪

