DUNE: Paul Atreides Must Become Fremen Or Die In Epic Extended PART TWO Clip

We are now less than a month away from the release of Dune: Part Two, and Warner Bros. has shared an exciting extended preview of one of the sequel's biggest action set pieces.

The 6-minute clip finds Paul Atreides preparing to ride one of the gigantic sandworms of Arrakis in order to pass his final test and become one of the Fremen... or die trying.

Muad'Dib manages to latch on to the worm and rise from the sand, much to the delight - and relief - of Stilgar, Chani and the others.

The teaser concludes with some more new footage, as we see the Fremen freedom fighters engage the combines forces of the Harkonnen and the Padishah Emperor's Sardaukar warriors in battle, and Paul facing off against the sadistic Feyd-Rautha in single combat.

In a recent interview with Games Radar, Villeneuve revealed that the ending of Part Two will be "more tragic" than the conclusion of the novel.

"All of the elements are there. But I think the movie adaptation is more tragic than the book. The way that Part Two ends… it would create a total balance and equilibrium to finish Paul’s storyline in what we could say in Part Three."

The saga continues as award-winning filmmaker Denis Villeneuve embarks on Dune: Part Two, the next chapter of Frank Herbert’s celebrated novel Dune, with an expanded all-star international ensemble cast. The film, from Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures, is the highly anticipated follow-up to 2021’s six-time Academy Award-winning Dune.

The big-screen epic continues the adaptation of Frank Herbert’s acclaimed bestseller Dune with returning and new stars, including Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet (Wonka, Call Me by Your Name), Zendaya (Spider-Man: No Way Home, Malcolm & Marie, Euphoria), Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning), Oscar nominee Josh Brolin (Avengers: Endgame, Milk), Oscar nominee Austin Butler (Elvis, Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood), Oscar nominee Florence Pugh (Black Widow, Little Women), Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor: Love and Thunder), Oscar winner Christopher Walken (The Deer Hunter,), Stephen McKinley Henderson (Fences), Léa Seydoux (James Bond, Crimes of the Future), with Stellan Skarsgård (Avengers: Age of Ultron), Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling (45 Years, Assassin’s Creed), and Oscar winner Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men, Being the Ricardos).

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.