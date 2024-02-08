DUNE: Paul Atreides Must Become Fremen Or Die In Epic Extended PART TWO Clip

DUNE: Paul Atreides Must Become Fremen Or Die In Epic Extended PART TWO Clip DUNE: Paul Atreides Must Become Fremen Or Die In Epic Extended PART TWO Clip

As the release date of Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two draws nearer, Warner Bros. has debuted a new preview in the form of an extended clip, and it's quite something...

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 08, 2024 11:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Dune
Source: Via SFF Gazette

"All paths lead into darkness..."

We are now less than a month away from the release of Dune: Part Two, and Warner Bros. has shared an exciting extended preview of one of the sequel's biggest action set pieces.

The 6-minute clip finds Paul Atreides preparing to ride one of the gigantic sandworms of Arrakis in order to pass his final test and become one of the Fremen... or die trying.

Muad'Dib manages to latch on to the worm and rise from the sand, much to the delight - and relief - of Stilgar, Chani and the others.

The teaser concludes with some more new footage, as we see the Fremen freedom fighters engage the combines forces of the Harkonnen and the Padishah Emperor's Sardaukar warriors in battle, and Paul facing off against the sadistic Feyd-Rautha in single combat.

Check out the clip in the player below.

In a recent interview with Games Radar, Villeneuve revealed that the ending of Part Two will be "more tragic" than the conclusion of the novel.

"All of the elements are there. But I think the movie adaptation is more tragic than the book. The way that Part Two ends… it would create a total balance and equilibrium to finish Paul’s storyline in what we could say in Part Three."

The saga continues as award-winning filmmaker Denis Villeneuve embarks on Dune: Part Two, the next chapter of Frank Herbert’s celebrated novel Dune, with an expanded all-star international ensemble cast. The film, from Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures, is the highly anticipated follow-up to 2021’s six-time Academy Award-winning Dune. 

The big-screen epic continues the adaptation of Frank Herbert’s acclaimed bestseller Dune with returning and new stars, including Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet (Wonka, Call Me by Your Name), Zendaya (Spider-Man: No Way Home, Malcolm & Marie, Euphoria), Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning), Oscar nominee Josh Brolin (Avengers: Endgame, Milk), Oscar nominee Austin Butler (Elvis, Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood), Oscar nominee Florence Pugh (Black Widow, Little Women), Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor: Love and Thunder), Oscar winner Christopher Walken (The Deer Hunter,), Stephen McKinley Henderson (Fences), Léa Seydoux (James Bond, Crimes of the Future), with Stellan Skarsgård (Avengers: Age of Ultron), Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling (45 Years, Assassin’s Creed), and Oscar winner Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men, Being the Ricardos).

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

Florence Pugh's Princess Irulan And Austin Butler's Feyd-Rautha Featured In New DUNE: PART TWO Promos
Related:

Florence Pugh's Princess Irulan And Austin Butler's Feyd-Rautha Featured In New DUNE: PART TWO Promos
Paul Vs. Feyd-Rautha In First DUNE: PART 2 Clip; Christopher Nolan Compares Sequel To EMPIRE STRIKES BACK
Recommended For You:

Paul Vs. Feyd-Rautha In First DUNE: PART 2 Clip; Christopher Nolan Compares Sequel To EMPIRE STRIKES BACK
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

BiggieMac4Sauce - 2/8/2024, 11:11 AM
this look hella cheap and whack 😂 another max original wasted on a theatrical release.

looking forward to seeing that opening weekend box office for this “work of art.”
MotherGooseUPus - 2/8/2024, 11:13 AM
@BiggieMac4Sauce -
lazlodaytona - 2/8/2024, 11:12 AM
I've tried my best to get into DUNE. Just can't finalize it.

Is it worth watching it as the 2nd film comes out?
MotherGooseUPus - 2/8/2024, 11:14 AM
@lazlodaytona - imo, yes. First movie sets up the events of the 2nd very well. its low on action but the visuals, story and character growth/arcs are awesome... again, imo
lazlodaytona - 2/8/2024, 11:19 AM
@MotherGooseUPus - ok. I trust ur opinion so I'll tackle the first film this eve and then gonna see part 2.

Thanks buddy.
MotherGooseUPus - 2/8/2024, 11:12 AM
won't be watching anymore clips, trailers, tv spots etc... for this movie. already wicked pumped from the first trailer. March 1st cant get here soon enough. Opening day IMAX!

AllsGood - 2/8/2024, 11:12 AM
Long-Range Box-Office Forecast: DUNE: PART TWO

Opening Weekend Range: $50M-$75M

Domestic Total Range: $125M-$195M

READ HERE.

https://www.boxofficepro.com/long-range-box-office-forecast-dune-part-two/
Forthas - 2/8/2024, 11:16 AM
Damn. I love this iteration of Dune!

The Spice MUST Flow!!!!!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder