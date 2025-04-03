JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH CinemaCon Footage Description Teases Iconic T-Rex Riverboat Chase; New Posters Spotted

This summer, get ready for a whole new dino-filled adventure with Jurassic World Rebirth, a film that promises to take the franchise in a bold and terrifying new direction as new dinos and monsters descend on humanity, causing unprecedented mayhem.

During their CinemaCon presentation, Universal Pictures brought out director Gareth Edwards and stars Scarlett Johansson ("Zora Bennett") and Mahershala Ali ("Duncan Kincaid") to introduce their never-before-seen new footage from the upcoming blockbuster.

With all three of the previous entries topping $1 billion, it's a pretty safe bet that Rebirth will likely also reach those heights, especially with fans eager to see this bold and scary new direction as well as box office superstar Scarlett Johansson leading the charge.

Johansson is a longtime Jurassic superfan, telling the CinemaCon audience, “It has been a lifelong dream to be in a Jurassic movie.," before adding how she did everything in her power to be cast in this film," This time I went to Steven Spielberg directly and told him I’ll play any role, even if I was eaten in the first five minutes. So it’s an incredible honor to be here with Jurassic.”

Describing what's to come in June, she teases, "We wanted to put the scares back into Jurassic.,” and it seems like the footage fit the bill.

Here's a brief description of what was shown (via THR):

"In the footage, scientists are attacked in a lab by a dinosaur. One is eaten. Jonathan Bailey, Johansson and Ali return to the island from #JurassicPark. They paddle a boat down a river while being chased by a T-Rex. "If we get this DNA, millions of lives are saved," says Bailey. He tries to take an egg from a flying dino's nest but is attacked. "Survival is a long shot," Bailey says. A Mososaurus attacks a boat with the stars aboard. A teenager has a baby dino in her backpack. The group is attacked by a massive, eyeless monstrosity."

Adding more context (via ScreenRant),

"Begins with an alarm going off in the lab, with someone getting stuck inside a chamber with one of the mutant dinosaurs (the red room we see in the marketing materials). “In the island we’re heading to, two dozen species have survived there alone.” A T-rex is walking into water, chasing a group of people on a dinghy. Lots of shots from scenes shown in the trailer. “Survival is a long shot,” says Bailey’s character. As they’re trying to escape th island on a boat, the mososaurus finds them and attacks. There are several scenes reminiscent of the old films, including one scene in which Scarlett lures a raptor-like dinosaur away from the others, running towards a Jeep — similar to what Ian does in The Lost World."

As expected, the Jurassic riverboat sequence from the original novel will indeed be in the film, meaning we're in for one helluve treat over Independence Day!

The cast features Scarlett Johansson (Lost in Translation; Marriage Story; Black Widow), Mahershala Ali (Moonlight; Green Book; True Detective), Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton; Fellow Travelers; Crashing), Rupert Friend (Homeland; Anatomy of a Scandal; Asteroid City), Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer; The Magnificent Seven; 6 Underground), Luna Blaise (Manifest; Fresh Off the Boat; Memoria), David Iacono (The Summer I Turned Pretty; The Flight Attendant; City on a Hill), Audrina Miranda (The Big Door Prize; The Legend of Tayos; Antigone), Philippine Velge (Station Eleven; Summer of 85; Foreign Bodies), Bechir Sylvain (Claws; Black Summer; Grown-ish), and Ed Skrein (Deadpool; Midway; Alita: Battle Angel).

Gareth Edwards (The Creator; Rogue One: A Star Wars Story; Godzilla) helmed the feature, with a screenplay from original Jurassic Park scribe David Koepp (Spider-Man; War of the Worlds; Mission: Impossible).

Check out the new posters below - we'll update if they get officially released!

Jurassic World Rebirth roars into theaters July 2!