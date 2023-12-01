GODZILLA And KONG Unite To Face A Common Foe On Monstrous THE NEW EMPIRE Posters

The King of the Monsters and the Mighty Monarch of Skull Island almost destroyed each other in Godzilla Vs. Kong, but these iconic Titans will be forced into an uneasy alliance in Adam Wingard's upcoming sequel.

CCXP 2023 is now underway in São Paulo, Brazil, and the event will feature panels from Warner Bros., Netflix, Apple TV+, and Paramount, with plenty of immersive fan experiences and exclusive content.

The most anticipated trailer for Kaiju fans is, of course, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, which is expected to screen on December 3 before being released online shortly after.

The studio will most likely release a brief teaser before then, but for now, Legendary has followed up our recent first look at a ferocious new Titan who's been dubbed the "Skar King" (another giant ape that's believed to be more Orangutan-like in appearance) with two new posters spotlighting Godzilla and Kong.

New character posters for #GodzillaXKong. Unite in theaters April 2024. pic.twitter.com/hwmm9PBo8a — Fandango (@Fandango) November 30, 2023

We still don't know a whole lot about Wingard's follow-up to the hugely successful Godzilla vs. Kong, but it has been confirmed that the legendary monsters will be teaming up from the get-go this time in order to defend the planet against a mysterious threat that's emerged from Hollow Earth.

Rebecca Hall (Dr. Ilene Andrews), Brian Tyree Henry (Bernie Hayes) and Kaylee Hottle (Jia) will reprise their roles from the previous movie, but Millie Bobby Brown and Alexander Skarsgård will not be back, with Legion alum Dan Stevens taking over as the main protagonist. Fala Chen, Alex Ferns and Rachel House also joined the cast.

Wingard will collaborate once more with production designer Tom Hammock, editor Josh Schaeffer, and composer Tom Holkenborg. Terry Rossio is back on script duties, along with Jeremy Slater and Wingard's frequent collaborator Simon Barrett.

"This latest entry follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever."

Principal photography commenced in Gold Coast, Queensland, on July 29, 2022, and officially wrapped last November. The film is scheduled to be theatrically released on April 12, 2024 after previously being slated for a March 15, 2024.