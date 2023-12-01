GODZILLA And KONG Unite To Face A Common Foe On Monstrous THE NEW EMPIRE Posters

We're still waiting on the first trailer for Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire, but Legendary has debuted two more character posters for Adam Wingard's MonsterVerse sequel...

By MarkCassidy - Dec 01, 2023 08:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Godzilla vs. Kong

The King of the Monsters and the Mighty Monarch of Skull Island almost destroyed each other in Godzilla Vs. Kong, but these iconic Titans will be forced into an uneasy alliance in Adam Wingard's upcoming sequel.

CCXP 2023 is now underway in São Paulo, Brazil, and the event will feature panels from Warner Bros., Netflix, Apple TV+, and Paramount, with plenty of immersive fan experiences and exclusive content.

The most anticipated trailer for Kaiju fans is, of course, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, which is expected to screen on December 3 before being released online shortly after.

The studio will most likely release a brief teaser before then, but for now, Legendary has followed up our recent first look at a ferocious new Titan who's been dubbed the "Skar King" (another giant ape that's believed to be more Orangutan-like in appearance) with two new posters spotlighting Godzilla and Kong.

We still don't know a whole lot about Wingard's follow-up to the hugely successful Godzilla vs. Kong, but it has been confirmed that the legendary monsters will be teaming up from the get-go this time in order to defend the planet against a mysterious threat that's emerged from Hollow Earth.

Rebecca Hall (Dr. Ilene Andrews), Brian Tyree Henry (Bernie Hayes) and Kaylee Hottle (Jia) will reprise their roles from the previous movie, but Millie Bobby Brown and Alexander Skarsgård will not be back, with Legion alum Dan Stevens taking over as the main protagonist. Fala Chen, Alex Ferns and Rachel House also joined the cast.

Wingard will collaborate once more with production designer Tom Hammock, editor Josh Schaeffer, and composer Tom Holkenborg. Terry Rossio is back on script duties, along with Jeremy Slater and Wingard's frequent collaborator Simon Barrett.

"This latest entry follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever."

Principal photography commenced in Gold Coast, Queensland, on July 29, 2022, and officially wrapped last November. The film is scheduled to be theatrically released on April 12, 2024 after previously being slated for a March 15, 2024.

MONARCH: LEGACY OF MONSTERS VFX Supervisor On Rendering New Titans, Practical Monsters, & More (Exclusive)
MONARCH: LEGACY OF MONSTERS VFX Supervisor On Rendering New Titans, Practical Monsters, & More (Exclusive)
Origame - 12/1/2023, 8:12 AM
Wish we'd get a titan from the series that hasn't been adapted yet instead of this new titan that's just another Kong. I could see destroyah being a good threat if you're creative with the form.
rockinsokinrobo - 12/1/2023, 8:24 AM
@Origame - that would make sense. I don’t understand the need to create new characters when there is a rich history already.
Vigor - 12/1/2023, 8:37 AM
@rockinsokinrobo - I have a feeling the orangutan is intentional misdirection but there's another threat behind the scenes. I guess we will get an idea with the trailer
EZBeast - 12/1/2023, 8:54 AM
@Origame @rockinsokinrobo - toho is very protective of their creations and aren’t the biggest fans of handing them out. Personally I like seeing new creations occasionally as only the mutos have been the only original monster since megaguirus in like 2001 (you can say monster x from final wars 2004 but it was just another form of Ghidorah). Remember Warner is in charge of the monsterverse and without all the monster rights they need to be creative.
CerealKiller1 - 12/1/2023, 8:20 AM
At least you did some research since your last article on this
tmp3 - 12/1/2023, 8:27 AM
Godzilla Minus One was [frick]ing incredible. Still need to check out Monarch too.
MosquitoFarmer - 12/1/2023, 8:38 AM
Even with them on the same team (as was obviously going to happen anyway), I'm still team Godzilla all the way!

As usual, we can likely expect plenty of time with some less than interesting/invested human characters.
FinnishDude - 12/1/2023, 8:48 AM
Monsterverse has kinda been disappoinment for me. Skull Island was genuily solid blockbuster (nothing groudbreaking, but good fun) and Godzilla vs. Kong was fine one time watch, but both Godzilla movies were lackluster and I'm just not interested in this franchise as a shared universe, where I would get excited for seeing certain characters or actors coming back and interacting.
Izaizaiza - 12/1/2023, 8:55 AM
For me, the monster versus has been a completely enjoyable popcorn munching disappointment.

Can't [frick]ing wait for Godzilla minus one though! Going to see it this Sunday.

