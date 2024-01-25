Godzilla & Kong Roar Into Battle In THE NEW EMPIRE Stills; Official MPAA Rating Revealed

Godzilla & Kong Roar Into Battle In THE NEW EMPIRE Stills; Official MPAA Rating Revealed Godzilla & Kong Roar Into Battle In THE NEW EMPIRE Stills; Official MPAA Rating Revealed

With Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire set to hit theaters in just over two months, the movie has been given an official rating by the MPAA. We also have two new stills featuring the iconic Kaiju...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jan 25, 2024 10:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Godzilla vs. Kong
Source: Via SFF Gazette

As the release of the latest entry in Legendary's MonsterVerse franchise, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, draws near, the movie has been given an official rating by the MPAA.

Like all previous films in the franchise, the Godzilla Vs. Kong follow-up has been rated PG-13 for "creature violence and action" (the same rating as Godzilla Minus One).

No surprise there, but we do also have a couple of new promo images featuring three of the human characters, as well as an awesome still shot from the trailer featuring both iconic Titans charging into battle.

The first image includes The Guest star Dan Stevens, who is set to reunite with director Adam Wingard as a new character named Trapper. The Legion alum describes him as “a specialist in these creatures… If you’ve got a sick titan, Trapper is your guy.“

Rebecca Hall (Dr. Ilene Andrews), Brian Tyree Henry (Bernie Hayes) and Kaylee Hottle (Jia) will reprise their roles from the previous movie, but Millie Bobby Brown and Alexander Skarsgård will not be back, with Legion alum Dan Stevens taking over as the main protagonist. Fala Chen, Alex Ferns and Rachel House also joined the cast.

Director Adam Wingard will collaborate once more with production designer Tom Hammock, editor Josh Schaeffer, and composer Tom Holkenborg. Terry Rossio is back on script duties, along with Jeremy Slater and Wingard's frequent collaborator Simon Barrett.

"This latest entry follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.

The story sees the legendary Titans Godzilla and Kong team up to face a world-ending threat so terrifying that neither could survive alone."

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire arrives in theaters on March 29.

GODZILLA X KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE International Trailer & Poster See Kong Throw Down The The Gauntlet
Related:

GODZILLA X KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE International Trailer & Poster See Kong Throw Down The The Gauntlet
GODZILLA X KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE International Trailer Stomps Online As Release Date Moves Up
Recommended For You:

GODZILLA X KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE International Trailer Stomps Online As Release Date Moves Up
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

HeWhoBeatsDames - 1/25/2024, 10:23 AM
That new monster looks like Herbert the pervert from family guy
bobevanz - 1/25/2024, 10:23 AM
@HeWhoBeatsDames - people still watch Family Guy?
Blergh - 1/25/2024, 10:27 AM
@bobevanz - I sometimes have it on in the background when editing or doing some braindead work. To be fair some comedies actually get better with age, 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' has only gotten better with age.
Origame - 1/25/2024, 10:28 AM
@HeWhoBeatsDames - you like Popsicles?
lazlodaytona - 1/25/2024, 10:23 AM
I get to see Godzilla -1 this friday with me mums. The black and white version in the theater. I so can't wait! Then will be anticipating this flick a great deal!
marvel72 - 1/25/2024, 10:24 AM
Can the monsters kill all the human characters in this movie, they are so hard to watch.

Especially in Godzilla Vs King Kong.
bobevanz - 1/25/2024, 10:25 AM
Turn your brain off for this, prepare to be wowed with Minus One
Blergh - 1/25/2024, 10:30 AM
@bobevanz - can't wait for Minus One, it's not showing until March where I live so I'll have to hold my horses until then.
But I'm just so happy that Godzilla is getting the time to shine he deserves in the West now. Been a fan since watching Toho movies as a kid (a german TV station called RTL2 used to air them almost every saturday morning)
EZBeast - 1/25/2024, 10:26 AM
Getting even more pumped for this because I'm watching monarch right now!
SonOfAGif - 1/25/2024, 10:27 AM
I would like to see a more expanded monster verse to be honest. Even something like a Rodan prequel set during the Mayan time period. Or maybe another series similar to Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, where each episode focuses on a different titan in a different period of time. Maybe call it "Monarch: The Titan Archives"
Blergh - 1/25/2024, 10:31 AM
@SonOfAGif - that could be a great season 2 to Monarch. Maybe turn it into a monster-of-the-week type affair similar to the animated Godzilla '97 show (which was better than the movie)
Vigor - 1/25/2024, 10:32 AM
@SonOfAGif - I'm totally fine with them Transformer'ing this property
SonOfAGif - 1/25/2024, 10:35 AM
@Blergh - I agree. I would like to see different Titans before they went dormant. Or how people in different periods of time worshipped their regional Titan.
grif - 1/25/2024, 10:34 AM
grif - 1/25/2024, 10:36 AM
Millie Bobby Brown is not in it this time. at least thats something going for it.
mountainman - 1/25/2024, 10:42 AM
@grif - Yeah she is a terrible actress. Her best work was Stranger Things Season 1, where she had minimal dialog.
Slotherin - 1/25/2024, 10:43 AM
Nothing seems to be new here but still I'm rock hard

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder