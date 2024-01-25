Godzilla & Kong Roar Into Battle In THE NEW EMPIRE Stills; Official MPAA Rating Revealed

As the release of the latest entry in Legendary's MonsterVerse franchise, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, draws near, the movie has been given an official rating by the MPAA.

Like all previous films in the franchise, the Godzilla Vs. Kong follow-up has been rated PG-13 for "creature violence and action" (the same rating as Godzilla Minus One).

No surprise there, but we do also have a couple of new promo images featuring three of the human characters, as well as an awesome still shot from the trailer featuring both iconic Titans charging into battle.

The first image includes The Guest star Dan Stevens, who is set to reunite with director Adam Wingard as a new character named Trapper. The Legion alum describes him as “a specialist in these creatures… If you’ve got a sick titan, Trapper is your guy.“

Rebecca Hall (Dr. Ilene Andrews), Brian Tyree Henry (Bernie Hayes) and Kaylee Hottle (Jia) will reprise their roles from the previous movie, but Millie Bobby Brown and Alexander Skarsgård will not be back, with Legion alum Dan Stevens taking over as the main protagonist. Fala Chen, Alex Ferns and Rachel House also joined the cast.

Director Adam Wingard will collaborate once more with production designer Tom Hammock, editor Josh Schaeffer, and composer Tom Holkenborg. Terry Rossio is back on script duties, along with Jeremy Slater and Wingard's frequent collaborator Simon Barrett.

"This latest entry follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.

The story sees the legendary Titans Godzilla and Kong team up to face a world-ending threat so terrifying that neither could survive alone."

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire arrives in theaters on March 29.