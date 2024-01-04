GODZILLA x KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE Action Figures Reveal Kong's Tech Upgrade And The Evil Skar King

An upcoming wave of action figures for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire offers a spoilery new look at the movie's leads, including Kong's "B.E.A.S.T. Glove" and the villainous Skar King. Check them out...

By JoshWilding - Jan 04, 2024
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire roars its way into theaters just a few months from now and Playmates has shared the first wave of action figures (via SFFGazette.com) based on the upcoming Godzilla vs. Kong follow-up. 

These appear to be a tad spoilery; for example, we see "Kong with B.E.A.S.T. Glove," suggesting Monarch will supply the iconic Titan with some tech to help him take on the movie's big bad, Skar King. As you can see below, he looks particularly formidable and should be more than a match for the titular duo.

Godzilla, meanwhile, is getting his own upgrade after evolving into a powerful new version of himself. Finally, we have Suko, a character believed to be Kong's son. 

During a recent interview with Total Film, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire director Adam Wingard explained why he decided to change the appearance of the sequel's titular duo. "Very specifically in the last film, I wanted Godzilla to have a continuity, to look the way that he had in King of the Monsters and the 2014 Godzilla," the filmmaker said. "But then I didn't get a chance at doing my version of Godzilla."

"So now I wanted to do different things with the spines, and try different colours. I didn't want it to just be random; it's part of the story. And similarly with Kong, I wanted to give him some sort of new look as well. We grew his beard out, and gave him a little bit more grey hair and stuff."

Take a closer look at Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire's Titans in the X post below.

The epic battle continues!  Legendary Pictures' cinematic Monsterverse follows up the explosive showdown of 'Godzilla vs. Kong' with an all-new adventure that pits the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence—and our own. 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire' delves further into the histories of these Titans and their origins, as well as the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire stars returning Godzilla vs. Kong actors Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, and Kaylee Hottle alongside Dan Stevens (Legion), Alex Ferns (The Batman), and Fala Chen (Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings).

The screenplay is by Terry Rossio (Godzilla vs. Kong) and Simon Barrett (You’re Next) and Jeremy Slater (Moon Knight), from a story by Rossio & Wingard & Barrett, based on the character "Godzilla" owned and created by TOHO Co., Ltd.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire rampages into theaters on April 12.

