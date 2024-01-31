GODZILLA x KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE Funko Pops Reveal The Skar King's Throne, Kong's "B.E.A.S.T. Glove," And More

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will rampage into theaters just a few months from now and a first look at the movie's Funko Pops showcase the villainous Skar King, Kong's robotic enhancement, and more...

By JoshWilding - Jan 31, 2024 11:01 AM EST
Source: SFFGazette.com

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is mere months away from rampaging into theaters, and a first look at the Funko Pops being released for the highly anticipated sequel have found their way online (via SFFGazette.com). 

The popular collectables offer a new look at Kong's "B.E.A.S.T. Glove," a robotic enhancement which is likely to be crucial when the iconic Titan squares off with the mysterious Skar King. He's also getting a Pop and, as we're sure you'll agree, the colourful baddie looks mighty fierce sitting on that throne with a skull at his feet. 

Godzilla and his new pink colour scheme also get the spotlight, as does another new Kaiju who is identified as Shimo. As far as we're aware, the newly created creature will be an antagonist in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. Finally, there's Suko, Kong's weirdly adorable son who is expected to be key here. 

Earlier this month director Adam Wingard was asked about the franchise's monstrous big bad, the Skar King, and teased, "What’s interesting about this new film is that we go in a direction that I don’t think this series has ever seen before, which is that the Skar King is, in a way, the closest that the human threat has ever been juxtaposed onto a titan itself."

"The Skar King almost represents an upscaled version of the worst parts of humanity, just as Kong represents some of the best parts of humanity," the filmmaker added. "I would say the Skar King is the greatest threat that we’ve seen in these movies. It’s really going to take a full team together to bring it down because it’s too big for just one titan!"

Take a closer look at these new Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Funko Pops in the X posts below.

The epic battle continues!  Legendary Pictures' cinematic Monsterverse follows up the explosive showdown of 'Godzilla vs. Kong' with an all-new adventure that pits the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence—and our own. 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire' delves further into the histories of these Titans and their origins, as well as the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire stars returning Godzilla vs. Kong actors Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, and Kaylee Hottle alongside Dan Stevens (Legion), Alex Ferns (The Batman), and Fala Chen (Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings).

The screenplay is by Terry Rossio (Godzilla vs. Kong) and Simon Barrett (You’re Next) and Jeremy Slater (Moon Knight), from a story by Rossio & Wingard & Barrett, based on the character "Godzilla" owned and created by TOHO Co., Ltd.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire rampages into theaters on April 12.

Godzilla & Kong Roar Into Battle In THE NEW EMPIRE Stills; Official MPAA Rating Revealed
GODZILLA X KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE International Trailer & Poster See Kong Throw Down The The Gauntlet
