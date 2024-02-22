GODZILLA X KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE Leaks Reveal Some BIG Surprises

Several screenshots from Legendary's Godzilla Vs. Kong follow-up, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire have leaked online, and they tease some exciting action sequences while revealing the MonsterVerse debut of one Titan, and the long-awaited return of another!

Spoilers follow.

The images have since been removed (you'll probably find them online if you look hard enough), but they featured a much better look at Godzilla's albino nemesis Shimo as he leaps into action alongside the Skar King.

There's one great shot of both villainous creatures charging into battle against the King of Skull Island and Big G, who will be putting their differences aside and teaming-up the prevent the destruction of the planet.

We also get confirmation that yet another Titan, Tiamat - who was introduced in the 2021 graphic novel Godzilla Dominion - will make her presence felt in the movie, and Mothra - who appeared to be killed off in Godzilla: King of the Monsters - will be returning to action.

You can have another look at the most recent trailer below.

The guardians of nature. The protectors of humanity. The rise of a new empire. #GodzillaXKong - Only in Theaters March 29. pic.twitter.com/b5KqKLJs2P — Warner Bros. Pictures (@wbpictures) February 14, 2024

Rebecca Hall (Dr. Ilene Andrews), Brian Tyree Henry (Bernie Hayes) and Kaylee Hottle (Jia) will reprise their roles from the previous movie, but Millie Bobby Brown and Alexander Skarsgård will not be back, with Legion alum Dan Stevens taking over as the main protagonist. Fala Chen, Alex Ferns and Rachel House also joined the cast.

Director Adam Wingard will collaborate once more with production designer Tom Hammock, editor Josh Schaeffer, and composer Tom Holkenborg. Terry Rossio is back on script duties, along with Jeremy Slater and Wingard's frequent collaborator Simon Barrett.

"This latest entry follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.

The story sees the legendary Titans Godzilla and Kong team up to face a world-ending threat so terrifying that neither could survive alone."

Are you looking forward to Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire? Drop us a comment down below.