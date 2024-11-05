GODZILLA MINUS ONE Director Takashi Yamazaki Confirms He's Met With Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige

GODZILLA MINUS ONE Director Takashi Yamazaki Confirms He's Met With Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige

Godzilla Minus One director Takashi Yamazaki has confirmed that he's met with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, but will those talks lead anywhere? Find out what the filmmaker had to say here...

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 05, 2024 02:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Godzilla

Godzilla Minus One is easily a contender for the iconic monster's best movie and the news filmmaker Takashi Yamazaki will return for a sequel has been celebrated by kaiju fans. 

During a recent interview - translated from Japanese - Yamazaki confirmed he's met with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige. Unfortunately, it doesn't sound like that ended with the director agreeing to make the leap to the MCU. 

That's a shame, particularly as we can easily imagine him doing something special with any number of superhero characters. Whether he'd be willing to do things the way Marvel Studios wants them done is another matter, of course.

Here's an excerpt from VG+'s report: 

When asked by announcer Shinsuke Kasai, who appeared on stage wearing a "Operation Kaishin" T-shirt that day, "I heard that Operation Kaishin is popular with foreigners," he admitted, "Yes, they seem to like that kind of down-to-earth fighting style." He also shared some surprising information, saying, "The president of Marvel told me, 'Wadatsumi!' (laughs). 'Wadatsumi, good.'"

"The president of Marvel" is thought to refer to Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, and Director Takashi Yamazaki continued, "He told me, 'We're all having meetings every day to see if we can make it happen like that.' I think it's just lip service." He also revealed that he received a "great offer" from overseas, but turned it down in order to film a new Godzilla movie, although he couldn't reveal the details.

When it comes to Yamazaki's next Godzilla movie, it's unclear whether it will be a sequel to Minus One or a completely new story. Expectations are high, anyway, particularly after Godzilla Minus One grossed $116 million worldwide against a budget of less than $10 million.

The movie became the highest-grossing Japanese movie in North American box office history and won Best Visual Effects at the Oscars. Following a recent re-release, Godzilla Minus One even managed to earn an additional $510,000 this past weekend. 

Set in a post-war Japan, the movie once again shows us a Godzilla that is a terrifying and overwhelming force. The concept is that Japan, which had already been devastated by the war, faces a new threat with Godzilla, bringing the country into the 'minus.'

Godzilla Minus One is the 37th film in the Godzilla franchise, Toho's 33rd Godzilla film, and the fifth film in the franchise's "Reiwa" era. 

Would you like to see Yamazaki at the helm of an MCU movie? Let us know in the comments section.

bobevanz
bobevanz - 11/5/2024, 2:12 PM
This is how you use Visual Effects (smacks back of head)
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 11/5/2024, 2:15 PM
I'm sure there's an open slot right now.
User Comment Image
CapA
CapA - 11/5/2024, 2:19 PM
Kevin is a fan, that's all.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 11/5/2024, 2:20 PM
Let's do this...

User Comment Image
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 11/5/2024, 2:35 PM
@Nomis929 - awesome! I love those Marvel Godzilla comics back in the day
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 11/5/2024, 2:47 PM
@Izaizaiza - Yeah, I used to get a kick out them as a kid.

I wasn't the biggest Godzilla fan but when he would interacti with Marvel's heroes were always fun.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
Gambito
Gambito - 11/5/2024, 2:32 PM
Run away man you don’t need this shit, you can do better
DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 11/5/2024, 2:34 PM
@Gambito - Exactly.
It would be far too commercial.

Disney is garbage.
Order66
Order66 - 11/5/2024, 2:37 PM
World war hulk.
MahN166A
MahN166A - 11/5/2024, 2:38 PM
I was definitely expecting some kind of implication that they met to discuss a partnership with Toho to add Goji into the MCU and have him be in Secret Wars!

Godlike Hollywood Writing.

