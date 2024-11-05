GODZILLA MINUS ONE Director Takashi Yamazaki Confirms He's Met With Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige

Godzilla Minus One is easily a contender for the iconic monster's best movie and the news filmmaker Takashi Yamazaki will return for a sequel has been celebrated by kaiju fans.

During a recent interview - translated from Japanese - Yamazaki confirmed he's met with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige. Unfortunately, it doesn't sound like that ended with the director agreeing to make the leap to the MCU.

That's a shame, particularly as we can easily imagine him doing something special with any number of superhero characters. Whether he'd be willing to do things the way Marvel Studios wants them done is another matter, of course.

Here's an excerpt from VG+'s report:

When asked by announcer Shinsuke Kasai, who appeared on stage wearing a "Operation Kaishin" T-shirt that day, "I heard that Operation Kaishin is popular with foreigners," he admitted, "Yes, they seem to like that kind of down-to-earth fighting style." He also shared some surprising information, saying, "The president of Marvel told me, 'Wadatsumi!' (laughs). 'Wadatsumi, good.'" "The president of Marvel" is thought to refer to Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, and Director Takashi Yamazaki continued, "He told me, 'We're all having meetings every day to see if we can make it happen like that.' I think it's just lip service." He also revealed that he received a "great offer" from overseas, but turned it down in order to film a new Godzilla movie, although he couldn't reveal the details.

When it comes to Yamazaki's next Godzilla movie, it's unclear whether it will be a sequel to Minus One or a completely new story. Expectations are high, anyway, particularly after Godzilla Minus One grossed $116 million worldwide against a budget of less than $10 million.

The movie became the highest-grossing Japanese movie in North American box office history and won Best Visual Effects at the Oscars. Following a recent re-release, Godzilla Minus One even managed to earn an additional $510,000 this past weekend.

Set in a post-war Japan, the movie once again shows us a Godzilla that is a terrifying and overwhelming force. The concept is that Japan, which had already been devastated by the war, faces a new threat with Godzilla, bringing the country into the 'minus.'

Godzilla Minus One is the 37th film in the Godzilla franchise, Toho's 33rd Godzilla film, and the fifth film in the franchise's "Reiwa" era.

