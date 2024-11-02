GODZILLA MINUS ONE Director Takashi Yamazaki Officially Returning To Helm New Toho GODZILLA Movie

GODZILLA MINUS ONE Director Takashi Yamazaki Officially Returning To Helm New Toho GODZILLA Movie

We're not sure if it'll be a direct sequel to Minus One or a brand-new adventure for the King of the Monsters, but Takashi Yamazaki is officially returning to direct the next Toho Godzilla movie...

News
By MarkCassidy - Nov 02, 2024 09:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Godzilla

We have some news that's sure to make kaiju fans very happy indeed.

After bringing the monstrously successful and critically-acclaimed Godzilla Minus One to the screen, Takashi Yamazaki is set to return as writer, director, and VFX supervisor on the next Japanese Godzilla movie.

Toho International (via SFFGazette.com) made the news official, but details are practically non-existent for the time being. We have no idea if this movie will be a direct sequel to Minus One or a brand-new outing for the legendary King of the Monsters.

The ending of Minus One did leave the door open for a follow-up, with a mysterious black mark starting to form on Noriko's neck, and the destroyed (or so we thought) Godzilla beginning to reform in the depths of the ocean.

Minus One went on to become the highest-grossing Japanese Godzilla film of all time, taking in over $116 million worldwide on a reported budget of $15 million.

During a recent interview, Yamazaki revealed that he initially turned down the opportunity to helm the movie because he didn't feel the technology required to bring his vision for Godzilla to life was available to his team.

“I had been approached several times but turned it down until my team’s technology was capable of expressing the Godzilla I had envisioned. After seeing Shin Godzilla, my motivation increased, and my technology evolved considerably. I was once again formally approached and decided to give it a try.”

Yamazaki previously outlined his original pitch for the project, while explaining that unusual title.

"Postwar Japan has lost everything. The film depicts an existence that gives unprecedented despair. The title Godzilla Minus One was created with this in mind. In order to depict this, the staff and I have worked together to create a setting where Godzilla looks as if "fear" itself is walking toward us, and where despair is piled on top of despair. I think this is the culmination of all the films I have made to date, and one that deserves to be "experienced" rather than "watched" in the theater. I hope you will experience the most terrifying Godzilla in the best possible environment."

A brief synopsis tells us that Godzilla: Minus One "sees an already devastated postwar Japan facing a new threat in the form of Godzilla."

Apple Renews MONARCH: LEGACY OF MONSTERS For A New Season, Announces More Spin-Offs Are In Development
Related:

Apple Renews MONARCH: LEGACY OF MONSTERS For A New Season, Announces More Spin-Offs Are In Development
GODZILLA X KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE Smashed The Global Box Office This Past Weekend
Recommended For You:

GODZILLA X KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE Smashed The Global Box Office This Past Weekend

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/2/2024, 9:22 AM
Well, that's good news to start the day!
marvel72
marvel72 - 11/2/2024, 9:32 AM
User Comment Image
MasterMix
MasterMix - 11/2/2024, 9:32 AM
I'm thinking we'll definitely get Godzilla fighting another monster. Either something familiar or something new. Either way, the box office success and Oscar win should increase the budget tenfold.
EZBeast
EZBeast - 11/2/2024, 9:39 AM
@MasterMix - Takashi Yamazaki had stated in an old article if he returned to direct the sequel he would most likely add an enemy monster.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 11/2/2024, 9:33 AM
i'd prefer a shin sequeal
marvel72
marvel72 - 11/2/2024, 9:39 AM
@harryba11zack - Shin Godzilla was f*cked up but in a good way.
EZBeast
EZBeast - 11/2/2024, 9:40 AM
@harryba11zack - shin godzilla not getting a sequel was such bullshit...
EZBeast
EZBeast - 11/2/2024, 9:40 AM
?si=Q7fYegAe75nl_nqM
The King is almost 70!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder