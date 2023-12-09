GODZILLA MINUS ONE Stomps Another Box Office Record As The Kaiju Epic Looks To Expand Its Theatrical Run

Toho's Godzilla Minus One was originally scheduled for a quick, limited theatrical release, but the film's box office success has resulted in the film hopping into even more North American theaters and extending its theatrical run for a few more weeks, much to the satisfaction of cinema owners across the country.

After a record-setting weekend, Minus One also broke a box office reocord this past Monday.

Godzilla Minus One made history again on Monday as it grossed $1.23 million in the U.S. and claimed the #1 spot at the box office, which is the first time that a non-English live action film has accomplished such a feat in 19 years. Godzilla Minus One is Fandango's #1 ticket seller for the week!

Another $1.36M for Godzilla Minus One on WED at North American box office lifting cume to $15.7M. Latest Godzilla movie cost only $15M to produce and will add even more US screens this wknd, all set to break $20M mark this SAT then keep soaring higher. Red hot RT scores of 97%/98%!

Minus One had the highest North American premiere of a foreign picture this year last weekend, and its box office gross is only likely to rise.

Additionally, the number of theaters showing the Godzilla picture will rise from 2,308 to 2,540 and counting throughout the course of this week.

Godzilla Minus One is directed and written by Takashi Yamazaki (Lupin III The First, Dragon Quest: Your Story). It stars Ryunosuke Kamiki as Kōichi Shikishima, Minami Hamabe as Noriko Ōishi, Yuki Yamada as Shirō Mizushima, Munetaka Aoki as Sōsaku Tachibana, and Hidetaka Yoshioka as Kenji Noda.

In a press release, Yamazaki commented on the film becoming the highest-grossing live-action Japanese film in North America. "I am happy that Godzilla, of all characters, has eclipsed a record that had not been broken for a long time. Looking back, I think that the cast and crew were all working on the film with the same goal in mind: to make something entertaining! That is what led to such a wonderful result. I will always remember this."

The official synopsis for the film reads, "In the final days of World War II, a small group of Japanese soldiers encounter a dinosaur-like creature on a remote island and are massacred—leaving only two survivors. Two years later, the creature, now many times its original size and capable of shooting thermonuclear breath, appears and begins attacking ships off the coast of Japan—moving ever closer to the still-devastated, post-war Japanese mainland."

Godzilla Minus One started its limited theatrical run in North America on December 1, following special fan showings on November 29.