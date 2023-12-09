GODZILLA MINUS ONE Stomps Another Box Office Record As The Kaiju Epic Looks To Expand Its Theatrical Run

GODZILLA MINUS ONE Stomps Another Box Office Record As The Kaiju Epic Looks To Expand Its Theatrical Run GODZILLA MINUS ONE Stomps Another Box Office Record As The Kaiju Epic Looks To Expand Its Theatrical Run

Toho's Godzilla Minus One will expand into more locations and extend its theatrical run, thanks to an unexpected North American box office response.

News
By MarkJulian - Dec 09, 2023 08:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Godzilla
Source: SFFGazette.com

Toho's Godzilla Minus One was originally scheduled for a quick, limited theatrical release, but the film's box office success has resulted in the film hopping into even more North American theaters and extending its theatrical run for a few more weeks, much to the satisfaction of cinema owners across the country.

After a record-setting weekend, Minus One also broke a box office reocord this past Monday.

Minus One had the highest North American premiere of a foreign picture this year last weekend, and its box office gross is only likely to rise.

Additionally, the number of theaters showing the Godzilla picture will rise from 2,308 to 2,540 and counting throughout the course of this week.

Godzilla Minus One is directed and written by Takashi Yamazaki (Lupin III The First, Dragon Quest: Your Story). It stars Ryunosuke Kamiki as Kōichi Shikishima, Minami Hamabe as Noriko Ōishi, Yuki Yamada as Shirō Mizushima, Munetaka Aoki as Sōsaku Tachibana, and Hidetaka Yoshioka as Kenji Noda.

In a press release, Yamazaki commented on the film becoming the highest-grossing live-action Japanese film in North America. "I am happy that Godzilla, of all characters, has eclipsed a record that had not been broken for a long time. Looking back, I think that the cast and crew were all working on the film with the same goal in mind: to make something entertaining! That is what led to such a wonderful result. I will always remember this."

The official synopsis for the film reads, "In the final days of World War II, a small group of Japanese soldiers encounter a dinosaur-like creature on a remote island and are massacred—leaving only two survivors. Two years later, the creature, now many times its original size and capable of shooting thermonuclear breath, appears and begins attacking ships off the coast of Japan—moving ever closer to the still-devastated, post-war Japanese mainland."

Godzilla Minus One started its limited theatrical run in North America on December 1, following special fan showings on November 29.

GODZILLA MINUS ONE Surpasses Initial Projections For Record-Breaking $11 Million North American Debut
Related:

GODZILLA MINUS ONE Surpasses Initial Projections For Record-Breaking $11 Million North American Debut
GODZILLA's Evolved Form In GODZILLA X KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE Revealed By New Promo Art
Recommended For You:

GODZILLA's Evolved Form In GODZILLA X KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE Revealed By New Promo Art
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

lazlodaytona - 12/9/2023, 8:52 AM
Man. I gotta see this thing! I love me some Godzilla and Kong.... even the bad ones :D
Origame - 12/9/2023, 9:03 AM
@lazlodaytona - got my ticket yo.

Shame it's not at my main theater.
worcestershire - 12/9/2023, 9:05 AM
@lazlodaytona - shame it’s not showing in my country :(
lazlodaytona - 12/9/2023, 9:16 AM
@Origame - I'm sorry it's not close but I have a feeling you'll love it! I've read/heard nothing but good things about this pic.
lazlodaytona - 12/9/2023, 9:18 AM
@worcestershire - I'm sorry man. What country and why not?
Vigor - 12/9/2023, 8:57 AM
So I finally drove the extra distance to go see this. I saw it in 4dx which was an amazing experienc and i think 4dx is gimmick. But you felt every stomp. And just wait until he does his atomic breath. The entire theater flips upside down. It's insaaaane


The movie itself had so much heart. Felt like Japanese movies I grew up with. The budget can be seen in parts but for what it's doing its fine

The human characters make it. It deserved the praise. Although I think some ppl overhyped it a bit here. Just a bit

The last 5 mins are a tear jerker!
Anyways bring on hollow earth 🤩
HeWhoBeatsDames - 12/9/2023, 9:02 AM
Such a shame it has limited release I want to see this a few times
JobinJ - 12/9/2023, 9:02 AM
Amazing film. Even without Godzilla
SuperiorHeckler - 12/9/2023, 9:06 AM
MINUS-ONE has literally come out of nowhere to become the Chef's-Kiss of kaiju movies! 😀 Meanwhile, the next Godzilla/Kong movie looks like it was directed by Joel Schumacher from 1997. 🫤
bkmeijer1 - 12/9/2023, 9:17 AM
@SuperiorHeckler - that running Godzilla will never look normal
EZBeast - 12/9/2023, 9:22 AM
@SuperiorHeckler - looks fun to me
MosquitoFarmer - 12/9/2023, 9:40 AM
@bkmeijer1 - Thank you. I feel like I'm the only person who feels that shot of the two of them charging looked absolutely ridiculous.
SuperiorHeckler - 12/9/2023, 10:16 AM
@EZBeast - Yeah. I know. "Big dumb fun" I read that a lot. Please keep this in mind: The mentality of small budgeted B-movies were able to get away with a lot back in the 1960s. But, that same mentality is usually rejected by modern day audiences that expect more bang-for-their-buck when paying to go watch a $150 to $200 million dollar neon-rainbow toy commercial. 🤨
bobevanz - 12/9/2023, 9:09 AM
What a great movie! I just wish I could see it in Dolby Cinema again, holy crap that was amazing..
Vigor - 12/9/2023, 9:34 AM
@bobevanz - if you have 4dx near you,, check it out in that
Nomis929 - 12/9/2023, 9:48 AM
I saw it Last night, Excellent movie, lived up to the hyped!!!

And set up a sequel quite nicely.
SirDuckAlot - 12/9/2023, 10:07 AM
I would like to this director with a slightly bigger budget and more monsters of course.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

View Recorder