KINGDOM OF THE PLANET OF THE APES Social Media Reactions Hails Movie As "Worthy Successor" To Previous Trilogy

The first social media reactions are in for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, and while there are some minor concerns about this fresh start for the franchise, it sounds like a worthy new entry...

By JoshWilding - May 03, 2024 01:05 PM EST
In Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, director Wes Ball plans to breathe new life into the franchise with a story set several generations in the future following Caesar's reign. Apes are now the dominant species living harmoniously and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows.

As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.

Given Ball's expertise in the young adult realm with The Maze Runner movies and chatter about Kingdom shifting the spotlight to a younger cast of characters, some fans have expressed concerns about the classic sci-fi franchise becoming a franchise for teens. Then, there's also the fact it has to follow the previous trilogy (no easy feat). 

Well, early word is in and it's mostly very positive so far. All signs point to Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes more than living up to its predecessors, and while there are some minor niggles, it appears the franchise is in safe hands with Disney (who inherited it after merging with Fox). 

We know better than to put too much stock into these early social media reactions, particularly as many of the journalists in question are likely riding high after getting to attend the movie's splashy premiere! Still, these bode well for what sounds like a must-see movie. 

You can read through the first Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes verdicts in the X posts below (via SFFGazette.com). 

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes stars Owen Teague (IT), Freya Allan (The Witcher), Kevin Durand (Locke & Key), Peter Macon (Shameless), and William H. Macy (Fargo).

The screenplay is by Josh Friedman (War of the Worlds) and Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver (Avatar: The Way of Water) and Patrick Aison (Prey), based on characters created by Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver. 

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, a new entry in 20th Century Studios' global, epic franchise, opens exclusively in theaters on May 10, 2024.

Lisa89
Lisa89 - 5/3/2024, 1:07 PM
It certainly has the potential to be better than 'War'. I'll be there day one.
massdeath
massdeath - 5/3/2024, 1:11 PM
Rise, Dawn, and War is easily the best trilogy of films since LOTR. I’m pumped for this one. I’ll be there opening night.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/3/2024, 1:12 PM
Sweet!!.

I know people tend to be skeptical of social media reactions , especially when the actual reviews come out and might tell a different story but I tend to trust critics ones more like these…

Some of them still seem to point out their criticisms even if they are positive overall and also let’s remember that these critics that do the reactions don’t tend be the same ones sometimes that write the reviews for their outlets.

Anyway , the movie has it could be good so looking forward to it!!.

User Comment Image
Forthas
Forthas - 5/3/2024, 1:15 PM
I am loving what they have done with this franchise. The motion capture technology has really opened up this and other science fiction films that makes fantastical stories feel more realistic.
GaruVonDoom
GaruVonDoom - 5/3/2024, 1:16 PM
I unapologetically adore this franchise, I'm glad it's getting positive reviews.

