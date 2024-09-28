MEGALOPOLIS' CinemaScore Is WORSE Than Any Superhero Movie Ever Released In Theaters

Filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola has been one of the superhero movie genre’s biggest haters over the years, but his new sci-fi movie Megalopolis is being torn into by unhappy moviegoers who aren’t impressed.

By JoshWilding - Sep 28, 2024 10:09 AM EST
Megalopolis has been generating headlines for years. First, it was about how legendary filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola had to self-finance his epic sci-fi movie because no studio was willing to touch it.

Then, we heard the director had reportedly fired the majority of the Megalopolis' visual effects team during production, prompting other crew members, including the entire art department, to exit due to what they called an "unstable filming environment."

More recently, Coppola has been accused of acting inappropriately on set, though it's unclear whether there's any truth to the allegations. 

Then there was the trailer with AI-generated quotes from "critics" and Megalopolis' 49% score on Rotten Tomatoes which suggested Coppola's supposed magnum opus was anything but the masterpiece he'd promised.

With the movie now playing in theaters, regular moviegoers have chimed in...and wholly rejected Megalopolis. Boasting a D+ CinemaScore, it ranks among the worst-rated wide releases ever and scores lower than any superhero movie (the lowest-rated Marvel title is 2015's Fantastic Four with a C-, while DC's worst is Superman IV: The Quest for Peace's C).

Why the comparison? Well, Coppola has become one of the superhero genre's biggest detractors, declaring that they shouldn't be considered "cinema" and that "Martin [Scorsese] was kind when he said it’s not cinema. He didn’t say it’s despicable, which I just say it is."

It appears the filmmaker may have now realised that making movies like this isn't as easy as he believed, and with Megalopolis eyeing a dismal $5 million opening weekend, the $120 million budgeted title is also shaping up to be one of 2024's biggest flops. 

Stay tuned for updates. 

Megalopolis is a Roman Epic fable set in an imagined Modern America. The City of New Rome must change, causing conflict between Cesar Catilina, a genius artist who seeks to leap into a utopian, idealistic future, and his opposition, Mayor Franklyn Cicero, who remains committed to a regressive status quo, perpetuating greed, special interests, and partisan warfare.

Torn between them is socialite Julia Cicero, the mayor's daughter, whose love for Cesar has divided her loyalties, forcing her to discover what she truly believes humanity deserves.

The movie stars Adam Driver, Nathalie Emmanuel, Giancarlo Esposito, Aubrey Plaza, Shia Labeouf, Jon Voight, Laurence Fishburne, Jason Schwartzman, Talia Shire, Grace Vanderwaal, Kathryn Hunter, and Dustin Hoffman.

Written and directed by Francis Ford Coppola, Megalopolis is now playing in theaters.

Thing94
Thing94 - 9/28/2024, 10:37 AM
Haha, that's "despicable" to me Mr. Copolla lol
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 9/28/2024, 10:38 AM
When you have Jon Voight grabbing his erected crotch only to reveal it's a crossbow and he nails a few people with it, of course your film will have a D+ audience score.

The above bit is true, not seen this crap but people have and read that is a real scene from the film lol.
UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 9/28/2024, 11:22 AM
@kylo0607 - That's how Angelina Jolie was born
cyclopsprime
cyclopsprime - 9/28/2024, 11:23 AM
@kylo0607 - that's in the movie?
AvatarSupremacy
AvatarSupremacy - 9/28/2024, 10:44 AM
This film was flawed but pretty good checked it out yesterday, not for everyone duh and if someone hates it I get it. We need to encourage creation amoung all art forms and aspects of society.

I pledge allegiance to the human race.
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 9/28/2024, 10:46 AM
User Comment Image
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 9/28/2024, 10:47 AM
Megaflopolis
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 9/28/2024, 11:28 AM
@ProfessorWhy - User Comment Image
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 9/28/2024, 10:47 AM
That headline tho 😂😂😂😂
SheepishOne
SheepishOne - 9/28/2024, 10:50 AM
Kind of makes me want to see it more lol
AvatarSupremacy
AvatarSupremacy - 9/28/2024, 11:04 AM
@SheepishOne - you won't see a film like it in theaters again for a long time
johndonson
johndonson - 9/28/2024, 10:50 AM
Come on Josh, are we serious? A site that gave The Last Jedi and Age of Ultron an A?

I don't care if Coppola or Megapolis. You better stick to talking about comics instead of hitting a director who is known for just a few statements that don't offend anyone. You sound like a 5 year old.
UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 9/28/2024, 11:23 AM
@johndonson - People with Deadpool avatars look like 5 year olds
Vigor
Vigor - 9/28/2024, 10:54 AM
"Schadenfreude"

Josh probably
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 9/28/2024, 10:57 AM
Wilding with his agenda. Calm your liver Josh. Coppola wasn’t insulting you.
AvatarSupremacy
AvatarSupremacy - 9/28/2024, 11:05 AM
@WhatIfRickJames - Josh wakes up everyday of his life and has to write about characters initially made for children as if it's world politics.
RealTurner
RealTurner - 9/28/2024, 10:57 AM
Ah well. At least I can settle down with the live stream of Sitwell-by-the-Water vs. the Bonsfidemead Scrappers tonight, eh?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/28/2024, 10:59 AM
Lol @ Josh continuing to be being petty , I like it…

Also just to clarify , I had read that Coppola had adopted an improvisational style where he would let actors write scenes and also make spontaneous changes to the script which was divisive and that’s what led to alot of the crew quitting and not because of him just firing the VFX team but could be wrong.

Anyway not surprised by the score tbh since this movie seemed like it wasn’t going to be for everyone (and perhaps not for the GA at all due to its “out there” nature).

Personally still curious enough to check it out but doubt it’ll be in theaters.

User Comment Image
Blergh
Blergh - 9/28/2024, 11:03 AM
As I said before: I appreciate a filmmaker funding their own movie as a passion project and going through the hoops to get it out. Is it self indulgent? Does it insist upon itself? Probably.

But still, it's a colossal effore to make a movie without backing, so I appreciate the effort and wish Mr. Coppola well. He's one of the best filmmakers of the previous generation, I don't blame him for not liking modern movies. Older generations will always look down upon the new one, it's a tale as old as time and won't change (unfortunately)
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 9/28/2024, 11:04 AM
Don't know what is worse; defending a creep because he badmouthed the big bad dog of Marvel you so abhor, condemning a creator because he badmouthed the good ol' Marvel we so defend, or that Marvel and the superhero are still part of the conversation.

Erither way, good riddance to bad rubbish.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 9/28/2024, 11:08 AM
Francis Ford Coppola MEGAFLOPLUS CinemaScore Is WORSE Than Any Superhero Movie Ever Released in Theaters.

User Comment Image
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 9/28/2024, 11:12 AM
Dont ever tell Josh his super hero movies are lame, he will never forget and will make 1000 articles about it.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 9/28/2024, 11:17 AM
Legendary Filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola MEGALOPOLIS is King of Flops.

User Comment Image
r1g0r
r1g0r - 9/28/2024, 11:18 AM
i seem to remember a phrase: 'pride goeth before a fall'.

i can't find any sympathy/empathy for somebody that crapped on other people's hard work, so i'll be over by the bar, laughing quietly.
S8R8M
S8R8M - 9/28/2024, 11:29 AM
Yep. I'm still going to watch it.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 9/28/2024, 11:42 AM
User Comment Image

Still want to see it though.
DudeGuy
DudeGuy - 9/28/2024, 11:45 AM
Josh : This is what he gets for making fun of my precious superhero’s!!!
User Comment Image
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 9/28/2024, 11:48 AM
Watched about 30 minutes of it before I feel asleep. 🤷‍♂️
AllsGood
AllsGood - 9/28/2024, 11:52 AM
Marvel Studios She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has a Fresh Tomatoes Score of 79%. While Francis Ford Coppola Megalopolis has a Rotten 49% and Audience score of 41% and sinking fast.

User Comment Image

