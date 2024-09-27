STAR WARS Actor John Boyega Sends Superhero Speculation Into Overdrive With New Social Media Posts

After playing Finn in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, there's a lot of excitement in seeing which big franchise John Boyega potentially joins next. Could a Marvel or DC role now be in the actor's future?

By JoshWilding - Sep 27, 2024 11:09 AM EST
John Boyega put himself on the map with a star-making performance in Attack the Block. When he later travelled into a Galaxy Far, Far Away for Star Wars: The Force Awakens, we had high hopes for his Stormtrooper-turned-Jedi.

Unfortunately, Lucasfilm dropped the ball on Finn and his story arc disappointed Boyega and Star Wars fans in equal measure. 

There's long been hope that the British actor might join a Marvel or DC project and some new social media posts have sent speculation into overdrive about him potentially preparing for one. As you can see below, Boyega has hit the gym and looks ready to don spandex as any number of superhero characters. 

Chances are he's just getting into shape or working out for a future role that has nothing to do with the MCU or DCU. Still, these posts have got fans talking about which heroes - or villains - he'd be a good fit for in either world. 

Of course, it was back in 2022 that Boyega said, "[Marvel] is not in the vision for me now. I want to do nuanced things...I want to donate my services to original indie films that come with new, fresh ideas, because I know it’s real hard to top 'Iron Man' in that universe."

Things might have changed since then, especially if the right role has come along. One franchise we don't anticipate Boyega returning to is Star Wars because he's since looked back at that experience in a mostly negative light.

"Like, you guys knew what to do with Daisy Ridley, you knew what to do with Adam Driver," the They Cloned Tyrone star said in 2020. "You knew what to do with these other people, but when it came to Kelly Marie Tran, when it came to John Boyega, you know f*ck all. So what do you want me to say? What they want you to say is, 'I enjoyed being a part of it. It was a great experience...'"

"Nah, nah, nah. I’ll take that deal when it’s a great experience. They gave all the nuance to Adam Driver, all the nuance to Daisy Ridley. Let’s be honest. Daisy knows this. Adam knows this. Everybody knows. I’m not exposing anything."

Whatever the future holds in store for Boyega, we're excited to see how things play out for him in the coming years.

