STAR WARS And THE LION KING Icon James Earl Jones Has Passed Away Aged 93

STAR WARS And THE LION KING Icon James Earl Jones Has Passed Away Aged 93

Some sad news to report this evening as it’s been confirmed that the legendary James Earl Jones has passed away. The actor was best known for lending his voice to characters like Darth Vader and Mufasa.

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 09, 2024 08:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars

James Earl Jones has sadly passed away at his home in Dutchess County, New York. He was 93.

The actor was an icon thanks to his performances across film and television, though he just so happened to also have an iconic voice. While Jones suffered from a stutter as a child, he overcame that through his work in theatre and ultimately brought Darth Vader to life in the Star Wars franchise with a performance which remains unrivalled.

Of course, he could also be heard in The Lion King as Mufasa (both animated and live-action), another beloved character it’s hard to imagine anyone else playing. Conan the Barbarian was one of his most famous on-camera roles.

Jones received numerous accolades, including two Tony Awards, a Golden Globe, and an Emmy. He was also awarded the National Medal of Arts in 1992 and the Kennedy Center Honor in 2005.

"James Earl Jones is one of the most versatile and talented actors of our time, with an iconic body of work across film, stage and television," Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy said today. "The menacing baritone he brought to Darth Vader will forever be beloved by fans and regarded as one of the great villainous performances in cinema. His commanding presence on screen, and warm personality off screen, will be greatly missed."

"James was an incredible actor, a most unique voice both in art and spirit," adds George Lucas. "For nearly half a century he was Darth Vader, but the secret to it all is he was a beautiful human being. He gave depth, sincerity and meaning to all his roles, amongst the most important being a devoted husband to the late Ceci and dad to Flynn. James will be missed by so many of us...friends and fans alike."

Despite the actor’s passing, there’s a very good chance his version of Darth Vader will live on. In 2022, it was reported that Jones had signed over the rights to Disney and Lucasfilm to recreate his voice with artificial intelligence through the technology created by Ukrainian tech start-up Respeecher. That was heard in action in the Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series and was done to ensure his Vader can live on.

Talking in 2009 about the role, Jones recalled, "I remember on ['Empire'], when George had a chance to counsel me, he said, 'We don't know what we did right [on "A New Hope"], so let's just try what we did.' Naturally, I wanted to make Darth Vader more interesting, more subtle, more psychologically oriented. And he said, 'No. no. What we're finding out is you've got to keep his voice on a very narrow ban of inflection because he ain't human, really.' So, that was the answer."

He’d add, "When I first saw the dialogue that said, 'Luke, I am your father,' I said to myself, 'He's lying. I wonder how they are going to play that lie out?'"

Our thoughts go out to Jones’ family and friends at this time.

Humberly González Addresses Possibility Of Playing STAR WARS OUTLAWS' Kay Vess In Future Live-Action Project
Related:

Humberly González Addresses Possibility Of Playing STAR WARS OUTLAWS' Kay Vess In Future Live-Action Project
STAR WARS: BATTLE OF JAKKU Comics Will Fill In One Of The Biggest Gaps Between Original And Sequel Trilogies
Recommended For You:

STAR WARS: BATTLE OF JAKKU Comics Will Fill In One Of The Biggest Gaps Between Original And Sequel Trilogies
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
1 2
SuperCat
SuperCat - 9/9/2024, 8:45 PM
User Comment Image
OriginalGusto1
OriginalGusto1 - 9/9/2024, 9:02 PM
@SuperCat - Darth Vader...your 3rd favorite "superhero". My condolences.
DaHULK2000
DaHULK2000 - 9/9/2024, 8:48 PM
R.I.P. My Brother
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 9/9/2024, 8:49 PM
What a legend, and at 93, a life well lived.

User Comment Image
User Comment Image
User Comment Image

Rest in peace, Sir. Thank you for everything.
TheShellyMan
TheShellyMan - 9/9/2024, 8:49 PM
RIP to the GOAT.
LukeCage2155
LukeCage2155 - 9/9/2024, 8:50 PM
User Comment Image
HermanM
HermanM - 9/9/2024, 8:50 PM
Rest In Peace to one of the all time greats.

User Comment Image
OriginalGusto1
OriginalGusto1 - 9/9/2024, 9:04 PM
@HermanM - Nice comp!
asherman93
asherman93 - 9/9/2024, 8:51 PM
He has taken his place in the Circle of Life.
Kadara
Kadara - 9/9/2024, 8:53 PM
That incredible voice and iconic roles. RIP and thank you legend.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 9/9/2024, 8:53 PM
The man had one hell of a career, and easily one of the most iconic voices in the business.
Dotanuki
Dotanuki - 9/9/2024, 8:54 PM
His voice was a huge part of my adolescence. He was also a great person by all accounts. Terrible loss. Thank you so much James Earl Jones.
WeaponXCII
WeaponXCII - 9/9/2024, 8:56 PM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/9/2024, 8:58 PM
He was not just one of the most iconic voices in all of cinema but a true legend of stage & screen.

He played a myriad of roles in his illustrious career but of course , Darth Vader & Mufasa are the ones that connect with me the most…

Two diametrically different fathers haha but both were characters that cemented their place in cinema history and in my childhood aswell as countless others.

RIP sir and thank you for the memories.

User Comment Image
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 9/9/2024, 8:59 PM
A voice for the ages, and a smile that could melt the coldest soul. Beloved man.
I constantly (legitimately) say to myself very often, "It means we're going to Minnesota to find Moonlight Graham." And it's only because of how Mr. Jones spoke it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/9/2024, 9:01 PM
Also a special shout out to his as James Greer aswell from “The Hunt for Red October” to “Clear & Present Danger”…

He brought such a warmth aswell as authority to the role that was irreplaceable regardless of how big or small the characters role was in the films.

?si=Hdwz3KfskI0jQTq9

?si=ZpeB34BbFOHxlsa6
OriginalGusto1
OriginalGusto1 - 9/9/2024, 9:03 PM
Man, this sucks. One of the greatest Michiganders.
Forthas
Forthas - 9/9/2024, 9:03 PM
An amazing talent and role model who will be sorely missed
blitzkreg
blitzkreg - 9/9/2024, 9:04 PM
DON'T FORGET CONAN THE BARBARIAN. HE WAS ONE CREEPY VILLIAN IN THAT FILM.
OriginalGusto1
OriginalGusto1 - 9/9/2024, 9:05 PM
Should have had at least 2 academy awards.
mastakilla39
mastakilla39 - 9/9/2024, 9:06 PM
Well disney bought his AI voice so they are set until a full reboot of star wars in the far distant future.
r1g0r
r1g0r - 9/9/2024, 9:08 PM
A deep, powerful, soothing voice.

At 65 years old, I am watching all the great screen stars flicker out.

requiescat in pace, James.
You are remembered.
RockReigns
RockReigns - 9/9/2024, 9:08 PM
Live long and prosper.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 9/9/2024, 9:10 PM
God blessed us with JEJ. Now He gets him back. RIP.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 9/9/2024, 9:14 PM
An ACTUAL LEGEND. May he rest well.
Keja
Keja - 9/9/2024, 9:15 PM
RIP to the greatest villain. RIP to the greatest voice. No one will ever top his legendary performance.
FlixMentallo21
FlixMentallo21 - 9/9/2024, 9:15 PM
RIP to the one man who could deliver as powerful a reading of Edgar Allen Poe’s “The Raven” as Vincent Price.
CAPTAINPINKEYE
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 9/9/2024, 9:18 PM
😢
RIP
comicfan100
comicfan100 - 9/9/2024, 9:20 PM
He had a legendary run. Rest easy.
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 9/9/2024, 9:24 PM
ALSO R.I.P JOHN CASSADAY

TWO GREATS IN ONE DAY
CAPTAINPINKEYE
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 9/9/2024, 9:25 PM
Messed up day
Comic book artist John Cassaday passes away at 52
Typhoon20
Typhoon20 - 9/9/2024, 9:26 PM
One of the few great actors who was able to pull off a great blackface.
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 9/9/2024, 9:32 PM
REMEMBER
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 9/9/2024, 9:33 PM
RIP🌹
User Comment Image
MaxPaint
MaxPaint - 9/9/2024, 9:37 PM
RIP Mr. Jones

User Comment Image
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 9/9/2024, 9:40 PM
RIP James Earl Jones. Thank you for all you've done. v_v

User Comment Image
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 9/9/2024, 9:46 PM
I'm shattered. THE voice of my lifetime. He gave my favorite movie monologue of all time in what has long been my favorite movie of all time. I'm happy he got to live a long, successfully, and by all appearances, fulfilled life. We should all be so fortunate. Prayers to his family and friends who have lost their loved one.

User Comment Image
Reeds2Much
Reeds2Much - 9/9/2024, 9:49 PM
User Comment Image
PatchesOhulihan
PatchesOhulihan - 9/9/2024, 9:51 PM
RIP Ruler of Zamunda
MrDandy
MrDandy - 9/9/2024, 9:53 PM
RIP Lord Vader and King Mufasa
1 2

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder