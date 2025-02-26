STAR WARS: Kathleen Kennedy Retirement Rumor Refuted By New CNN Report

STAR WARS: Kathleen Kennedy Retirement Rumor Refuted By New CNN Report

Star Wars fans who were celebrating reports that Kathleen Kennedy is retiring as President of Lucasfilm, may not want to uncork the champagne just yet.

By MattIsForReal - Feb 26, 2025 04:02 PM EST
Source: SFFGazette.com

Kathleen Kennedy may not be retiring from Lucasfilm this year after all. Hours after Puck dropped a bombshell report that Kennedy intends to retire from her position as Lucasfilm President by the end of this year, CNN spoke with an anonymous source who claims otherwise.

According to the latest update from CNN, a source familiar with the situation over at Lucasfilm stated "there's nothing there right now."

The source went on to emphasize that an announcement of Kennedy's retirement will be made "public" when "actual decisions are made."

Initial rumors claimed that Kennedy had told associates that she intends to retire by the end of 2025. Multiple Hollywood trades picked up the story, suggesting there was some legitimacy to claim.

The rumor continued to gain traction with additional reports claiming that Ahsoka and Star Wars Rebels showrunner Dave Filoni is already being eyed as her successor.

But Star Wars fans displeased with Kennedy's handling of the beloved franchise may want to temper their excitement when it comes to replacing her. With no official statement, it appears that any rumors of her stepping down will remain just that -- for now. It's possible that some sort of official announcement could be made in the coming weeks or months, but right now neither Lucasfilm nor Disney have issued a statement or response. And as the CNN source suggests, they won't be responding until something has been decided.

Still though, the initial report has at ignited the rumor mill and will surely fuel the flames for those who have been calling for Kennedy to step down from her position of power.

Kathleen Kennedy joined Lucasfilm as co-chare alongside Star Wars creator George Lucas in 2012. She was named President shortly after the company was acquired by Disney for $4 billion.

Kennedy's tenure as President of Lucasfilm can best be described as tumultuous. She found great success initially in the role, helping launch the Star Wars sequel trilogy. But the films saw diminishing returns at the box office thanks.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens breathed new life into the franchise and was a massive commercial success, grossing $936M domestically and over $2 billion worldwide. That would prove to be the height of the new trilogy as The Last Jedi earned $620 million domestically and $1.3 billion worldwide, while The Rise of Skywalker limped to the finish line with $515 million domestically and just over $1 billion globally. 

In between the sequel trilogy were two spin-offs, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Solo: A Star Wars Story. While Rogue One was met with both critical and commercial success, Solo was a complete flop, grossing just $393.2 million worldwide on an estimated $275 million production budget.

As the Star Wars movies saw diminishing returns on the big screen, Lucasfilm turned to streaming where it also found mixed results. Shows like Andor and The Mandalorian found great success with viewers, but were offset with disappointments like The Acolyte and The Book of Boba Fett.

Kennedy isn't completely to blame for all of Lucasfilm's missteps, but she has been the primary target to blame by a certain subsection of the fanbase that argues Star Wars has become too "woke."

WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 2/26/2025, 5:01 PM
Hilarious, absolutely hilarious.
killadeathray
killadeathray - 2/26/2025, 5:02 PM
As a Star Wars fan for 35+ years, this and Andor season 2 are all that I have been looking forward to. Please don’t take this away from me.
JayLemle
JayLemle - 2/26/2025, 5:02 PM
PHUUUUUUUUUCK! I was hoping she would retire.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/26/2025, 5:04 PM
what a phucking B1tch
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/26/2025, 5:09 PM
Anyway going by this sources actual comments , I wouldn't be surprised if she’s talked about it but no official moves have been made which is where the trades jumped the gun.

If this year is truly the last one for Kennedy then so be it , I’m certainly not gonna say that her leadership wasn’t flawed because it was such as the Solo situation or films failing to materialize thus far etc.

However I also think the internet has a tendency to exaggerate and her stint at the top of Lucasfilm hasn’t been as bad as certain corners of this hellhole would like us to believe though I say that as someone who enjoys the sequel trilogy (well 2/3rd’s of it mainly).
DTor91
DTor91 - 2/26/2025, 5:11 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Not to mention, whatever problems people have with Star Wars…it’s not going to suddenly end with Kennedy being gone.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/26/2025, 5:14 PM
@DTor91 - oh yeah , I don’t think and kinda hope they don’t just so those people can realize that maybe they might be the issue moreso now then before
JayLemle
JayLemle - 2/26/2025, 5:10 PM
Understanding how a board of people works is way above my paygrade. But, Perlmutter had a plan to get Feige ousted. There isn't some sort of board between Disney and Lucasfilm that can vote to oust this lady? So many L's, and this lady still has a job. She's like Jared Leto, just movin' and shakin' around Hollywood with job security.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/26/2025, 5:12 PM
@JayLemle - what if and I know this may be hard to believe…

They actually like and are happy with her?.

Say what you want about Kennedy , she d a legend in the industry due to her involvement in many storied films across the decades so she has power & clout aswell
Forthas
Forthas - 2/26/2025, 5:14 PM
While I have not been impressed with Star Wars, there is a perverse pleasure i would feel if she sticks it to a certain crowd and stays for ten more years.


Say YES to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) ... say NO to Stupidity, Extremism, and Ignorance (SEI) and Childish Reactionary Tantrums (CRT).
Latverian
Latverian - 2/26/2025, 5:15 PM
Mrs Kennedy.


You are a relic of a producer, one standing by the sides and parasitically attaching your name to historic successes that others are responsible for, usurping their laurels for your pleasure.

Noone with dignity likes you. Noone with sanity wants you.

And worst of all, your monumental failures have empowered the voices of those who want you out for all the wrong reasons.

Remove yourself from the equation. Leave, and spend your remaining days in a echo chamber of your own making, surrounded by the already rushing in groups of yes-men you are so clearly already used to.


Run away, and never return.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 2/26/2025, 5:17 PM
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 2/26/2025, 5:15 PM
Doesn't sound like a particularly forceful denial. "Nothing there now," "an announcement will be made once we make a decision . . ." Just sounds like it's not news yet. I know that the language of "journalism" and "confirming information before reporting it" will be hard to understand around here, but that's how most people operate, rather than reporting on everytime someone tweets "IDK, maybe Scott Caan will play Sabretooth? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯"
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/26/2025, 5:19 PM
@Clintthahamster - oh man ,Scott Caans playing Wolverine…

I heard it from my mother’s cousins aunt.

True story
HashTagSwagg
Matchesz
Matchesz - 2/26/2025, 5:18 PM
I mean they must know how happy it would make all of us right? Right?

