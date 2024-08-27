STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER Star Naomi Ackie Recalls Fears She'd Face Racist Abuse From Some Fans

Naomi Ackie played Jannah in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and has now reflected on what she did to avoid facing any potential racist abuse from a section of the franchise's fanbase. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 27, 2024 08:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: SFFGazette.com

Blink Twice and The End of the F...ing World star Naomi Ackie played Jannah in 2019's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, a character it's widely believed was meant to be revealed as Lando Calrissian's lost daughter before reshoots changed that. 

At the time Ackie was cast, actors like John Boyega and Kelly Marie-Tran had faced racist abuse online, with the latter, in particular, becoming a target for those upset by the creative direction of 2017's Star Wars: The Last Jedi

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter (via SFFGazette.com) Ackie looked back on her time in a Galaxy Far, Far Away and started by revealing how shocked she was by the scale of The Rise of Skywalker. "I cried on the first day because I couldn’t get the horse to land in the right spot for a stunt."

As stressful as that experience might have been, Ackie had made a decision about her Star Wars role before the casting announcement went public: she deleted her social media presence. 

"I had heard that anyone of color would get wrapped up in some racist shit," the actor says, referencing the backlash faced by Boyega for being a "Black Stormtrooper" years earlier. "I didn’t want to have a place for them to come with their comments."

As a result, the backlash Ackie expected didn't happen and she restored her account before pulling the plug on it for unrelated reasons. 

"They did some sort of magic thing where I instantly got the checkmark [verification] and all these followers, and then Star Wars came out, and it was fine and I sat with that for a bit," she explained. "But then I eventually found myself scrolling too much, comparing myself to other people and becoming jealous, sad and depressed."

"I started putting stuff on my page that was attention-seeking. Trying to be funny on my Insta stories, or trying to be hot, trying to be a thirst trap from my [frick]ing house share that I lived in with three other guys. It was like, what the [frick], this is not working at all and I don’t feel good about it. I eventually realized it was time to get rid of it properly."

Ackie is fortunate to have avoided online racism, though the fact Jannah was such a minor character may have helped. In contrast, both Obi-Wan Kenobi star Moses Ingram and The Acolyte's Amandla Stenberg have faced abuse and trolling on social media. In the former's case, Ewan McGregor even took to social media to defend his co-star. 

As always, let us know your thoughts on these comments in the usual place.

ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 8/27/2024, 8:11 AM
I have intentionally avoided this movie. I assume there is still no reason to watch it
TheShape9859
TheShape9859 - 8/27/2024, 8:12 AM
I swear...some people
TheShape9859
TheShape9859 - 8/27/2024, 8:13 AM
And she's hardly a "star" of the movie lol. She played a minor role...not a star
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 8/27/2024, 8:15 AM
"Ackie is fortunate to have voiced any racism"

Bro!

You were doing so good with avoiding any fumbles.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 8/27/2024, 8:16 AM
this whole victim mentality in America has got to go. It’s def a gen z thing
DocSpock
DocSpock - 8/27/2024, 8:28 AM
@Matchesz -

yup.
JobinJ
JobinJ - 8/27/2024, 8:17 AM
"I cried on the first day because I couldn’t get the horse to land in the right spot for a stunt."

Women say stuff like this and then complain that they’re treated unfairly or different than men in the business.

Imagine a male actor crying because he can’t get a simple stunt, right.
Vigor
Vigor - 8/27/2024, 8:22 AM
@JobinJ - men ste unfortunately taught that showing emotions like crying is less desirable in our culture. So you're actually highlighting an issue in a backwards kind of way
Matchesz
Matchesz - 8/27/2024, 8:24 AM
@Vigor - wanting people to be tough isnt backyards. If her lifes so hard getting paid to be in a movie how will she survive in a 9-5 job ?
Vigor
Vigor - 8/27/2024, 8:29 AM
@Matchesz - acknowledging ones mental health has come quite a long way in the past few decades. Many people are messed up because their parents took the same stance as you, to repress or ignore emotions altogether

You'll find that those who sweep raw emotion under the rug tend to take on damaging self behavior in the future. Hurt people, hurt people. And it usually has to do with how they handled mental pain somewhere in their past

In short, there's nothing wrong with crying bro
*hugs*
99OPTIMISTPRIME
99OPTIMISTPRIME - 8/27/2024, 8:21 AM
Worst fanbase, EVER. It's so ridiculous because with the Star Wars franchise, it's not even that much established lore to gatekeep, compared to comic book properties.🤣
Vigor
Vigor - 8/27/2024, 8:24 AM
"But then I eventually found myself scrolling too much, comparing myself to other people and becoming jealous, sad and depressed."

Do you guys find thar some people are more susceptible to this way of thinking and attachment when it comes to social media? Like genetically predisposed almost. Sorta like how some people easily get addicted to gambling while others are immune to it
I find it intriguing that we put laws into effect on how social media platforms govern themselves to help us address social media addictions
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 8/27/2024, 8:27 AM
@Vigor - Removing myself from social media was amazing for my mental health

Still get a splash of some of the things here but I love you nerds 🤓
Vigor
Vigor - 8/27/2024, 8:30 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - you definitely have to do what's best for you!!!
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 8/27/2024, 8:28 AM
How so you make yourself known in Hollywood and get more work?

Say you're a Victim
DocSpock
DocSpock - 8/27/2024, 8:30 AM

Who cares about all the noise?

This movie and the whole trilogy was garbage. The end.

