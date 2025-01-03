THE PHANTOM MENACE Star Jake Lloyd Shares Update On His Mental Health And Why He's Grateful For STAR WARS Fans

THE PHANTOM MENACE Star Jake Lloyd Shares Update On His Mental Health And Why He's Grateful For STAR WARS Fans

Last year, we learned that The Phantom Menace star Jake Lloyd had been dealing with some serious mental health issues. He's now in a much better place and has broken his silence on both that and Star Wars.

Jan 03, 2025
2024 marked 25 years since the release of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. However, one actor who wasn't among those celebrating the anniversary was Jake Lloyd. He played Anakin Skywalker in the 1999 movie and is now 35; as his mother explained last March, he's dealt with serious mental health issues over the past couple of decades.

She revealed that her son had been diagnosed with schizophrenia before suffering a full-blown psychotic break which saw him admitted to a mental health rehabilitation facility. 

Having now completed an 18-month stay there, Jake recently spoke to Clayton Sandell (the reporter who spoke to his mom last March) from a new rehabilitation centre "where he’s still receiving treatment but is basically free to come and go as he pleases."

Sandell made the actor aware of the love he now receives from Star Wars fans to which he responded (via SFFGazette.com), "The experience I've had with the fans is immediately therapeutic. Right now, it's still therapeutic. It's helpful for people and healthy. It isn't something I'd shy away from.”

"I really do appreciate the time that's been taken on us," he continued. "I'm very appreciative...[I'm] pretty good, considering these 20 years of time that have come to an end. I can now accept taking on continued treatment, and therapy, and my meds. Everyone's been very supportive."

While Jake no longer makes public appearances at fan conventions, he tells Sandell that he still enjoys Star Wars content such as Disney+'s Ahsoka. He's also been playing some classic video games, including Star Wars: The Old Republic and Star Wars: The Force Unleashed.

“I want to play The Force Unleashed II," he revealed. "I just beat the first one." And, while he hasn't watched any Star Wars movies or TV shows of late, it sounds like Jake intends to return to a Galaxy Far, Far Away very soon. "I’m holding out for May the Fourth with my mom."

Lisa was also on hand to add, "Jake’s actually getting so much better than he was. It’s a big relief for me and the rest of his family. We're all just thrilled that he's doing as well as he is, and that he's working really hard at it. We appreciate that."

Needless to say, we wish Jake a speedy recovery and hope that, like Hayden Christensen, he might get to see the love he often receives from those who enjoyed The Phantom Menace and his work as the boy who eventually becomes Darth Vader.

PC04
PC04 - 1/3/2025, 1:19 PM
Happy to see he's turning things around.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 1/3/2025, 1:29 PM

I hope he improves as much as possible.

Having that huge role in such a generationally anticipated movie as a little kid and then being forever reminded how terrible it was had to be overwhelming.

I wish him the very best.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 1/3/2025, 1:40 PM
@DocSpock - still think he acted better than Hayden Christianson. Maybe it was just the writing or direction but the dialogue was not the best. Buuuut I’d rather rewatch those than the new 7,8,9
Asterisk
Asterisk - 1/3/2025, 1:39 PM
Given what he is to work with in Episode I, he does a great job, it’s a very memorable iconic performance. I will always wish for him the best of success
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/3/2025, 1:58 PM
@Asterisk - agreed , he does well with what he has in that.

There’s not many adult actors who could have elevated that material much less a child.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 1/3/2025, 1:44 PM
Jingle All the Way is his magnum opus. It makes me want a Turbo Man doll every time.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/3/2025, 1:50 PM
Don't know why they haven't brought him back yet, he could play a young Anakin in a prequel / flashback.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/3/2025, 1:56 PM
Good to see him doing better and turning his life around , hope it continues.

Whether the toxic fandom’s attacks on him were a factor in his mental health issues or not since I know his mom recently said that he was largely protected by them from the reception to him & the film , it still sadly was a early onset sign in hindsight of how bad that could all get and was one of if not the first occurrence of that kind of vitriol that’s sadly become too common nowadays.

Anyway Anakin & Jar Jar were my favorite characters as a kid especially the former…

I could see myself in him and wanted to go on the adventure he did while also being sad about him having to leave his mom & friends so that childhood feeling is there for me still even when I have gotten older and gravitated moreso to Qui Gon & such.

I don’t think The Phantom Menace is a great or even good film but I do it has some good moments though idk if that can be labeled as nostalgia or not.

User Comment Image

