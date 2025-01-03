THE PHANTOM MENACE Star Jake Lloyd Shares Update On His Mental Health And Why He's Grateful For STAR WARS Fans

2024 marked 25 years since the release of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. However, one actor who wasn't among those celebrating the anniversary was Jake Lloyd. He played Anakin Skywalker in the 1999 movie and is now 35; as his mother explained last March, he's dealt with serious mental health issues over the past couple of decades.

She revealed that her son had been diagnosed with schizophrenia before suffering a full-blown psychotic break which saw him admitted to a mental health rehabilitation facility.

Having now completed an 18-month stay there, Jake recently spoke to Clayton Sandell (the reporter who spoke to his mom last March) from a new rehabilitation centre "where he’s still receiving treatment but is basically free to come and go as he pleases."

Sandell made the actor aware of the love he now receives from Star Wars fans to which he responded (via SFFGazette.com), "The experience I've had with the fans is immediately therapeutic. Right now, it's still therapeutic. It's helpful for people and healthy. It isn't something I'd shy away from.”

"I really do appreciate the time that's been taken on us," he continued. "I'm very appreciative...[I'm] pretty good, considering these 20 years of time that have come to an end. I can now accept taking on continued treatment, and therapy, and my meds. Everyone's been very supportive."

While Jake no longer makes public appearances at fan conventions, he tells Sandell that he still enjoys Star Wars content such as Disney+'s Ahsoka. He's also been playing some classic video games, including Star Wars: The Old Republic and Star Wars: The Force Unleashed.

“I want to play The Force Unleashed II," he revealed. "I just beat the first one." And, while he hasn't watched any Star Wars movies or TV shows of late, it sounds like Jake intends to return to a Galaxy Far, Far Away very soon. "I’m holding out for May the Fourth with my mom."

Lisa was also on hand to add, "Jake’s actually getting so much better than he was. It’s a big relief for me and the rest of his family. We're all just thrilled that he's doing as well as he is, and that he's working really hard at it. We appreciate that."

Needless to say, we wish Jake a speedy recovery and hope that, like Hayden Christensen, he might get to see the love he often receives from those who enjoyed The Phantom Menace and his work as the boy who eventually becomes Darth Vader.