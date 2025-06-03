THE DARK TOWER Gets A Promising Update From Mike Flanagan As He Vows Not To Let Stephen King Down

THE DARK TOWER Gets A Promising Update From Mike Flanagan As He Vows Not To Let Stephen King Down

Mike Flanagan recently adapted another Stephen King novel in The Life of Chuck, and the twisted mind behind Netflix's The Fall of the House of Usher has now shared an update on plans for The Dark Tower.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 03, 2025 06:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Sci-Fi
Source: SFFGazette.com

2017's The Dark Tower had all the makings of a great movie and was meant to kickstart a new franchise that expanded across theaters and streaming. Unfortunately, it was a mess that not even A-List leads Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey could save. 

As a result, the property, which is based on an incredible series of novels by Stephen King, fell by the wayside. With a worldwide box office haul of $113.2 million on a reported $66 million budget, it's easy to see why most studios had little interest in picking up where the movie left off. 

Filmmaker Mike Flanagan, who has previously adapted King novels Gerald's Game, Doctor Sleep, and The Life of Chuck, announced that he'd optioned the rights for a potential Prime Video series in late 2022. 

He's shared a few minor updates since then, confirming that he's written scripts for the series. Talking to ComicBook.com (via SFFGazette.com), Flanagan didn't provide a concrete timeline for the start of production, but assured fans that he remains hard at work on what sounds like an ambitious adaptation.

"It's not that I've put it down. It's just that the thing is so big, it's like building an oil tanker," Flanagan said of his approach to The Dark Tower. "We've been moving it forward this whole time. It's just, that's how big it is. It's constantly in the works, and you better believe as often as you guys may want to ask about it, Stephen King is asking me about it more, and I'm not gonna let him down."

In 2022, Flanagan confirmed that his take on The Dark Tower will run "at least five seasons." He added, "I have a pilot script I’m thrilled with and a very detailed outline for the first season and a broader outline for the subsequent seasons."

"I’ve dreamed about this. That first shot which comes right off at the first incredible sentence of the first book, The Gunslinger, I’ve had that image just rattling around in my head since I was an undergrad," Flanagan continued. "It’s going to have to get out of there eventually, I really need to get it out of my head. The pilot script is one of my favorite things I’ve ever gotten to work on."

The Dark Tower will need to be a hit for any streamer to commit to telling this story over multiple seasons, and Flanagan will likely have to deliver one batch of episodes at a time. It's a complex story that will likely require a big budget; fortunately, enough time has passed since the 2017 movie that this take would feel like something new. 

Flanagan, however, has found huge success on streaming with his Netflix series, The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass, and The Fall of the House of Usher.

Incorporating themes from multiple genres, including dark fantasy, science fantasy, horror, and Western, The Dark Tower tells the story of a "gunslinger" and his quest toward a tower, the nature of which is both physical and metaphorical.

The series established King's Multiverse and, in doing so, links together many of his other novels (long before Hollywood caught on to the idea). 

As always, stay tuned for updates on The Dark Tower as we have them.

A Third REBEL MOON Film Would Take An Act From God, Says Zack Snyder Collaborator Kurt Johnstad
Related:

A Third REBEL MOON Film Would Take An Act From God, Says Zack Snyder Collaborator Kurt Johnstad
MADAME WEB Star Sydney Sweeney Says Edgar Wright's BARBARELLA Remake Is Gonna Be Worth The Wait
Recommended For You:

MADAME WEB Star Sydney Sweeney Says Edgar Wright's BARBARELLA Remake Is "Gonna Be Worth The Wait"

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
BobGarlen
BobGarlen - 6/3/2025, 6:32 PM
I'd love to see Boyd Holbrook as either the Man in Black or Roland. If Holbrook did play Roland, we'd need Walton Goggins as The Man in Black.
1stDalek
1stDalek - 6/3/2025, 6:35 PM
If he does it right, it won't be too bad if it only gets a season because The Gunslinger is perfect little 1-off book, it has a clear story arc told from beginning to end that it perfectly stands on its own.
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 6/3/2025, 7:20 PM
@1stDalek - I dont know about that...

I mean, the Oracle? The crap the Man in Black tells him?

It ends setting the stage for a lot of things to come.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 6/3/2025, 6:37 PM
Pro tip.

Don't raceswap or genderswap the characters.
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 6/3/2025, 6:57 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Are you a professional where your opinion matters?

Please state where your work can be seen and respected.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/3/2025, 7:01 PM
Pro tip: don't listen to @MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 6/3/2025, 7:01 PM
@WhatIfRickJames -

Of course my opinion matters.

If it didn't, there would be no need for dozens of libs to talk mad shit at me.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 6/3/2025, 7:03 PM
@bobevanz -

Pro tip:

You couldn't not listen to me if you tried.

Communist News Network's own poll shows President Donald John Trump is winning big.
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 6/3/2025, 7:37 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - User Comment Image
RolandD
RolandD - 6/3/2025, 6:45 PM
Finally, an update. Every time I see something about Flanagan working on this or that in my head I’m like
User Comment Image
Batmangina
Batmangina - 6/3/2025, 7:04 PM
THE MOVIE WASN'T THAT BAD.

User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 6/3/2025, 7:10 PM
@Batmangina -

Somehow that didn't inspire me to watch it for the first time.
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 6/3/2025, 7:21 PM
@Batmangina - The movie was horrendous in almost every possible way.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/3/2025, 7:04 PM
Well , it’s good to know that he’s still working on it even if it may be on the back burner as opposed to the Carrie tv show and new Exorcist film he’s doing.

I have never read the novels but the world from what I know has always sounded fascinating to me so I hope to do so asap…

It’s unfortunate that the movie was a dud since it had potential imo but hopefully this turns out better if/when it happens which I think it will given the care Flanagan seems to be putting in it.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/3/2025, 7:07 PM

Great news!!

The first attempt at this great property was a senselessly warped pile of crap.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 6/3/2025, 7:10 PM
@DocSpock -

Everything communists touch turns to 💩.
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 6/3/2025, 7:21 PM
Please don't mess this up.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder