SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE's Chris Miller Blasts The NBA For Its "Janky Ass" AI Imitation

During the All-Star weekend festivities, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver unveiled a new companion app for viewers that allows them to add a Spider-verse overlay to games in real-time.

News
By MarkJulian - Feb 19, 2024 05:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Into The Spider-Verse
Source: Toonado.com

The new AI companion app for the NBA has gotten the league involved in some controversy right now.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver and Rookie of the Year-favorite Victor Wembanyama gave a demonstration of the NB-AI to those in attendance at the NBA 2024 All-Star Technology Summit during All-Star Weekend. This AI voice assistant is trained by the NBA and will use text-to-video and generative AI technology to allow fans to personalize how they watch live games on the NBA app.

In the Tweet below, you can watch as Silver requests that the Pacers game be shown to him on the app as if it were a Spider-Man movie.

Perhaps because Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is the most recent and (as of right now) most popular Spider-Man film, the AI voice assistant added an Across the Spider-Verse overlay to the game.

As you can see, writer and producer of Across the Spider-Verse Christopher Miller did not enjoy the demonstration. He continued by saying that he wasn't sure if the NBA had received clearance from Sony prior to the demonstration, but if not, it's possible that legal action may be explored.

What is your stance on the usage of films and visuals created by artificial intelligence? Given how quickly technology is developing, it won't be long until the AI sector is subject to national and municipal laws.

With a $100 million budget, Across the Spider-Verse generated $690.5 million worldwide, outperforming its predecessor. It was the sixth-highest earning movie of 2023 and the highest-grossing picture for Sony Pictures Animation.

But with the film's massive cliffhanger conclusion, fans of the animated Miles Morales trilogy are dying to know how the series will conclude.

The trilogy's finale was initially scheduled to open in theaters in March, but Sony withdrew it from its release schedule after word spread that animators were nowhere close to finishing work on the third installment.

An animated spin-off series centered on Hailee Steinfeld's Spider-Gwen and Issa Rae's Jessica Drew has already been confirmed to be in development at Sony, and there's already talk of a live-action version of the Spider-Verse movie.

Unfortunately, there is still no confirmed release date for Beyond the Spider-Verse. Current estimates suggest it might not arrive until late-2025, though this remains speculative.

Miles Morales Actor Shameik Moore Hypes Up Action-Packed SPIDER-MAN: BEYOND THE SPIDER-VERSE
AmazingFILMporg - 2/19/2024, 5:35 PM
NBA-I.....😐




how embarrassing 🤡
lazlodaytona - 2/19/2024, 6:31 PM
@AmazingFILMporg - you have an issue with the NBA? don't get me wrong, the game itself was a travesty of uneducated, talented morons "just to have fun;" so disrespectful to the high-price paying fans.

The Friday night celebrity game and the Saturday 3pt contest with the slam dunk contest was great.

They gotta keep working on fixing it. Instead of the winning team earning money, the All-Star MVP should get a cash prize. However, there should be a Defensive Player of the All-Star game who earns triple what the mvp does. Watch dudes give a little effort then....
ModHaterSLADE - 2/19/2024, 5:45 PM
That's a damn embarrassment to easily one of the best animated film franchises ever. Looks like some Shaq-Fu level of effort with this shit.
EskimoJ - 2/19/2024, 5:46 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - Shaq-tin' a Fool
lazlodaytona - 2/19/2024, 6:25 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - Kazam is lower than either one of those



@EskimoJ

Yet the big Aria$$hole is almost a billionaire. Yup. life is so fair....0.000000000000000000001% of the time.
bcom - 2/19/2024, 5:56 PM
I'm in the IT industry and I REALLY don't understand the buzz around AI. Pretty much in the space of one year AI is all anyone in the tech industry talks about. It's like everything has to be AI driven or have AI elements to be relevant and 'on trend'. Most of these companies have been in such a rush to get on the AI bandwagon that their implementation of it is absolutely terrible. It's a stupid trend that everyone is clambering over each other to try and be the best at.

I honestly think the experts are right. If we rush into making everything AI driven without fully understanding it then we really could mess things up.
Fogs - 2/19/2024, 6:12 PM
@bcom - Out of curiosity, what do you mean with "mess things up"?
EgoEgor - 2/19/2024, 6:19 PM
@Fogs -
-Massive amount of misinformation
-increased scams.
-job replacement with AI tech, when qualified humans are better, in order to make profit.
Etc.


The other over the top part; we could end up producing Skynet.
bcom - 2/19/2024, 6:24 PM
@Fogs - Well, to quote Geoff Goldblum's Ian Malcolm in Jurassic Park "Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether they could they didn't stop to think whether they should". I'm not predicting Terminator / Skynet levels of machine vs man here, but if AI / machine learning keeps being forced into driving our everyday tech and it goes wrong then depending on how it is implemented, it may not be an easy case of just turning it off and rebooting it.

AI could be a useful tool, but currently companies are for some reason rushing to get to the top of the ladder and AI is just being thrown into everything just for the sake of it. I think the world needs to slow down, take a step back and really think about AI's use rather than rushing to be the market leader in it by just throwing AI sh*t at the wall and going with what sticks.
bcom - 2/19/2024, 6:27 PM
@Fogs - Also, to add to my comment, AI is a very useful tool for spreading misinformation. In the wrong hands, it is a very dangerous tool.
Scarilian - 2/19/2024, 6:28 PM
@bcom -
It's financially incentive's by industries. The hopes being they can completely remove around 90% of the workforce by using A.I.

A lot of it is purely for the notion of what A.I. could be in the future, though a lot of hack writers do use it currently for scripts.
lazlodaytona - 2/19/2024, 6:33 PM
@bcom - I guess no one has seen a SINGLE TERMINATOR movie.
freakin' idiots.
FlopWatchers5 - 2/19/2024, 5:59 PM
Miles is just setting new trends. nothing new here.
NicolausCopernicus - 2/19/2024, 5:59 PM
This is the dumbest service that I´ve ever heard
EgoEgor - 2/19/2024, 6:16 PM
OpenAI has recently won some copyright claims against them for copyright infringement; unfortunately style is not copyrightable. Anyone can create a film on the style of spider-verse; as long it's not using characters and writing(essentially final works or IP). I don't think the creators or Sony can sue.

But AI copyright is also a double edged sword because, as of now, anything generated by AI is not copyrightable. Might be different for NB-AI since they have trademarks.

This "NB-AI" just seems more like a snap-chat filter. If anyone wants to be blown away check out what OpenAI recently did with their AI text to video generator;

?si=RgVkLMkUzTo65XoY

While still mostly hype at this point, this AI shit is kinda scary. It'll do a lot of harm with misinformation.
Scarilian - 2/19/2024, 6:30 PM
@EgoEgor -
A.I. at its core is trained on pre-existing material. As such it does become a situation of either you'll need to have no copyright law regarding A.I. or you'd have to be extremely specific and difficult to enforce as a result as you'd need to prove the A.I. was sourced and is sourcing primarily your work and is more of a direct copy than an inspiration based off percentages of the different sources.

