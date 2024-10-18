KRAVEN THE HUNTER: Sony Debuts Gruesome Opening Scene At NYCC As New Images & Footage Leak Online

KRAVEN THE HUNTER: Sony Debuts Gruesome Opening Scene At NYCC As New Images & Footage Leak Online

Though the entire preview has not leaked (yet), we have some footage from Kraven the Hunter's gruesome opening sequence and a new promo image featuring Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the titular anti-hero...

News
By MarkCassidy - Oct 18, 2024 09:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Kraven the Hunter

Sony Pictures' New York Comic-Con panel has just finished up, and the first 8 minutes of Kraven the Hunter was screened for those in attendance.

The footage has not been officially released (we are expecting a new trailer early next week), but a few snippets have leaked online along with a couple of new promo stills.

The opening sequence sees Kraven (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) stalking and killing multiple foes in a prison, and the violence is said to be surprisingly gruesome. A second clip was also shown, with "multiple very brutal kills" including murder by bear trap, axe, and tree stump - which reportedly splits someone straight down the middle.

"He's an apex predator, the top of the food chain," said Johnson. "Kraven's a hunter, not a poacher. Like every hunter knows, sometimes you have to cull the herd to preserve order. Of course, when he starts applying that to human beings, it becomes a pretty dark story."

“It’s not just Kraven. We’ve really gotten an opportunity to dive into the Marvel characters in a really cool way,” added director J.C. Chandor. “We wanted to have the spirit of those characters be what fans want and also bring it to the screen in a new way… We’ve walked a tonal balance where myself as a storyteller and as the director, I know the actors in every performance, we’re not breaking the fourth wall. We believe in this story like it was really happening.”

"When you get in those books. It’s pretty, pretty intense," said the filmmaker of the movie's much-discussed R rating. "When the studio gave us the opportunity to see if we wanted to do this as an R[-rated] film, we were like, yes,” he said. “It was an amazing opportunity. It sort of opened up some really intense kind of Grindhouse stuff on one side, and then some also really intense character stuff.”

Check out the new stills and footage at the links below.

“Kraven the Hunter is the visceral story about how and why one of Marvel’s most iconic villains came to be. Set before his notorious vendetta with Spider-Man, Aaron Taylor-Johnson stars as the titular character in the R-rated film.”

Kraven the Hunter is an upcoming American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, produced by Columbia Pictures in association with Marvel Entertainment. Distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing, it is intended to be the sixth film in Sony's Spider-Man Universe (SSU). The film was directed by J. C. Chandor and written by Art Marcum, Matt Holloway, and Richard Wenk.

In addition to Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the title role, Ariana DeBose will play Calypso, a voodoo priestess and Kraven's on-off love interest (in the comics, at least); Fred Hechinger is Dmitri Smerdyakov, aka the Chameleon, who is Kraven's half-brother; Alessandro Nivola will play Aleksei Sytsevich, aka the Rhino, and Christopher Abbott will portray another villain known as the Foreigner.

Sony's next "SMU" movie has been rated R for "Strong bloody violence, and language."

Sony's R-Rated KRAVEN THE HUNTER Expected To Receive Equivalent Of An NC-17 Rating In The UK
Related:

Sony's R-Rated KRAVEN THE HUNTER Expected To Receive Equivalent Of An NC-17 Rating In The UK
KRAVEN THE HUNTER Red Band TV Spot Released As Two-Month Countdown Begins
Recommended For You:

KRAVEN THE HUNTER Red Band TV Spot Released As Two-Month Countdown Begins
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/18/2024, 9:13 PM
ITS KRAVING TIME!
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 10/18/2024, 9:20 PM
Too bad this movie is already DOA
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 10/18/2024, 9:26 PM
Just cause it's rated R and brutal doesn't make it good. We already had an example earlier in the year.
User Comment Image
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 10/18/2024, 9:30 PM
@MCUKnight11 - 3 people went to see this movie. 🤣
Tpo81
Tpo81 - 10/18/2024, 10:07 PM
@MCUKnight11 - The crow was actually a good movie imo. I feel like if they changed the name of the movie and slightly changed the concept of the actual crows in the movie and made it about idk a different animal than people wouldn't of hate effed tf out of that movie. Not the greatest movie of all time by any means. But I definitely enjoyed it
dragon316
dragon316 - 10/18/2024, 10:22 PM
@MCUKnight11 - I’m no kraven fan I choose see kraven over crow any day
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 10/18/2024, 9:31 PM
I absolutely hate everything about this movie. I hate Aaron Taylor-Johnson playing Kraven. I hate that he doesn’t have and accent. I hate the rumor that he’s an animal rights activist. I hate the fact that this film kept us from getting Kraven in the MCU.

…And yet I am seriously considering seeing it simply for the fact that they seemed to have gone all in with the ultra violence and I can’t not respect that.

Call me old fashioned but when I see a man getting killed by a bear trap to the face and another man getting part of his face bitten off, it just makes me happy.


User Comment Image
JFerguson
JFerguson - 10/18/2024, 10:00 PM
[frick] it. I’ll watch this. Hope he’s the next Bond
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/18/2024, 10:07 PM
Cool , i still think this looks alright imo.

While it is a loose adaptation , Kraven as an anti-hero has precedent in the comics and other media…

The action looks fun and even the glimpses of the family drama seem like they could be interesting.

User Comment Image
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 10/18/2024, 10:09 PM
I have seen a trailer in a theatèr last week and it looked really good, even the Rhino transformation wasn't as jarring as in the first trailer.

I am actually looking forward to this movie as a violent fun x-mas guilty pleasure.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 10/18/2024, 10:21 PM
Terrifier 4: Kraven
SATW42
SATW42 - 10/18/2024, 10:25 PM
Twelfth
DocSpock
DocSpock - 10/18/2024, 10:26 PM

Anti-hero???

Total villain is an anti-hero?
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 10/18/2024, 10:36 PM
How can they fu- ya know what? Nevermind.

Home Alone, Meets Preadator, Meets Beastmaster.

... don't f**k this up.

You will though. You will...

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder