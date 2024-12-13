KRAVEN THE HUNTER Star Ariana DeBose Wants To See SPIDER-MAN Showdown: "Give The People What They Want"

Ariana DeBose, who plays Calypso in Kraven the Hunter, wants to see her co-star Aaron Taylor-Johnson face-off against Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe...

News
By MarkCassidy - Dec 13, 2024 12:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Kraven the Hunter

Kraven the Hunter is now in theaters, and things are not looking good for Sony Pictures' latest (and likely final) SSU movie.

Setting aside the dismal reviews (the movie is currently sitting at 14% on Rotten Tomatoes), updated box office estimates point to another flop for the studio, which makes the chances of a face-off with Spider-Man (if there ever was any) in a future film highly unlikely.

Even so, director J.C. Chandor and star Aaron Taylor-Johnson have shown interest in returning for an adaptation of Kraven's Last Hunt, and that's something Ariana DeBose really wants for her co-star.

“This is meant to be a standalone film and an origin story, but I do think Kraven deserves that epic showdown with Spider-Man,” DeBose told Variety. “There’s literally a whole comic about it. Give the people what they want. I think they should do that. And if there’s space for Calypso and Kraven’s journey, then great!”

DeBose plays a take on Voodoo priestess Calypso in the movie (with most of her dialogue dubbed over for some reason), and without getting into spoilers, the ending does leave the door open for her to return alongside Taylor-Johnson's beast-man for another adventure.

Unfortunately, the Academy Award-winner might have to keep an eye out for another superhero franchise, because a recent report indicated that "Sony's Spider-Man Universe" is no more.

Do you plan on seeing Kraven the Hunter? Let us know in the comments section down below.

“Kraven the Hunter is the visceral story about how and why one of Marvel’s most iconic villains came to be. Set before his notorious vendetta with Spider-Man, Aaron Taylor-Johnson stars as the titular character in the R-rated film.”

Kraven the Hunter is an upcoming American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, produced by Columbia Pictures in association with Marvel Entertainment. Distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing, it is intended to be the sixth film in Sony's Spider-Man Universe (SSU). The film was directed by J. C. Chandor and written by Art Marcum, Matt Holloway, and Richard Wenk.

In addition to Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the title role, Ariana DeBose will play Calypso, a voodoo priestess and Kraven's on-off love interest (in the comics, at least); Fred Hechinger is Dmitri Smerdyakov, aka the Chameleon, who is Kraven's half-brother; Alessandro Nivola will play Aleksei Sytsevich, aka the Rhino, and Christopher Abbott will portray another villain known as the Foreigner.

Sony's next "SMU" movie has been rated R for "Strong bloody violence, and language."

Lisa89
Lisa89 - 12/13/2024, 12:01 PM
She is not wrong.
Humperdink
Humperdink - 12/13/2024, 12:05 PM
@Lisa89 -

She's just wrong about people wanting to see Spiderman fight the SPUMC lineup of villains & anti-heroes.

I can't say I've seen much excitement over that happening outside of the Sony film producers.

Just get one of them right first Sony, then start trying to build up the hype. This cart before the horse approach is what doomed the DCEU.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 12/13/2024, 12:08 PM
@Lisa89 - she is thou
DesiSpiderman
DesiSpiderman - 12/13/2024, 12:01 PM
Nobody wants that 🤣
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 12/13/2024, 12:26 PM
@DesiSpiderman - josh wants it and thats enough for me
JayLemle
JayLemle - 12/13/2024, 12:03 PM
Excluding the Venom movies (those are pretty good), I would have like to have seen even one minute of Spider-Man on-screen between Morbius, Madame Web, and Kraven. For some reason, Sony wanted a Spider-Man-less Spiderverse LOL.
CAPTAINPINKEYE
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 12/13/2024, 12:04 PM
Due to corporate greed we won’t get what we want. Two companies fighting over the same piece of pie. Heaven forbid they split the profits.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 12/13/2024, 12:05 PM
The people 100% want that. The problem is im not sure they wanted an original story that made Kraven an anti hero and killed one of his rogues before they got that.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/13/2024, 12:15 PM
@MyCoolYoung - to be fair

There’s like 2 Rhinos in the comics.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 12/13/2024, 12:27 PM
@TheVisionary25 - True, but the more well-known one was in this. None of this would be a problem if they had allowed the MCU to handle the entire Rogues gallery. However, they couldn’t because they wanted to keep making movies about villains no one wanted to see without Spider-Man.

Ryan wanted Kraven for Black Panther 1 but couldn’t because of this film, which, to me, suggests they weren’t confident in their take. Multiple Kravens can exist, but I feel like they wanted to milk the "connection" to the MCU and act as though they’re all in the same universe.

I’m rambling and ranting—my apologies but you get it
Forthas
Forthas - 12/13/2024, 12:05 PM
To Ariana DeBose, I say..."Really!?"
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 12/13/2024, 12:27 PM
@Forthas - she us in charge now
bobevanz
bobevanz - 12/13/2024, 12:06 PM
I predict another meaningless 20 articles on Kraven in two weeks. Prove me wrong
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 12/13/2024, 12:28 PM
@bobevanz - not meaningless if they are from Josh...Mark endorses him so do i and Pablo and Jonathan too.
ElJefe
ElJefe - 12/13/2024, 12:07 PM
Sony: “Give the people … what was that again?”
AllsGood
AllsGood - 12/13/2024, 12:09 PM
Kraven the Hunter what killed it for me was after the first 8 minutes spent way too much time in his childhood and flashbacks. The middle portion of this movie was a family drama movie. I just found it boring.

User Comment Image
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 12/13/2024, 12:25 PM
@AllsGood - Whoa...This is the first time I have seen you post something that isnt excessively effusive and positive about a Marvel related property. I sort of agree with your assessment though. A little too much in the flashback stuff. I didnt mind the family drama, I actually think it helped to get more invested in the characters and make them feel real. It made this movie a bit less formulaic, which I also appreciated. My daughters both liked it a lot though. They gave 8/10 (they are 12 and 18 for the record).
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 12/13/2024, 12:11 PM
User Comment Image
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 12/13/2024, 12:13 PM
We do want Spider-man vs kraven. Just not this one.
User Comment Image
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 12/13/2024, 12:16 PM
The people do not want Sony involved anymore.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/13/2024, 12:25 PM
I agree , I just wouldn’t want this version personally…

Richard Armitage would make a good MCU Kraven.

User Comment Image

Anyway , I do like Ariana DeBose so it would be nice to see her in the MCU since I hear she gets the short end of the stick in this movie out of everyone.
Polaris
Polaris - 12/13/2024, 12:26 PM
Fans wanted that and got this movie instead

