KRAVEN THE HUNTER Star Ariana DeBose Wants To See SPIDER-MAN Showdown: "Give The People What They Want"

Kraven the Hunter is now in theaters, and things are not looking good for Sony Pictures' latest (and likely final) SSU movie.

Setting aside the dismal reviews (the movie is currently sitting at 14% on Rotten Tomatoes), updated box office estimates point to another flop for the studio, which makes the chances of a face-off with Spider-Man (if there ever was any) in a future film highly unlikely.

Even so, director J.C. Chandor and star Aaron Taylor-Johnson have shown interest in returning for an adaptation of Kraven's Last Hunt, and that's something Ariana DeBose really wants for her co-star.

“This is meant to be a standalone film and an origin story, but I do think Kraven deserves that epic showdown with Spider-Man,” DeBose told Variety. “There’s literally a whole comic about it. Give the people what they want. I think they should do that. And if there’s space for Calypso and Kraven’s journey, then great!”

DeBose plays a take on Voodoo priestess Calypso in the movie (with most of her dialogue dubbed over for some reason), and without getting into spoilers, the ending does leave the door open for her to return alongside Taylor-Johnson's beast-man for another adventure.

Unfortunately, the Academy Award-winner might have to keep an eye out for another superhero franchise, because a recent report indicated that "Sony's Spider-Man Universe" is no more.

“Kraven the Hunter is the visceral story about how and why one of Marvel’s most iconic villains came to be. Set before his notorious vendetta with Spider-Man, Aaron Taylor-Johnson stars as the titular character in the R-rated film.”

In addition to Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the title role, Ariana DeBose will play Calypso, a voodoo priestess and Kraven's on-off love interest (in the comics, at least); Fred Hechinger is Dmitri Smerdyakov, aka the Chameleon, who is Kraven's half-brother; Alessandro Nivola will play Aleksei Sytsevich, aka the Rhino, and Christopher Abbott will portray another villain known as the Foreigner.

Sony's next "SMU" movie has been rated R for "Strong bloody violence, and language."