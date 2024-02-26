MADAME WEB Bombs At Worldwide Box Office After Second Weekend As Major Blooper Is Spotted In Movie

Madame Web's downward spiral at the box office continues, this time on a global level. The latest numbers are in for Sony's latest Marvel movie and, after earning only $5.6 million in North American theaters this weekend, its global cume has risen to a mere $87.3 million.

It's taken the movie two weekends, and a few extra days on top, to surpass what 2022's Morbius made in a single weekend (despite rotten reviews, it debuted at the worldwide box office with $83.9 million).

Madame Web is thought to have cost upwards of $100 million to produce; the number doesn't include marketing costs and it's widely believed the movie would need to surpass $200 million to break even. A China release is on the horizon but we don't anticipate the Middle Kingdom being a game-changer for Cassie Webb's origin story.

"We’re not going to see another Madame Web movie for another decade-plus," one industry insider recently said. "It failed. Sony tried to make a movie that was a different type of superhero movie."

As a result, it's thought Sony's plans to expand this franchise with sequels and spin-offs have been scrapped. Kraven the Hunter and Venom 3 are fast approaching, but should those face the same critical and commercial struggles, we have to believe the studio will finally go back to the drawing board with the SUMC and start over.

People may not be heading to theaters to watch Madame Web, but the movie continues to generate discussion on social media. For example, some eagle-eyed fans have noticed that there's a shot featuring Dakota Johnson's Cassie Webb with the Boom Mic still in the shot.

You can check that out in the X post below.

I can now confirm I didn't imagine it. The full theatrical release of Madame Web contains a shot with the boom mic left in. pic.twitter.com/94kj4Q4G9i — Jesse Monday (@jessemonday1) February 20, 2024

Meanwhile, in another universe...In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines.

The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures...if they can all survive a deadly present.

The movie stars Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps, Emma Roberts, and Adam Scott.

Madame Web is now playing in theaters worldwide.