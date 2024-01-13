MADAME WEB TV Spot Unleashes Ezekiel And Reveals A New Look At The Movie's Costumed Superheroes

Sony Pictures is doing everything it can to build excitement for Madame Web and, with just over a month to go before the movie swings into theatres, we have an action-packed new TV spot.

In this sneak peek, Ezekiel goes on a rampage as he looks to kill the four women who he believes will one day murder him. That's going to happen when they're costumed heroes and, when we find them here, it doesn't appear as if any of them have powers (suggesting they'll only suit up in flashforwards or at the very end of this story).

There's a lot of scepticism surrounding Madame Web's costumed superheroes. Some have dismissed the suits as being in the same vein as the Arrowverse, while others are just pleased to see Sony finally embrace the comics (which wasn't necessarily the case with Venom and Morbius).

Given her popularity and the fact she's playing one of the original heroes to hold the "Spider-Woman" mantle, there's a great deal of excitement surrounding Sydney Sweeney's Julia Carpenter.

"I think it’s different from what people expect a superhero movie to be," she teased last year. "Quote that! That’s a quote, because the tabloids will pick up everything else we talk about." When the actress was asked if she hopes to take on a bigger role in the MCU, she's said to have given "a coy yes" before smiling "knowingly" upon being asked about a possible spin-off.

None of that is likely to happen unless Madame Web is a hit and you can see what's to come by checking out this new TV spot in the X post below.

The power to save the future lies within her. Dakota Johnson is #MadameWeb – exclusively in movie theaters February 14. pic.twitter.com/7l4k4b71kx — Madame Web (@MadameWeb) January 12, 2024

Meanwhile, in another universe...In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines.

The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures...if they can all survive a deadly present.

SJ Clarkson directs from a screenplay she wrote with Claire Parker. Morbius scribes Matt Sazama & Burk Sharpless are also expected to be credited for their work on the script, though it's currently unclear which draft they wrote. The movie's confirmed cast members include Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps, Emma Roberts, and Adam Scott.

Madame Web arrives in theaters worldwide on February 14.