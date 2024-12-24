RUMOR: SPIDER-MAN 4 Undergoing Major Overhaul As Kevin Feige Unhappy With Current Script

We may now have a better idea of why there's been so many wild rumors relating to Spider-Man 4 recently, as the movie's script is said to be undergoing another significant overhaul...

News
By MarkCassidy - Dec 24, 2024 07:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man

If every rumor relating to Spider-Man 4 currently doing the rounds proved to be accurate, we'd be seeing Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's wall-crawlers join forces with Venom, Ghost Rider, Black Cat, Daredevil and The Punisher to face off against Mephisto, Vulture, Knull, and an army of Symbiotes.

The amount of different characters and potential plotlines we've been hearing about suggests that scoopers have been getting wind of various early ideas for a story that still hasn't quite been nailed down, and we may now know why.

According to MTTSH, the most recent version of the script is set to undergo a significant rewrite, and may even be scrapped altogether. Apparently, Tom Holland likes the story, but Kevin Feige does not, and they are "now rewriting it and changing everything. The script isn’t ready yet and won’t be for a while."

The movie has a release date of July 24, 2026, with filming reportedly scheduled to get underway around the middle of next year. There's still time to ensure that these deadlines are met, but depending on how much of the current script needs to be changed, the production could face some delays (Holland also has Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey to shoot next year, which could result in scheduling conflicts).

This wouldn't be the first time those involved with bringing the No Way Home follow-up to the screen had disagreements about the project. Previous reports have claimed that Feige and Sony's Tom Rothman clashed, with the former hoping to scale the Multiverse elements back for a smaller adventure. Rothman, meanwhile, is said to have wanted to capitalize on No Way Home's success by bringing Maguire and Garfield back as their respective takes on Peter Parker.

More recently, we heard that both studios had settled on a mostly grounded story with some Multiversal elements, though the movie was still being described as an "Avengers-level event" up until very recently.

Here's what Holland had to say about the fourth solo Spidey movie in a recent interview.

"We have the best in the business working toward whatever the story might be. But until we’ve cracked it, we have a legacy to protect. The third movie was so special in so many ways that we need to make sure we do the right thing."

It seems they haven't cracked it just yet!

This is very much just a rumor for the time being, but we should have a bit more to go on heading into the new year.

Lokiwasright
Lokiwasright - 12/24/2024, 7:30 AM
Honesty when they say Spiderman 4 I always assumed it was Sony Tobey Spiderman
Timerider
Timerider - 12/24/2024, 7:51 AM
@Lokiwasright - I know, it is a bit confusing at times, but I know what they mean. If it were that 4th film, they would mention Director Sam Raimi and/or Tobey Maguire.
CerealKiller1
CerealKiller1 - 12/24/2024, 7:43 AM
It seems like Mark and Josh are trying to one up each other on whose rumours sound more bull$hit
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 12/24/2024, 7:48 AM
Educated wish dot com, or grasping at any loose idea dot org?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/24/2024, 7:48 AM
Hmmmm…

I could buy this if true due to the recent multitude of rumors we have gotten about the project recently though that could be early story ideas or scoopers throwing shit at the wall and seeing what sticks (likely a mix of both).

Hopefully we aren’t hit with a delay but I could see it if this is indeed happening which I would be fine with , take as much time as you need.

It’s so hard to give an opinion on these rumors because they are vague and could go either way so all I can say is that we’ll see and hope for the best!!.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 12/24/2024, 7:52 AM
True or not, cracking the script shouldn't be too hard. Just have Spider-Man fight Scorpion and Kingpin with the help of Daredevil, and have Black Cat there as wildcard.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/24/2024, 8:06 AM
@bkmeijer1 - that’s a brief outline lol , that would be a short film

Script needs to be in more detail , have dialogue, show how A leads to B , flesh out character actions & motivations while also figuring out the arcs of Peter and the others etc.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 12/24/2024, 7:54 AM
Good; let them take as much time as they need to get it right. So much potential is wasted in Hollywood to cater to impatient fans who have the attention span of a fruit fly. You'll get it when it's ready.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 12/24/2024, 7:58 AM
Ah yes good they’re struggling with a script, perfect time to start filming
DiegoMD
DiegoMD - 12/24/2024, 8:12 AM
For whatever reason I have the feeling that Spider-Man 4 isn't happening. Its improbable I know, but I've had that feeling for a long time.
AnEye
AnEye - 12/24/2024, 8:12 AM
I hope this doesn't turn into another Blade debacle.
Thing94
Thing94 - 12/24/2024, 8:16 AM
Haha yeah Feige! Just write Zendaya out of the script!
TDKRnry88
TDKRnry88 - 12/24/2024, 8:33 AM
@Thing94 - You might not like her character or her as an actress & that's fine. But on this, we agree. I think it would undo the great sacrifice Peter made if MJ were to show up again in the next film. Put some real distance between the 2. Then maybe for Spider-Man 6, bring her back.
6of13
6of13 - 12/24/2024, 8:18 AM
I think time might be an issue here. In addition to getting the script right, they would still need to design and build sets, sound stages, etc. So it could be tight by the time they start filming mid-next year. I hope they don't rush it though.
MaximusTheMad
MaximusTheMad - 12/24/2024, 8:18 AM
They are trying to cram too much stuff into it.

No Way Home was good despite the large cast, because everyone was well-known and no backstories were needed.

That will not be the case for Spider-Man 4, so don't even try that brother.

Stick to Spidey and Daredevil on a tour through NYC in the MCU. Like a street-level Deadpool and Wolverine.

Or maybe a tour through street-level NYC but in different universes?

Anyway... The Venom stuff makes me cringe so please drop that.
DrFake
DrFake - 12/24/2024, 8:35 AM
Don't give that lying Twitter account any more space. It should be banned if they were interested in the truth instead of clicks.
ANewPope
ANewPope - 12/24/2024, 8:37 AM
I don't think my heart can take another Spider-Man 4 getting cancelled...

