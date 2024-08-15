Sony's SSMU Movies May Be Limiting The Number Of SPIDER-MAN Villains Available To Marvel Studios

Sony's SSMU Movies May Be Limiting The Number Of SPIDER-MAN Villains Available To Marvel Studios

A new rumor is claiming that any villain introduced in Sony Pictures' Spider-Man based movies "blocks" Marvel Studios from using that same character down the line...

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 15, 2024 10:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man

The current deal in place between Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios when it comes to how Spider-Man can be utilized on screen tends to lead to some confusion, and it sounds like there may be more to it than we realized.

As things stand, Sony maintains the rights to Spider-Man and all of his villains and supporting characters, but the deal allows Marvel Studios to have Tom Holland's wall-crawler appear in their movies (Avengers: Endgame, etc), while the solo Spider-Man films remain Sony/Marvel co-productions.

Sony has been forging ahead with its own "SSMU" universe, with movies that don't feature Spider-Man at all and focus on the likes of Venom, Morbius, and the upcoming Kraven the Hunter, and this may limit the number of characters Marvel can use.

According to Daniel Richtman, "Whenever Sony uses a villain, they block Marvel Studios from using them, which means there aren't many left for MCU Spider-Man to face off against."

We're not sure exactly what this means for a Sony/Marvel co-production (the upcoming Spider-Man 4, for example), but would Sony really prohibit Marvel from using a character in a project they also have a major stake in? We do know that having Holland's Spidey face-off against Venom (Tom Hardy) continues to be a complicated issue, and this could explain why.

Even if this is accurate, Spider-Man has one of the most extensive and varied bad guy rosters of any superhero, so there are still plenty of villains available to Marvel Studios. Also, the Venom movies aside, the SSMU hasn't exactly been a massive success, and the failure of Madame Web has led to speculation that Kraven underperforming could spell the end of the franchise.

Who knows - maybe the studios will be hashing out a new deal that's a lot more beneficial to Marvel soon enough.

Rumors aside, we still know very little about how Spider-Man 4 is shaping up. Sony's Tom Rothman and Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige are believed to have had some disagreements when it comes to the overall plot, with the latter hoping to scale the Multiverse elements back for a smaller story. Rothman, meanwhile, is said to want to capitalize on No Way Home's success by bringing Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield back as their respective takes on Peter Parker.

Holland will, of course, return as the MCU's Spidey alongside Zendaya as MJ, but the actor is believed to be "growing wary" of playing the iconic hero, so this could be his final solo outing as the wall-crawler - though he will almost certainly play a part in one of both of the upcoming Avengers films.

"We have the best in the business working toward whatever the story might be," Holland said in a recent interview. "But until we’ve cracked it, we have a legacy to protect," Holland explained. "The third movie was so special in so many ways that we need to make sure we do the right thing."

No Way Home scribes Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers are writing the script.

CoHost
CoHost - 8/15/2024, 10:46 AM
Sony Marvel: The Place Where Normal People Become Comedians
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 8/15/2024, 10:49 AM
I think Sony wanted to create a separate villain verse to eventually bring Tom Holland into but they have royally botched the entire thing to the point where they lose money for every movie.
mountainman
mountainman - 8/15/2024, 11:17 AM
@SonOfAGif - This is likely. They probably only wanted to lend the MCU Spiderman for a short period to try to benefit from the popularity. They had likely originally planned to pull Holland from the MCU and insert him into the villain verse they are building. But then the villain movies mostly flopped and Holland in the MCU is making bank so they aren’t sure what to do.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/15/2024, 10:49 AM
kraven don't need no spider-man.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/15/2024, 10:49 AM
Chad Sony
OptimusCrime
OptimusCrime - 8/15/2024, 10:49 AM
With the amount of box office bombs this universe has they shouldnt even think of withholding anything from Marvel Studios...

Sony be Sony'ing
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 8/15/2024, 10:58 AM
@OptimusCrime - They would make more money (well, lose less) if they just let the MCU use them for free. But I bet Disney would pay half a Billion easy to license those characters back.
mountainman
mountainman - 8/15/2024, 11:19 AM
@clintthahamster - Agreed. They should just make the same deal with all the adjacent characters as they did with Spiderman. MCU has creative control and can use in their universe. Sony gets to distribute and keep most profits. Seems like a win win.
OptimusCrime
OptimusCrime - 8/15/2024, 11:44 AM
@clintthahamster - there is a real stupidity going on at Sony.

The MCU is in the multiverse saga... they couldve implented Madam Web in No Way Home to connect the 3 Spideys through the Web.
And used Kraven to hunt town a wanted Spider-man.

The Venom symbiote couldve been introduced on Titan or made clinged onto Peter at the end of No Way Home....

Im just Happy that Marvel has Kingpin so they can use him with Spidey and Daredevil.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 8/15/2024, 10:49 AM
Ya think?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/15/2024, 10:50 AM
@DrReedRichards - yeah , that seems pretty obvious.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 8/15/2024, 10:52 AM
@TheVisionary25 -

Obligatory reminder that none of these turds would be coming out today, had it not been for certain folks and their spite back in 2018 to prove that the MCU is just "not that good" and that Avi Arad is "not that bad".
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/15/2024, 10:56 AM
@DrReedRichards - Avi Arad is great and those certain people are chosen ones.
Now pls donate 12 usd to this page

donatetoisrael.com
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/15/2024, 10:58 AM
@DrReedRichards - lol perhaps

I still haven’t seen any of these films in theaters ( or in terms of Morbius and Madame Web , at all thus far)

Didn’t care for the first Venom and thought the sequel was a bit worse thus have no interest in the third one.

Instead of doing these , they should have been doing stuff like they are doing with Spider Man Noir that Lord & Miller are involved with

Do their alternate take on the Spider heroes imo.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 8/15/2024, 10:58 AM
@Malatrova15 -

A+ for trolling done right.

- Praising controversial producer
- treating contrarianism as enlightenment
- political bait

Mwah! Chef's kiss. 😚👌
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 8/15/2024, 11:01 AM
@TheVisionary25 -

I've honestly yet to watch Carnage, and I'm actively avoiding both Morbius and Madame Web. I can't respect that mere existence of those shitstains, even as memes of mockery.

The whole treatment of "so bad it's good" as allegedly better than "meh" explains so much.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/15/2024, 11:03 AM
@DrReedRichards - yeah , I just can’t muster up interest for any of them

Plus don’t they have another movie scheduled for June of next year?

That will likely move if get cancelled depending on how well or not Kraven does.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 8/15/2024, 11:05 AM
@TheVisionary25 -

Best case scenario, it does well. Worst case scenario, it does horribly but survives as a meme, which will be more than enough for Sony to move on with it regardless.

I honestly don't see any timeline branch where that movie doesn't happen, and that is because I don't see a universe where Sony finally becomes sane.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/15/2024, 11:09 AM
@DrReedRichards - User Comment Image

Meme culture is…ughh.
ShamusG
ShamusG - 8/15/2024, 11:25 AM
@DrReedRichards - I completely agree on the individual with an advanced degree in trolling!
DocSpock
DocSpock - 8/15/2024, 11:28 AM
@Malatrova15 -

Good cause.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 8/15/2024, 11:31 AM
@ShamusG -

When done amicably, trolling can be a work of art. Funny memes are the best kind of memes.

Memes that are used for the sake of subtlety, however, as in treating incel Joker quotes or Bully Maguire edits like actual role models... yeah, no. Those are cancerous by definition.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 8/15/2024, 11:52 AM
@DrReedRichards - what about the Ryan gosling is literally me memes? You can’t deny the fact that Ryan gosling is literally me in everything he does. Telling myself I’m Ryan gosling sure beats the pain of dealing with the realities of this world.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 8/15/2024, 11:58 AM
@JFerguson -

I f#ckin' hate how much I admire Ryan Gosling.

Obvious exaggaration,but you get what I mean. The dude can do anything acting-wise with insane range and ease, looks like he's photoshopped (Emma's words, not mine), is happily married to Eva Mendes, can play all kinds of music music from easy guitar to tough violin, and they also say he's a great sport behind the camera, always friendly and respectful to the crew?

Do something wrong, God dammit!
dracula
dracula - 8/15/2024, 10:52 AM
Hopefully with every Sony bomb, marvel gets access to something

Put a new Morbius in the Blade reboot

Ignore Morbius and put Vulture back in the mcu

Give them Kraven and Rhino after that movie bombs
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/15/2024, 10:55 AM
User Comment Image

As much as I liked NWH (and think even Kraven looks alright) , I still would have liked to have seen Watts original idea which was to use Kraven until Sony stopped him since they had plans of their own for the character…sigh.

Anyway , there’s still a robust enough Rogue’s gallery there for Holland’s Peter to fight as long as he’s around but if these don’t come to end then I see that dwindling greatly.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/15/2024, 10:56 AM
If it weren't for Spider-Man, Sony pictures would have tanked years ago. True incompetence up and down for them. Avid Arad, I hope you stub your toe today! Stock market is ripping lol inflation keeps going down as well ^_^ bacon is not up 400%, more like 18%. Don't trust everything you hear, listen to both sides and you'll find the truth in the middle.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 8/15/2024, 11:08 AM
@bobevanz -

Respectfully, the choice is never in the middle.

Between A and B, the correct answer is never (A+B)/2. If anything, we need to be reminded of binary options, where the chooice is simply A or Not-A.

Pick one. Don't compromise with half-measures.
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 8/15/2024, 11:12 AM
@bobevanz - "Don't trust everything you hear, listen to both sides and you'll find the truth in the middle."

Nah. One side is spinning facts in their favor, for sure, but the other is lying outright, repeatedly, demonstrably. One side lies so much, so often, with such ease, that fact checkers literally can't keep up. Hopefully those turds will be flushed once and for all after November.
mountainman
mountainman - 8/15/2024, 11:21 AM
@bobevanz - Inflation going down just means that prices are rising more slowly. You would need deflation for prices to fall. Anyone that says that our economy is doing good is either lying or stupid.
mountainman
mountainman - 8/15/2024, 11:25 AM
@clintthahamster - The side who said that Kamala Harris was never border czar is certainly lying. Or how elites choosing a candidate rather than the people is “saving democracy”. That’s a lie. Tim Waltz saying he served in combat was a lie. Those that said that the COVID vaccine stopped you from catching or spreading it was a lie. Or that COVID was a threat to children. Another lie. Anyone that says that a male can be a female is lying. Or that inflation is caused by corporate greed and not bad government policy. Another lie.

Like bro. Both sides lie and your side is evil. So is the other one. But go ahead and think your on the side of the good guys. It’s not true but apparently that view makes you feel better.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/15/2024, 11:46 AM
@clintthahamster - you forgot the /s
Reeds2Much
Reeds2Much - 8/15/2024, 10:57 AM
User Comment Image
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 8/15/2024, 11:01 AM
🫢
User Comment Image
Spoken
Spoken - 8/15/2024, 11:05 AM
"Whenever Sony uses a villain, they block Marvel Studios from using them, which means there aren't many left for MCU Spider-Man to face off against."

This is a croc of shit. Electro, Ock, Goblin, Sandman, Lizard, all who first starred in a Sony Spider-Man film, have all appeared in the MCU. Hell Vulture already crossed over to Morbius. Venom appeared in the after credits for Far From Home & No Way Home.

So yeah, this is just making controversy to make controversy. This scooper acts like the entire rogues gallery was just used in all of these spin off movies.

Ironic how the "related" article shows a scoop that refutes this rumor.
https://comicbookmovie.com/spider_man/rumor-spider-man-4-has-undergone-a-story-shift-new-details-on-miles-morales-the-black-suit-and-more-a212633#gs.dnrt4h

Different scooper, I know. But lately it's like they're not even trying anymore.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 8/15/2024, 11:59 AM
@Spoken - It is a croc of sh!t for different reasons, Marvel Studios can't use any Spider-Man villains that were included in the deal with Sony (which is pretty much every one of them that initialy started in a Spider-man comic) outside of Spider-Man films other than shared ones with built in exceptions like Kingpin (Disney has an exception allowing use with DD stories and characters for instance but not carte blanche use anywhere) or animated under 30mins.

The whole thing of Variants means Sony doing an adaption of some would never negate MCU doing one IF able to secure a side deal with Sony to do so outside of a Spider-Man solo film.

The legal paperwork leaked with one of the Sony hacks, that made it all crystal clear years ago.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/15/2024, 11:12 AM
Give me Big Wheel as the main baddie in Spider Man 4!!.

User Comment Image

Also played by Conan O Brien please.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 8/15/2024, 11:38 AM
@TheVisionary25 -

Nah, I'll do you one better, mate:



"What happens when an unstoppable force
meets an immovable object?"
BIG WHEEL VS THE WALL
Crashing Soon



You're welcome for the tagline bee-tee-dubs, Avi. That one's on me.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/15/2024, 11:40 AM
@DrReedRichards - lol, I could definitely see it sooner then later unfortunately
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 8/15/2024, 11:45 AM
@TheVisionary25 -



When you can't run through a wall...
...you can only jump over it.
BIG WHEEL 2:
ENTER STILTMAN



User Comment Image
1 2

