SPIDER-MAN 4 - How Sony's MARVEL Villains Can Be Integrated Into An MCU-Set SPIDER-MAN Movie (UPDATED)

With Kraven as the last confirmed Sony movie, Avengers: Doomsday on the horizon and Kingpin and Daredevil confirmed not be in the next Spider-Man movie, Sony could bring its villains over from Earth-688B as a consequence of Avengers: Doomsday. This opens the door for them to appear either in brief cameos -like Daredevil in Spider-Man: No Way Home or Happy in Deadpool & Wolverine- or as central antagonists. In case of the latter, this is just one outline (inspired by the Spider-Man games) for how Kraven, Venom, Morbius, and others can be used in a Spider-Man movie.

To make this work, a few assumptions are made. Knull is an extradimensional god, allowing him to enter the Sacred Timeline at will. He accomplished this after he acquired a partial Codex when Venom merged with the Xenophages in Venom: The Last Dance, which he deciphered and used to break free​​​​​​​. Meanwhile on Earth-616, Spider-Man has acquired the Symbiote, possibly as a result of the multiversal fighting that takes place in Avengers: Doomsday. Moreover, Spider-Man also already has had run-ins with Mr. Negative and his Inner Demons, setting the stage for this movie.



Act 1: Kraven's Last Hunt

Spider-Man responds to an Inner Demons attack, which leaves many casualties. Spider-Man fends of their leader Mr. Negative and helps the casualties, including Flash Thomspon, to FEAST, despite the Symbiote telling him to go after Mr. Negative. At FEAST, Spider-Man meets Dr. Michaels and nurse Rio Morales, who tend to the injured. Afterwards, Spider-Man is approached by Madame Web, who warns him that something is coming for the Symbiote. The Symbiote reasons it might be connected to Mr. Negative, so they decide taking out Mr. Negative should remain the priority.

Soon after, Spider-Man is ambushed Kraven, who reveals the Venomized Spider-Man is his final prize. Kraven manages to shoot Spider-Man, and buries him. Spider-Man reawakens at night, digs his way out and makes his way to FEAST. There he is helped by her neighbour Rio's son Miles, who calls in the Night Doctor. The Night Doctor, who turns out to be Dr. Michael Morbius, uses electric shocks and his sonar abilities to sever the Symbiote’s bond with Spider-Man, allowing Spider-Man to heal. The Symbiote is untethered from Spider-Man, but scurries off to the next room.



Act 2: Agent Venom

Having recovered days later, Peter creates a new suit with Doctor Octavius, telling him the suit is "for a friend." During Spider-Man's abscence however, a new vigilante named Agent Venom has started taking on the Inner Demons. With the help of journalist Eddie Brock, who's also looking for the symbiote, they find Agent Venom interrogating Kraven on how to track Mr. Negative. Spider-Man's arrival results in three-way fight, with Agent Venom ultimately defeating Kraven, but escaping in the process. Kraven allows himself to be arrested, having already proven before he can beat Spider-Man.

Spider-Man contacts Aaron Davis, so he can use his ties with the criminal circuit to get a lead on Mr. Negative's location. Arriving at his last whereabouts, Spider-Man finds Agent Venom having beat him to the punch. It's revealed Venom bonded with Flash as he shared a hatred towards Mr. Negative. Another three-way fight erupts, in which Mr. Negative is beaten and returned to his human form: FEAST's founder Martin Li. Having beat Mr. Negative, Spider-Man convinces Flash to let go of Venom and Li. Li then transfers his powers to Venom to purify it into Anti-Venom.



Act 3: King in Black

Li reveals once Knull gave him access to Darkforce energy and corrupted him into becoming Mr. Negative, he developed an innate hatred towards symbiotes and it's wielders. Due to some unforeseen circumstance, Li also gained acces to Lightforce energy. Transformed, he used these powers to establish the Inner Demons to draw out the Symbiote-wielding Spider-Man. At this point, Eddie arrives and Anti-Venom bonds with him, resulting in Anti-Venom gaining the memories of Venom from Earth-688B. However, Knull locates them due to this bond, and so does a mysterious force elsewhere.

Knull's arrival is met by Spider-Man and Anti-Venom's opposition. When Flash shows up and manages to distract Knull, Anti-Venom is possessed by the Enigma Force and becomes Knull's antithesis. Like matter and anti-matter, the Enigma Force and Knull annihilate each other, ending the fight. Later, it's revealed both Miles and Dr. Morbius were infected with Spider-Man's blood. As result of the electric shocks, it triggered powers in Miles and cured Michaels' disease. In the end, Octavius deduces Peter is Spider-Man, but decides not to act on it yet.