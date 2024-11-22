SPIDER-MAN 4 Is Reportedly Being Described By Insiders As The Wall-Crawler's "Biggest" Movie Yet

Much has been said about what we can expect from Spider-Man 4, but one insider claims to have heard that not only will this movie be bigger than No Way Home, but the wall-crawler's "biggest movie of all."

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 22, 2024 01:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man

Spider-Man 4 must surely rank as the most highly anticipated superhero movies coming our way over the next couple of years and, as a result, we're likely to be bombarded by rumours right up until it swings into theaters a couple of summers from now. 

Even yesterday, an apparent Sony Pictures Japan leak appeared to confirm recent reports that Tom Holland's Peter Parker will finally share the screen with Tom Hardy's Venom (likely for a battle with the King in Black, Knull). 

We've long wondered how Marvel Studios will top what we saw in Spider-Man: No Way Home when Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield assembled to do battle with a sinister quintet of villains. 

Now, scooper @MyTimeToShineH brings word that, "Spider-Man 4 was described to me as the 'Biggest Spider-Man movie of them all.'" Take that as you will. 

As always, it's best to take this with a pinch of salt but as the weeks and months go by, it's looking increasingly unlikely that fans will get the street-level adventure they hoped for after Peter ditched the Stark tech and finally became New York City's Friendly Neighborhood superhero. 

What we do know is that Holland is hoping for some big changes when it comes to how Spider-Man 4 is shot. COVID resulted in a unique approach to getting Spider-Man: No Way Home across the finish line and the actor revealed last month that the process is not one he wishes to repeat. 

"One of the unfortunate things about Spider-Man[: No Way Home] was we shot it in peak COVID times," he recalled. "We shot everything in a studio which meant, I think in the process of making that film, I might have done three days on location. You can feel it in the film, I think."

"When we're walking through New York, they sent a crew to New York to shoot the streets with a motion camera jib. Then they brought that piece of kit back to Atlanta and then they would make on the floor, 'There's an extra here. There's a dog here. There's a sidewalk here.' Then I'd have to map out what I was going to do in a pre-existing shot."

Holland added, "This is going to make me sound really difficult but I got over it and we figured it out. The camera was moving way slower than Peter Parker would usually walk. Peter Parker's very bubbly, very quick. Everything is about getting from A to B as quickly as possible without thinking and this shot that they had was this really slow, meandering camera angle through New York."

"Peter is supposed to be in a rush to get to Doctor Strange to ask him this question, and I found it really difficult to portray, 'I'm stressed and in a rush...but walking really slowly,' I actually think that shot isn't in the film because it didn't work."

Spider-Man 4 has been officially dated for July 26, 2026 with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton helming a script penned by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

SPIDER-MAN 4: Does A Sony Pictures Japan Press Release Confirm Plans For Tom Hardy's VENOM To Appear?
Batmangina
Batmangina - 11/22/2024, 1:17 PM
Let me be FIRST to say it's going to be the biggest MEH of the franchise.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/22/2024, 1:17 PM
Spiderman is the coolest avenger i bet he will take on galactus
MisterBones
MisterBones - 11/22/2024, 1:18 PM
[frick] this scooper
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 11/22/2024, 1:21 PM
I love the idea of getting a proper Spidey and venom movie, but I really hope it isnt the current Tom Hardy goofball version of the character. I just cant take the 3rd grader humor/ cookie monster voice seriously. Wish Venom could get a reboot.
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 11/22/2024, 1:22 PM
Sureee..
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/22/2024, 1:23 PM
We’ll see but if true then man , I wish Marvel would understand that bigger doesn’t mean better when it comes to the films.

Plus , idk how much bigger it could get then the bloody multiverse unless Peter goes to space or different Earths himself.

Maybe those Battleworld rumors are true sadly , sigh.
eagc1995
eagc1995 - 11/22/2024, 1:31 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I mean if rumors are correct, its more Sony that's pushing for a bigger movie, while Marvel wanted to scale things back down
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/22/2024, 1:40 PM
@eagc1995 - that’s a good point but I feel like I have felt Feige fall into that mentality too sometimes
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 11/22/2024, 1:24 PM
"Biggest" Movie Yet....originally marketing words right there.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 11/22/2024, 1:28 PM
@harryba11zack - User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 11/22/2024, 1:33 PM
I would have been more impressed if they'd said VERY biggest movie yet.

That's a vote grabber ...
BeNice123
BeNice123 - 11/22/2024, 1:36 PM
Fav superhero, supes and spidey of all time. I only wish supes was making as much moolah as spidey is.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 11/22/2024, 1:40 PM
User Comment Image

Grounded should be the way they go. They just want to chase the big box office but that can still be done with a grounded story in New York without universe ending stakes
Super12
Super12 - 11/22/2024, 1:47 PM
Honestly it'd be so refreshing if they just went with a low-key, grounded, small-scale character-driven story for the next one. Still a full-on Spidey movie, but maybe this time the stakes are just a little lower. But still personal.

Once you've saved the universe, then the multiverse it's kind of hard to get bigger than that.
Order66
Order66 - 11/22/2024, 1:48 PM
Spider-Man 4 should be street level. Kingpin, Tombstone, Hammerhead and Maggia Crime Family. Miles is Peter’s neighbor. Midway thru the movie he meets DD and they team up to take down some Maggia soldiers and cappos. Ending Spider-Man defeats Tombstone and Hammerhead and exposes Kingpin. Mid credit scene the symbiote attaches itself to Peter and Peter is black suit Spider-Man for Secret Wars. Post credit scene is DD that leads into Born Again.
Fares
Fares - 11/22/2024, 1:52 PM
how exciting...

