SPIDER-MAN 4 Is Reportedly Being Described By Insiders As The Wall-Crawler's "Biggest" Movie Yet

Spider-Man 4 must surely rank as the most highly anticipated superhero movies coming our way over the next couple of years and, as a result, we're likely to be bombarded by rumours right up until it swings into theaters a couple of summers from now.

Even yesterday, an apparent Sony Pictures Japan leak appeared to confirm recent reports that Tom Holland's Peter Parker will finally share the screen with Tom Hardy's Venom (likely for a battle with the King in Black, Knull).

We've long wondered how Marvel Studios will top what we saw in Spider-Man: No Way Home when Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield assembled to do battle with a sinister quintet of villains.

Now, scooper @MyTimeToShineH brings word that, "Spider-Man 4 was described to me as the 'Biggest Spider-Man movie of them all.'" Take that as you will.

As always, it's best to take this with a pinch of salt but as the weeks and months go by, it's looking increasingly unlikely that fans will get the street-level adventure they hoped for after Peter ditched the Stark tech and finally became New York City's Friendly Neighborhood superhero.

What we do know is that Holland is hoping for some big changes when it comes to how Spider-Man 4 is shot. COVID resulted in a unique approach to getting Spider-Man: No Way Home across the finish line and the actor revealed last month that the process is not one he wishes to repeat.

"One of the unfortunate things about Spider-Man[: No Way Home] was we shot it in peak COVID times," he recalled. "We shot everything in a studio which meant, I think in the process of making that film, I might have done three days on location. You can feel it in the film, I think."

"When we're walking through New York, they sent a crew to New York to shoot the streets with a motion camera jib. Then they brought that piece of kit back to Atlanta and then they would make on the floor, 'There's an extra here. There's a dog here. There's a sidewalk here.' Then I'd have to map out what I was going to do in a pre-existing shot."

Holland added, "This is going to make me sound really difficult but I got over it and we figured it out. The camera was moving way slower than Peter Parker would usually walk. Peter Parker's very bubbly, very quick. Everything is about getting from A to B as quickly as possible without thinking and this shot that they had was this really slow, meandering camera angle through New York."

"Peter is supposed to be in a rush to get to Doctor Strange to ask him this question, and I found it really difficult to portray, 'I'm stressed and in a rush...but walking really slowly,' I actually think that shot isn't in the film because it didn't work."

Spider-Man 4 has been officially dated for July 26, 2026 with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton helming a script penned by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.