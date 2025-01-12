SPIDER-MAN 4 Star Tom Holland Makes A Startling Confession About His "Embarrassing" Spider-Man "Shrine"

SPIDER-MAN 4 Star Tom Holland Makes A Startling Confession About His &quot;Embarrassing&quot; Spider-Man &quot;Shrine&quot;

In a resurfaced interview clip that's gone viral on social media this weekend, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Avengers: Endgame star Tom Holland admits he had to get rid of his "embarrassing" Spidey "shrine."

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 12, 2025 06:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man

While Tom Holland wasn't necessarily an unknown when he was cast as Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War, the movie was still his big break in Hollywood. 

He's since gone on to star in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. Away from the MCU, Holland has had mixed fortunes but looks to rebound from those with a lead role in Christopher Nolan's upcoming take on The Odyssey

In a resurfaced interview clip (which has gone viral this weekend), Holland revealed his Spider-Man fandom by confessing that he'd inadvertently created a shrine to himself...by collecting Funko Pop figures!

"Funko Pops. I love Funko Pops. Worth every penny," he says in the clip below. "I think they're really cool. I've actually collected all of my Funko Pops. I kept them in my house for a long time but then it kind of got to the point where it looked like I had a shrine for myself."

"I had to get rid of them because it was quite embarrassing," Holland added, "so they're in a cupboard but I love them."

That might have been a red-faced moment for the Spider-Man 4 star, but he recently got engaged to co-star Zendaya so it clearly didn't hurt his chances of romance! 

There's still a lot of uncertainty surrounding Marvel Studios' Spider-Man 4 plans, particularly as we're getting conflicting villain rumours on an almost weekly basis (you can read more about that here). 

However, it might be best to avoid the endless noise because it wasn't that long ago Holland shared his excitement for the movie after having recently read the screenplay. 

"I read it three weeks ago and it really lit a fire in me," the actor said during a podcast appearance late last year. "Zendaya and I sat down and read it together and we at times were like bouncing around the living room."

"Like this is a real movie worthy of the fans’ respect, but there [are] a few things we need to figure out before we can get that really going. But it’s exciting and I’m really, really excited about it," he added.

Spider-Man 4 has been officially dated for July 26, 2026 with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton helming a script penned by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

SPIDER-MAN 4: Every Character Rumored To Be In The Movie (And What's Really Going On With The Film)
Related:

SPIDER-MAN 4: Every Character Rumored To Be In The Movie (And What's Really Going On With The Film)
Spidey Teaming With The Punisher To Take On The Hulk!? Latest SPIDER-MAN 4 Rumor Is A Doozie
Recommended For You:

Spidey Teaming With The Punisher To Take On The Hulk!? Latest SPIDER-MAN 4 Rumor Is A Doozie

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/12/2025, 6:36 AM
Just marry Juno Temple.mr holland
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 1/12/2025, 6:40 AM
@Malatrova15 - she still single?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/12/2025, 6:47 AM
it can't be as Embarrassing as having a Hot Toys Shrine.
User Comment Image
PartyKiller
PartyKiller - 1/12/2025, 7:08 AM
Terrible characterization of not only Spider-Man but of just a character. "Misstah Stark! Misstah Stark!". "I saw it in an old movie".
BabyLasagna
BabyLasagna - 1/12/2025, 7:10 AM
Funko Pops, that's the embarrasing part

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder