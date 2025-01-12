SPIDER-MAN 4 Star Tom Holland Makes A Startling Confession About His "Embarrassing" Spider-Man "Shrine"

While Tom Holland wasn't necessarily an unknown when he was cast as Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War, the movie was still his big break in Hollywood.

He's since gone on to star in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. Away from the MCU, Holland has had mixed fortunes but looks to rebound from those with a lead role in Christopher Nolan's upcoming take on The Odyssey.

In a resurfaced interview clip (which has gone viral this weekend), Holland revealed his Spider-Man fandom by confessing that he'd inadvertently created a shrine to himself...by collecting Funko Pop figures!

"Funko Pops. I love Funko Pops. Worth every penny," he says in the clip below. "I think they're really cool. I've actually collected all of my Funko Pops. I kept them in my house for a long time but then it kind of got to the point where it looked like I had a shrine for myself."

"I had to get rid of them because it was quite embarrassing," Holland added, "so they're in a cupboard but I love them."

That might have been a red-faced moment for the Spider-Man 4 star, but he recently got engaged to co-star Zendaya so it clearly didn't hurt his chances of romance!

There's still a lot of uncertainty surrounding Marvel Studios' Spider-Man 4 plans, particularly as we're getting conflicting villain rumours on an almost weekly basis (you can read more about that here).

However, it might be best to avoid the endless noise because it wasn't that long ago Holland shared his excitement for the movie after having recently read the screenplay.

"I read it three weeks ago and it really lit a fire in me," the actor said during a podcast appearance late last year. "Zendaya and I sat down and read it together and we at times were like bouncing around the living room."

"Like this is a real movie worthy of the fans’ respect, but there [are] a few things we need to figure out before we can get that really going. But it’s exciting and I’m really, really excited about it," he added.

Spider-Man 4 has been officially dated for July 26, 2026 with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton helming a script penned by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.