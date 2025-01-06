SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Stars Tom Holland And Zendaya Are Reportedly Engaged!

It's been a relatively slow start to the year in terms of news (we're sure the Daredevil: Born Again trailer is somewhere on the horizon...), but here's a positive update for you: Spider-Man: No Way Home co-stars Tom Holland and Zendaya are engaged!

TMZ broke the news following a flurry of social media posts showing Zendaya wearing an eye-catching ring on her engagement finger during last night's Golden Globes.

According to the gossip site, "Sources close to the couple tell TMZ the 'Spider Man' star popped the question between Christmas and New Year's dropping to one knee in a very intimate setting in one of Zendaya's family homes in the United States."

"We're told Tom didn't make a huge show of the engagement -- it wasn't a big, over-the-top proposal -- instead, it was very romantic and intimate," the report adds. "Our sources say the family wasn't there...it was just a sweet moment between Tom and Zendaya."

Apparently, they haven't started wedding planning yet, though we'd imagine both Holland and Zendaya will be pestered with questions about exactly that while doing the rounds to promote Spider-Man 4 and Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey next year.

Holland has no problem sharing the screen with his other half. "Studios love it. One hotel room. Separate drivers. We’re not crazy now. Listen it’s work, alright?" he said of his relationship with Zendaya in a recent interview. "It’s a saving grace. Yeah, best thing that’s ever happened to me."

"It’s just that perfect thing when you’re on set and a director will give you a note that maybe you don’t agree with, or I know that she doesn’t particularly like, and it’s just that, like, familiar glance at each other of like, can’t wait to talk about that later," he added.

Addressing their relationship last year, Zendaya explained, "It’s actually strangely comfortable. It’s like second nature, if anything. You feel extra safe with the person you’re acting beside. I love working with him. He’s so talented, and so passionate about what he does. He always gives things one thousand percent, even if he’s absolutely worn down."

"I really appreciate that about him. It feels pretty normal," the MJ actor continued. "That’s how we met. Literally, at a chemistry read."

Here are just a couple of the social media posts that sparked this speculation yesterday evening...