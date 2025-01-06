SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Stars Tom Holland And Zendaya Are Reportedly Engaged!

Neither Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst nor Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone made it, but it's being widely reported today that Tom Holland and Zendaya are engaged! You can find more details right here...

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 06, 2025 02:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man

It's been a relatively slow start to the year in terms of news (we're sure the Daredevil: Born Again trailer is somewhere on the horizon...), but here's a positive update for you: Spider-Man: No Way Home co-stars Tom Holland and Zendaya are engaged!

TMZ broke the news following a flurry of social media posts showing Zendaya wearing an eye-catching ring on her engagement finger during last night's Golden Globes. 

According to the gossip site, "Sources close to the couple tell TMZ the 'Spider Man' star popped the question between Christmas and New Year's dropping to one knee in a very intimate setting in one of Zendaya's family homes in the United States."

"We're told Tom didn't make a huge show of the engagement -- it wasn't a big, over-the-top proposal -- instead, it was very romantic and intimate," the report adds. "Our sources say the family wasn't there...it was just a sweet moment between Tom and Zendaya."

Apparently, they haven't started wedding planning yet, though we'd imagine both Holland and Zendaya will be pestered with questions about exactly that while doing the rounds to promote Spider-Man 4 and Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey next year. 

Holland has no problem sharing the screen with his other half. "Studios love it. One hotel room. Separate drivers. We’re not crazy now. Listen it’s work, alright?" he said of his relationship with Zendaya in a recent interview. "It’s a saving grace. Yeah, best thing that’s ever happened to me."

"It’s just that perfect thing when you’re on set and a director will give you a note that maybe you don’t agree with, or I know that she doesn’t particularly like, and it’s just that, like, familiar glance at each other of like, can’t wait to talk about that later," he added. 

Addressing their relationship last year, Zendaya explained, "It’s actually strangely comfortable. It’s like second nature, if anything. You feel extra safe with the person you’re acting beside. I love working with him. He’s so talented, and so passionate about what he does. He always gives things one thousand percent, even if he’s absolutely worn down."

"I really appreciate that about him. It feels pretty normal," the MJ actor continued. "That’s how we met. Literally, at a chemistry read."

Here are just a couple of the social media posts that sparked this speculation yesterday evening...

thebamf
thebamf - 1/6/2025, 2:06 PM
I had this on my 2025 bingo card.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 1/6/2025, 2:28 PM
@thebamf - I had in on my 2024 bingo card, and for some reason I already thought I had it crossed off. Guess that wasn't the case
KwisatzHaderach
KwisatzHaderach - 1/6/2025, 2:09 PM
Congrats to Tom!
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/6/2025, 2:09 PM
WHO GIVES A SHIT!

Let us know when they break up.

For [frick]s sake
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 1/6/2025, 2:10 PM
Congratulations to Miss Coleman. 🥂
UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 1/6/2025, 2:10 PM
"Her ring is reportedly worth $200,000"

That's it? Tom Hollander would be disappointed.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 1/6/2025, 2:11 PM
@UncleHarm1 - The director of ‘Fright Night’ (1985) feels it’s just right.
dracula
dracula - 1/6/2025, 2:10 PM
I know Andrew and Emma dated for a while

Did not know Tobey and Kristen were a thing
Steel86
Steel86 - 1/6/2025, 2:18 PM
@dracula - Yeah, that was the main reason she got the part. Tobey and Kristen.
YouIknowiamsexy
YouIknowiamsexy - 1/6/2025, 2:11 PM
Tom better relax on this one. Sadly Hollywood marriages don't last long and I think he maybe jumping the gun on this one.
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 1/6/2025, 2:14 PM
@YouIknowiamsexy - Plenty of them do, we just hear a lot less about those because people remaining faithful and just being boring married people doesn't make the tabloids.
Steel86
Steel86 - 1/6/2025, 2:19 PM
@YouIknowiamsexy - I get the thought but they have been dating for years so he's not just jumping into it and both their parents have been good examples for them. Not saying it lasts forever but hopefully it does.
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 1/6/2025, 2:21 PM
@YouIknowiamsexy - That's just the crazy ones, these two have been so private about their relationship and that usually works for the better.
AnEye
AnEye - 1/6/2025, 2:43 PM
@YouIknowiamsexy - Freddie Prinze Jr & Sarah Michelle Gellar, Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds, Kurt Russell & Goldie Hawn, Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson, John Krasinski & Emily Blunt, couples who are STILL married till this day.

RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 1/6/2025, 2:11 PM
Awsome, congrats Tom and Zendaya!
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 1/6/2025, 2:13 PM
No, Tom! You said you were saving yourself for me
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 1/6/2025, 2:24 PM
@SummersEssex - he still can. They don’t have to consummate.
BabyLasagna
BabyLasagna - 1/6/2025, 2:25 PM
@SummersEssex - wait he said the same to me
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/6/2025, 2:18 PM
Sweet , good for them…

I’m always dubious when it comes to celebrity relationships but they seem genuine with each other so hope it works out for them and they live a long & happy life together!!.

I’m not sure about Tobey & Kirsten but with Emma & Andrew having been a couple and now this , looks like third time was the charm for the universe.

User Comment Image
Vigor
Vigor - 1/6/2025, 2:20 PM
He's been talking about his future kids. So I knew this was around the corner or had already happened

Good for them!
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 1/6/2025, 2:23 PM
User Comment Image
McMurdo
McMurdo - 1/6/2025, 2:40 PM
Zendaya should engage with an acting coach. Or three.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 1/6/2025, 2:49 PM

I wonder who's gonna wear the Spidey underoos in that family...
Superspecialawesomeguy
Superspecialawesomeguy - 1/6/2025, 2:49 PM
Congratulations to them.
Super12
Super12 - 1/6/2025, 3:15 PM
Awesome. Happy for them. They seem oddly normal for a Hollywood couple.
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 1/6/2025, 3:18 PM
When does the sex tape come out
Whoelsebutkevin
Whoelsebutkevin - 1/6/2025, 3:28 PM
Well this news made me smile, rock on.

