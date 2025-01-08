SPIDER-MAN 4 Was Reportedly Going To Feature Two Classic Villains Prior To Script Rewrite

According to a new rumor, the script for Spider-Man 4 originally featured a couple of classic Spidey villains before the project underwent rewrites...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jan 08, 2025 08:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man

With so many conflicting reports and rumors relating to Spider-Man 4 doing the rounds over the past few weeks, it's difficult to get a read on exactly what's going on with the project, but several different sources have claimed that - for whatever reason - the story still hasn't come together.

The script is believed to be undergoing a major overhaul, possibly due to differences of opinion between star Tom Holland and Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige, and last we heard, the movie was still a long way from starting production because there isn’t a finalized shooting draft yet.

Scooper Daniel Richtman has now shared an update, and he believes that the script is still being worked on. He also claims that the most recent version of the story - prior to the rewrites - included two classic Spidey villains in Shocker and Scorpion.

Both of these characters have appeared in previous Spider-Man films, with Michael Mando playing a pre-supervillain Mac Gargan and Bokeem Woodbine's Herman Schultz suiting-up as Shocker in Homecoming.

Neither of these guys have been seen since, so we're not sure if the same actors would have returned, or new takes on Spidey's foes would have been introduced.

The movie has a release date of July 24, 2026, with filming reportedly scheduled to get underway around August of this year. There's still time to ensure that these deadlines are met, but delays are possible (Holland also has Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey to shoot next year, which could result in scheduling conflicts).

After reported disagreements about the best way to proceed, we've heard that Marvel Studios (Feige) and Sony Pictures (Tom Rothman) had settled on a mostly grounded story with some Multiversal elements, though the movie was still being described as an "Avengers-level event" up until very recently.

Here's what Holland had to say about the fourth solo Spidey movie in a recent interview.

"We have the best in the business working toward whatever the story might be. But until we’ve cracked it, we have a legacy to protect. The third movie was so special in so many ways that we need to make sure we do the right thing."

It seems they are still trying to figure out what "the right thing" is, but it certainly sounds like a lot of different ideas have been considered. If every rumor was to be believed, Spider-Man 4 will see Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's wall-crawlers join forces with Venom, Ghost Rider, Black Cat, Daredevil and The Punisher to face off against Mephisto, Vulture, Knull, and an army of Symbiotes.

Hopefully, those involved with bringing Spidey 4 to the screen will come up with ideas that suit everyone and the project won't be hit with any significant setbacks.

Related:

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/8/2025, 8:56 PM
hope we get to see the Jackal
User Comment Image
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 1/8/2025, 9:21 PM
@harryba11zack - No Jackal!!! You see this panel from ASM #149, the first comic book i ever purchased as a little POS? Nightmares. PTSD.
https://encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com/images?q=tbn:ANd9GcSU_65eN_ckvXx8YTw8nkTP65G5Xvd5OmBmdg&s
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/8/2025, 9:54 PM
@harryba11zack - Jack Black hates that character.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 1/8/2025, 9:11 PM
@Skestra - nicely played
dracula
dracula - 1/8/2025, 9:10 PM
Spiderman 5 should be Spiderman and His Amazing Friends

But use Human Torch instead of Firestar
thedrudo
thedrudo - 1/8/2025, 9:19 PM
It’s shooting NEXT August but it’s coming out in July 2026??
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 1/8/2025, 9:39 PM
@thedrudo - I meant this year... head's still in 2024!
OriginalGusto1
OriginalGusto1 - 1/8/2025, 9:49 PM
Also, up his ass.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 1/8/2025, 10:22 PM
@OriginalGusto1 - happy new year to you too you old bastard 😂
mountainman
mountainman - 1/8/2025, 9:22 PM
It’ll be a crime if we never get Mando as Scorpion.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/8/2025, 9:39 PM
@mountainman - the real crime is alomost 100 patriots still in jail for defending his country on January 6
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/8/2025, 9:26 PM
If true then I’m cool with Scorpion & Shocker as the villains in this tbh since the scooper makes no mention that they have been written out of the current script or not.

I could see Bokeem Woodbine coming back in full costume as The Shocker for the cold open and perhaps we get Michael Mando’s Scorpion as the main antagonist for the rest of the film….

You could even have it be a chase film or so over one night where Peter is trying to stay one step ahead of Gargan who is just trying to get his revenge.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/8/2025, 9:38 PM
Oh boi,...looks like another Snyder cut situation is cooking....sweet.
cyclopstb
cyclopstb - 1/8/2025, 9:40 PM
I want to see Mysterio's legacy exposed and destroyed
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/8/2025, 9:56 PM
@cyclopstb - yeah sure...thats what the deep state wants glowie...to soil the image of a true superhero , are even aware of how many people died when Spiderman used his army of drones to betray Mysterio? ..chew on that.
Forthas
Forthas - 1/8/2025, 9:43 PM
Justice for Scorpion!!!!!

User Comment Image
Matchesz
Matchesz - 1/8/2025, 9:46 PM
Thats if Hollywood doesnt get burned down.. dont worry $5 billion will go to Ukraine
OriginalGusto1
OriginalGusto1 - 1/8/2025, 9:49 PM
@Matchesz - [frick]! You might be smart!
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/8/2025, 9:57 PM
@Matchesz - and another 10 for Bibi and the ATACMS Jets.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 1/8/2025, 9:58 PM
It's insane how Spider-Man has one of the biggest rogues galleries and yet it's slim pickings for who can be the main baddie in his own damn movie because Sony wasted them all on solo projects.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/8/2025, 10:02 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - There's always Big Wheel.
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 1/8/2025, 10:20 PM
At this rate it’ll be Spider-Man fighting a villain from The Electric Company
User Comment Image

