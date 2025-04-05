SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY - 5 Characters From The "Brand New Day" Comics Who Could Be In The Movie

Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures have announced that the web-slinger's next movie will be titled Spider-Man: Brand New Day. We recently explained the implications behind that title - and its history - but what exactly could the MCU pull from it? This era of storytelling turned Peter Parker's world on its head and introduced many new characters. Some have had more staying power than others, but a handful would make for intriguing, exciting additions to he iconic superhero's next big screen adventure. We still know relatively little about Spider-Man: Brand New Day beyond a very long list of rumours, but believe any one of these heroes, villains, and supporting characters would make for a worthwhile addition to the project. You can find out who we've chosen to single out by clicking on the "Next"/"View List" buttons below.

5. Mister Negative Mister Negative is a character who's as complex as he is dangerous. Created by writer Dan Slott and artist Phil Jimenez, he first debuted in Free Comic Book Day: The Amazing Spider-Man #1 and is secretly Martin Li, a philanthropist running the F.E.A.S.T. homeless shelter. As Mister Negative, Li is a crime lord who can corrupt people with a touch, turning them into loyal minions, and he wields a mean energy-charged sword. We've also seen the character's story play out in the Spider-Man video games, where he was revealed as the mastermind behind a bombing that led to the death of Miles Morales' father. Marvel Studios has already introduced F.E.A.S.T., meaning it's not a leap to imagine Peter crossing paths with Martin in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. He'd make a great secondary villain, especially if we're getting a street-level story next year.



4. Carlie Cooper Carlie Cooper was first sighted at the end of "One More Day" but made her full debut courtesy of Dan Slott and Steve McNiven in Amazing Spider-Man #546. A forensic scientist with the NYPD, she was childhood friends with Harry Osborn's girlfriend, Lily Hollister. Her CSI skills make her a key player in unraveling crimes tied to the web-slinger's rogues' gallery, and eventually, she becomes a love interest for Peter. When Doctor Octopus stole Peter's body and dubbed himself the "Superior Spider-Man," Carlie was one of the only ones to realise something was off with her ex-boyfriend. Many fans are already convinced that this is who Sadie Sink is playing and, again, if we're heading down the street-level route, this type of supporting character would be an ideal addition to help expand and shake up Peter's world.



3. Jackpot Another character who first showed up in Amazing Spider-Man #546, Sara Ehret was revealed to be a scientist working at Oscorp. However, when an experiment goes haywire, she's doused with a gene-altering chemical and gains super-strength and agility. Registering with the Superhero Registration Act, she becomes Jackpot and reluctantly teams up with Spidey (who is convinced she's secretly Mary Jane Watson). Ehret eventually gives up the mantle and hands it to Alana Jobson, a thrill-seeker who buys the identity and uses the Mutant Growth Hormone to help her play superhero. She eventually dies from an overdose. Mary Jane later becomes a new Jackpot with luck-based powers, so there are any number of routes Marvel Studios could take her down in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Perhaps Zendaya's MJ will play hero, reuniting with Spider-Man - and Peter - in the process.



2. Harry Osborn Harry Osborn wasn't created for Spidey's "Brand New Day" era, but he was a crucial part of that. Stan Lee and Steve Ditko introduced the character in Amazing Spider-Man #31 and, after befreinding Peter during their college days, he dealt with drug addiction and an eventual descent into villainy as the second Green Goblin. Back to "Brand New Day," it was revealed that Harry had survived his death years earlier and been recuperating in Europe. As the new owner of the Coffee Bean, he became a huge part of Spidey's life again and dated Lily Hollister before his father, Norman, tried to turn him into the Dark Avenger known as the American Son. If Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set in a new "Battleworld" reality, then it would really mess with Peter if a member of his social circle carries the name "Osborn," especially after No Way Home. Plus, it may eventually lead to us getting a new Green Goblin in the MCU.

