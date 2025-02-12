YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Episode 6 "Duel With The Devil" Spoiler Recap: Spider-Man Vs. Daredevil

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man’s sixth episode, "Duel with the Devil," opens with Peter Parker and Nico Minoru in class. Lonnie Lincoln, meanwhile, is kicked off the football team due to his continued absences and storms out of school after a disagreement with Pearl Pangan.

Peter talks Nico into hanging out with him and Harry Osborn again and lucks out when Lonnie’s absence means he becomes Pearl’s new lab partner. Talking of the newly minted "Tombstone," he argues with Andre at home after his brother expresses disappointment over what he's become. He wanted to join the gang to escape Lonnie’s shadow, but instead, his sibling is now living the life he imagined for himself as Big Donovan’s right-hand man.

Norman Osborn, meanwhile, heads to a charity dinner, leaving Peter and Harry to do their own thing. The former catches Jeanne Foucault snooping around as they set off, though he doesn’t seem to think much of it.

Later, Peter, Harry, and Nico awkwardly bond over not having moms before deciding to watch Tomb Buster (a fun nod to Moon Knight) together.

At a charity gala for Lagos, the country from Captain America: Civil War's memorable opening scene, Eleanor Bishop gets a mention and Norman runs into Secretary Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross. He pledges Oscorp’s support in rounding up any rogue superheroes and reveals that Spider-Man is working for him. However, to placate Ross, Norman lies and says security guard John Gallo is beneath the mask.

While Norman has protected Peter’s secret, he appears to be using him for reasons which have yet to be revealed.

Peter is forced to leave his friends to investigate a security breach in Oscorp and finds Daredevil waiting for him. The Man Without Fear’s theme from the Netflix series plays as a rooftop fight breaks out. If you'r a comic book fan, this is the stuff dreams are made of, and ‘ol Hornhead is clearly the better fighter. He warns Spidey that Oscorp is hiding something and bests Peter by knocking him out with a billy club.

While this is happening, Harry and Nico bond but her insecurities rise to the surface and she claims to know all of Peter’s secrets. You can see how that might cause a problem.

An oblivious Spidey waits for Norman who tells him about Otto Octavius. The villain used to work for Oscorp but supposedly hated sharing recognition and ultimately stole the projects he and Norman worked on together, taking them underground. The weapons they were once creating for the military are now being sold to supervillains and Norman claims that it must have been Otto who sent Daredevil there before vowing to track his former employee down.

Harry spills the beans to Nico that Peter is Spider-Man but she doesn’t believe him until she sees the mask and sketches her best friend brings home in his bag. She’s hurt he didn’t confide in her and storms off.

Lonnie, still hurting after that clash with his brother is protected by Big Donovan and his men when the Scorpions attack. However, it was all part of Camilla Black's plan as it means she's able to track down the 110's base. The timing could be better either as Otto has successfully transformed the leader of the Scorpions, Mac Gargan, into his costumed alter-ego, The Scorpion!

Eight episodes of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man are now streaming on Disney+.