SPIDER-MAN Leaked Concept Art Finally Reveals Insomniac Games' Take On The Green Goblin

Insomniac was hit by a massive leak last year and, somehow, content from that continues finding its way online. Now, thanks to GameFragger.com, we have a first look at what's described as an "early" design for the Spider-Man franchise's Green Goblin, all but confirming plans for the villain to appear in Spider-Man 3.

Norman Osborn was introduced as New York City Mayor in the first game before later returning to Oscorp to focus on saving his son. After Harry was left comatose following his stint as Venom, Norman vowed revenge on Spider-Man and even turned to Doctor Octopus for help.

This concept art isn't necessarily indicative of what Green Goblin will ultimately look like in Spider-Man 3, but it nonetheless offers an idea of the direction Insomniac may be heading in.

As we're sure you've noticed, it seems Norman isn't wearing a costume and has instead been physically transformed into the Goblin. He's decked out in what appears to be Oscorp tech and is absolutely terrifying with that sinister grin on his face.

"I will tell you that character has been about at the start of every game," Spider-Man creative director Bryan Intihar said of the Green Goblin last year. "Thinking about the future, not saying anything...this will be the thing...Spider-Man 1 and Miles [Morales] were our Iron Man. And Spider-Man 2 was kinda our Civil War. It's time for the Endgame."

You can take a closer look at the Green Goblin in the X post below.

Some early gameplay footage for Spider-Man 2 has also started doing the rounds online. In that, we see the web-slinger battling Kraven the Hunter's followers, but in a completely destructible environment.

Yes, there was a version of the sequel where we'd have been able to destroy buildings - at least on the ground - during fights. As amazing as a feature like this had the potential to be, it makes sense that Insomniac scrapped it given the complications which may arise with such a feature.

Even so, it's a little disappointing that this wasn't included in the odd level or two, something which becomes evident when we see Venom taking Spidey on. The villain throws the hero through nearby buildings, laying waste to his enemy in a suitably lethal fashion...

Spider-Man 2 dev footage showing destructible environments and fighting Venom throughout the city pic.twitter.com/QLrr1wnWPN — Worm (@Saulman11835779) March 13, 2024

Spider-Man 2 is now available.