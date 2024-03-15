SPIDER-MAN Leaked Concept Art Finally Reveals Insomniac Games' Take On The Green Goblin

SPIDER-MAN Leaked Concept Art Finally Reveals Insomniac Games' Take On The Green Goblin SPIDER-MAN Leaked Concept Art Finally Reveals Insomniac Games' Take On The Green Goblin

It's obvious the Green Goblin is coming to Insomniac Games' Spider-Man franchise in the planned third instalment, but newly leaked concept art shows an early design for their take on the iconic villain...

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 15, 2024 11:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man PS4
Source: GameFragger.com

Insomniac was hit by a massive leak last year and, somehow, content from that continues finding its way online. Now, thanks to GameFragger.com, we have a first look at what's described as an "early" design for the Spider-Man franchise's Green Goblin, all but confirming plans for the villain to appear in Spider-Man 3

Norman Osborn was introduced as New York City Mayor in the first game before later returning to Oscorp to focus on saving his son. After Harry was left comatose following his stint as Venom, Norman vowed revenge on Spider-Man and even turned to Doctor Octopus for help. 

This concept art isn't necessarily indicative of what Green Goblin will ultimately look like in Spider-Man 3, but it nonetheless offers an idea of the direction Insomniac may be heading in. 

As we're sure you've noticed, it seems Norman isn't wearing a costume and has instead been physically transformed into the Goblin. He's decked out in what appears to be Oscorp tech and is absolutely terrifying with that sinister grin on his face. 

"I will tell you that character has been about at the start of every game," Spider-Man creative director Bryan Intihar said of the Green Goblin last year. "Thinking about the future, not saying anything...this will be the thing...Spider-Man 1 and Miles [Morales] were our Iron Man. And Spider-Man 2 was kinda our Civil War. It's time for the Endgame."

You can take a closer look at the Green Goblin in the X post below. 

Some early gameplay footage for Spider-Man 2 has also started doing the rounds online. In that, we see the web-slinger battling Kraven the Hunter's followers, but in a completely destructible environment. 

Yes, there was a version of the sequel where we'd have been able to destroy buildings - at least on the ground - during fights. As amazing as a feature like this had the potential to be, it makes sense that Insomniac scrapped it given the complications which may arise with such a feature. 

Even so, it's a little disappointing that this wasn't included in the odd level or two, something which becomes evident when we see Venom taking Spidey on. The villain throws the hero through nearby buildings, laying waste to his enemy in a suitably lethal fashion...

Spider-Man 2 is now available.

SPIDER-MAN: THE GREAT WEB - Second Leaked Trailer Features Story Details And Spider-Gwen Gameplay
Related:

SPIDER-MAN: THE GREAT WEB - Second Leaked Trailer Features Story Details And Spider-Gwen Gameplay
A Trailer For Sony's Scrapped SPIDER-MAN: THE GREAT WEB Multiplayer Game Has Leaked Online
Recommended For You:

A Trailer For Sony's Scrapped SPIDER-MAN: THE GREAT WEB Multiplayer Game Has Leaked Online
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

GhostDog - 3/15/2024, 11:08 AM
I'm feelin it. Has a real sinister energy.
SuperBatCap1 - 3/15/2024, 11:13 AM
I’m not gonna lie. I’m getting real tired of leaks being reported from this game and insomniac in general. I know I know, “you don’t have to look” but I feel weird that sites double down on making reports on the leaks that the gaming community worked on for years to bring us storytelling, action, excitement and memories.

Just feels weird to me.
Matchesz - 3/15/2024, 11:19 AM
@SuperBatCap1 - i dont like leaks of stuff that we cant actually get or have in reality. I think if moves/games cost hundreds of millions of dollars then they should go all the way out and dont hold back. I really hate the trend of teases of something that wont be out til 4 years later. Everything needs a tease at the end when the actual movie/game was half assed already. Just include it all goddamn
KennKathleen - 3/15/2024, 11:22 AM
@SuperBatCap1 - it's a double edge sword.

On the one hand, leaks can create excitement, gets 7-10 pages of commentary here [if it's noteworthy], and brings tons of creators fuel for content.

On the other hand, we lose the element of surprise (which often dilutes the story), we get critiques from all over the world, and we get misinformation that often makes the actual story lackluster in hindsight.

I love the fact that we still can gather here and go back and forth on what is, was, and may become.
MCUKnight11 - 3/15/2024, 11:21 AM
Just excited to see what comes next. Platinumed all 3 so far. Don't rush it.
jj2112 - 3/15/2024, 11:21 AM
Looks more like old Hobgoblin to me, but green.
SheepishOne - 3/15/2024, 11:31 AM
@jj2112 - Was thinking the same thing. Which, I'm fine with them taking inspiration from both for the sake of the game, because I doubt they're planning to use Hobgoblin in any capacity.

Otherwise, Hobgoblin would probably need to look more scarecrowish in his debut.
Origame - 3/15/2024, 11:23 AM
Ok, emphasis is being put on this that it's early concept art. Very early in fact. Odds are this isn't what he'll be wearing. In fact all evidence points to them going with a military style design.

But seriously, do you really think insomniac Norman would wear this?
RedFury - 3/15/2024, 11:41 AM
@Origame - it's a good point. We saw Norman as a very well dressed business man. For him to turn into the Goblin and wear something reminiscent of a medieval assassin just doesn't feel right. It's a very cool design, but certainly doesn't fit the Norman we saw in the game.
KelvTwelve - 3/15/2024, 12:05 PM
@Origame - You mean the drip master himself?
harryba11zack - 3/15/2024, 11:28 AM
nice guns
KennKathleen - 3/15/2024, 11:28 AM
For the record- I dig the look. I hope we get Carrion, Hobgoblin, Vermin, Tarantula, Puma, Paladin/Punisher, & Boomerang in the mix.
EgoEgor - 3/15/2024, 11:46 AM
"Early concept art"... meaning the throw shit on the wall and see what sticks phase. I'm sure there are 100s of early concept art. Don't know why anyone is treating this like something substantial.
SonOfAGif - 3/15/2024, 11:46 AM
It's an interesting design but wouldn't work for the character. Based on what we saw of Oscorp and of Norman, He's very fancy and his tech along with military suits he has for his private military do not match that aesthetic. I could see him possibly wearing an Oscorp styled military suit with a purple hood. But this is way too specific of an outfit for him to just randomly come across in his company garments.
DrReedRichards - 3/15/2024, 11:57 AM
Gamora's Creed
Franshu - 3/15/2024, 12:13 PM
I like it. I've been thinking for a while that they should really turn the Green Goblin into a more sinister version ofhimself, at least on the page. Orange eyes lowing in the dark as he hovers near the ground--you know, like meeting a goblin from a fantasy tale should be like, kinda scary.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder