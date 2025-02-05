YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Episode 5 "The Unicorn Unleashed" Spoiler Recap: New Villains Are Born

Following the shocking revelation that Otto Octavius is the one creating weaponry for New York's growing supervillain community in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, we see him present Mila Masaryk with a helmet which will transform her into Unicorn (it predicts movements and can shoot lasers).

As for Otto, he's not Doc Ock yet but wants to be held in high regard and feels that selling this tech to lowlife villains is beneath him. He has a "master plan," hates Norman Osborn, and is joined by an assistant called Vincent Patillo.

Having learned Spider-Man's secret identity, Harry joins the "team" and becomes the "dude at the desk" when his father is busy. Harry drives Peter to school, leaving Nico Minoru worried she might be losing her friend after catching him hanging out with a massively popular influencer.

Lonnie Lincoln is dragged deeper and deeper into gang life and is forced to ditch football practice (and Pearl Pangan) after being summoned by Big Donovan to the 110's hideout.

Peter and Nico talk about the Sokovia Accords and the fact the former is a huge Captain America fanboy. Eager to make things up to her, Peter books them tickets for a movie later that evening.

Later, Spidey swings into action with Harry in his ear. Yes, he's an influencer but also very lonely after being homeschooled; the teens bond over their shared love of Cap and agree the hero's suit could use some colour.

Unicorn uses her new powers to break her fellow Russian crooks (Dmitri Smerdyavok/Chameleon, Mikael Systevich/Rhino, and Roxanna Volkov) out of prison and a fight ensues when Spider-Man arrives on the scene.

The rest escape but Mikael returns to try and talk Mila into joining them. However, she's determined to defeat Spidey and goes so far as to fire her laser at innocents and even her so-called friend. Spider-Man swings into the frame quick enough to take the blast but is KO'd...a grateful "Rhino" stops Unicorn from killing the hero and removes her helmet as the cops finally arrive on the scene.

However, the future Rhino (well, we'd imagine so, anyway) makes it clear he's not Spider-Man's ally. They're even now but, if he ever gets free, he will take revenge on the wall-crawler.

The 110s meet with the Scorpion gang where we finally encounter Mac Gargan and learn he plans to take their territory. A fight ensues but just as "Scorpion" is about to stab Big Donovan, Lonnie steps in, saves him, and gets stabbed in the arm right as the police hit the scene and everyone flees.

Peter makes it to his movie night with Nico but he's brought Harry, something she has mixed feelings about. Back to Big Donovan, he's celebrating Lonnie's achievements in the fight and names him "Tombstone," a moniker the teenager seems to like...

Five episodes of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man are now streaming on Disney+.