YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Episode 5 "The Unicorn Unleashed" Spoiler Recap: New Villains Are Born

YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Episode 5 &quot;The Unicorn Unleashed&quot; Spoiler Recap: New Villains Are Born

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man's fifth episode adds more deadly threats to the wall-crawler's world as the Unicorn is unleashed and Lonnie Lincoln continues heading down a dark path. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 05, 2025 05:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man

Following the shocking revelation that Otto Octavius is the one creating weaponry for New York's growing supervillain community in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, we see him present Mila Masaryk with a helmet which will transform her into Unicorn (it predicts movements and can shoot lasers). 

As for Otto, he's not Doc Ock yet but wants to be held in high regard and feels that selling this tech to lowlife villains is beneath him. He has a "master plan," hates Norman Osborn, and is joined by an assistant called Vincent Patillo.

Having learned Spider-Man's secret identity, Harry joins the "team" and becomes the "dude at the desk" when his father is busy. Harry drives Peter to school, leaving Nico Minoru worried she might be losing her friend after catching him hanging out with a massively popular influencer. 

Lonnie Lincoln is dragged deeper and deeper into gang life and is forced to ditch football practice (and Pearl Pangan) after being summoned by Big Donovan to the 110's hideout. 

Peter and Nico talk about the Sokovia Accords and the fact the former is a huge Captain America fanboy. Eager to make things up to her, Peter books them tickets for a movie later that evening. 

Later, Spidey swings into action with Harry in his ear. Yes, he's an influencer but also very lonely after being homeschooled; the teens bond over their shared love of Cap and agree the hero's suit could use some colour. 

Unicorn uses her new powers to break her fellow Russian crooks (Dmitri Smerdyavok/Chameleon, Mikael Systevich/Rhino, and Roxanna Volkov) out of prison and a fight ensues when Spider-Man arrives on the scene. 

The rest escape but Mikael returns to try and talk Mila into joining them. However, she's determined to defeat Spidey and goes so far as to fire her laser at innocents and even her so-called friend. Spider-Man swings into the frame quick enough to take the blast but is KO'd...a grateful "Rhino" stops Unicorn from killing the hero and removes her helmet as the cops finally arrive on the scene. 

However, the future Rhino (well, we'd imagine so, anyway) makes it clear he's not Spider-Man's ally. They're even now but, if he ever gets free, he will take revenge on the wall-crawler. 

The 110s meet with the Scorpion gang where we finally encounter Mac Gargan and learn he plans to take their territory. A fight ensues but just as "Scorpion" is about to stab Big Donovan, Lonnie steps in, saves him, and gets stabbed in the arm right as the police hit the scene and everyone flees.

Peter makes it to his movie night with Nico but he's brought Harry, something she has mixed feelings about. Back to Big Donovan, he's celebrating Lonnie's achievements in the fight and names him "Tombstone," a moniker the teenager seems to like...

Five episodes of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man are now streaming on Disney+.

Sony's Marvel Universe Dealt Final Death Blow As Untitled 2025 Movie Is Dropped From Release Slate
Related:

Sony's Marvel Universe Dealt Final Death Blow As Untitled 2025 Movie Is Dropped From Release Slate
RUMOR: SPIDER-MAN 4's Female Lead And Villain Found - Will The Movie Include Gwen Stacy And Daredevil?
Recommended For You:

RUMOR: SPIDER-MAN 4's Female Lead And Villain Found - Will The Movie Include Gwen Stacy And Daredevil?

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
AC1
AC1 - 2/5/2025, 6:26 AM
I'm really enjoying this series so far, such a fun reimagining of Spider-Man
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/5/2025, 6:44 AM
@AC1 - agreed

It’s taking inspiration from the comics , the MCU and other media from which it’s tossed all that into a blender and out comes something that feels familiar yet still fresh
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/5/2025, 6:54 AM
Doc Ock’s assistant in this being Leapfrog made me laugh…

User Comment Image

I’m liking how this version of Harry & Peter are bonding aswell.

Anyway another good episode , this show is giving me my fill of street level Spidey tbh!!.
Slotherin
Slotherin - 2/5/2025, 7:04 AM
[Sigh] I'll give this a fair chance sometime but for [frick]s sake, why is Tombstone a teenager?
IronMan616
IronMan616 - 2/5/2025, 7:19 AM
F ucking really? Spider-Man doesn't have enough villains that they have to get an Iron Man villain and turn him into a female.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder