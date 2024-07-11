Has SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW's Own KINGDOM COME-Inspired Logo Has Been Revealed By New DC Merch?

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is currently scheduled to be the second DCU title released by DC Studios and we recently learned that Cruella director Craig Gillespie will helm the movie.

Ana Nogueira (The Vampire Diaries) penned the screenplay - she was also attached to the Supergirl movie starring The Flash's Sasha Calle - and House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock is playing the titular hero, a casting decision that's been met with widespread approval.

Now, we have what may be the official logo for the upcoming movie courtesy of DC's SDCC merchandise reveals.

It's entirely possible this is just a generic Supergirl t-shirt, but the "Woman of Tomorrow" branding and this logo being one we've not seen before has led to the belief that it's DCU-related (however, we'd be remiss not to point out it's similarities to Supergirl's "New 52" logo).

There's also the small fact of it being released alongside a t-shirt with the Superman movie logo and what's clearly a stylised, Kingdom Come-inspired design which instantly brings the DCU's Man of Tomorrow to mind.

Should Superman and Supergirl have the same logo? Not necessarily, especially as they're cousins from different branches of the House of El. This version has more of an edge to it and is something we find easy to imagine the Maiden of Might wearing on her chest.

And for those of you who don't think DC would so casually unveil this logo, another t-shirt features the final Absolute Batman design even though DC Comics' version of the Ultimate Universe still hasn't been officially announced!

In the movie, Supergirl travels across the galaxy to celebrate her 21st birthday with Krypto the Superdog. Along the way, she meets a young woman named Ruthye and winds up on a murderous quest for revenge.

When Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow was first announced, Gunn said, "We see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl."

"She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing," he concluded.

Before appearing in her own solo outing, the expectation is that Alcock's Supergirl will make her DCU debut in Superman next summer.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026