Milly Alcock Confirmed To Debut As SUPERGIRL In James Gunn's SUPERMAN

Milly Alcock Confirmed To Debut As SUPERGIRL In James Gunn's SUPERMAN

We now have confirmation that Milly Alcock's Supergirl will make her DCU debut in James Gunn's Superman before going on to headline Woman of Tomorrow...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 19, 2024 09:07 PM EST

Previous reports have claimed that Milly Alcock might show up as Supergirl in James Gunn's Superman, and we now have confirmation that Kara Zor-El will indeed make her DCU debut in the upcoming reboot before going on to take centre stage in Woman of Tomorrow.

In their report on Gunn's update that the movie is “getting close” to wrapping after moving from Cleveland to Cincinnati earlier this week, THR mentions that the House of the Dragon alum will appear in the film.

We're not sure if Alcock has actually filmed her scenes for the movie yet, but there were rumors that she was Cleveland-bound when shooting was taking place on the streets of "Metropolis" a couple of weeks back - although Gunn did appear to debunk this on social media.

How substantial a role the Girl of Steel will play remains to be seen, but with so many other characters involved, we'd say there's a chance Alcock might only show up for a brief cameo, possibly even in the movie's post-credits scene.

Cameras started rolling in Cincinnati at the Union Terminal building yesterday, but aside from a quick glimpse of Edi Gathegi (Mr. Terrific) on set, there hasn't really been much to report. It is looking increasingly likely that the Union Terminal will double for the Hall of Justice, however.

Superman also stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific and Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, while Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent.

We're still not sure exactly how these other superheroes will factor into the story, but Gunn has previously revealed that Superman's dual-life as both Clark Kent and the Man of Steel will be explored in the film, suggesting that these characters will be his "super friends." Whether they'll be part of an actual team or not remains to be seen.

“Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman’s birthday,” Gunn captioned the first official photo earlier this year. “When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film ‘Superman: Legacy.’ By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN,” he added. “Making our way to you July 2025.”

Meg Donnelly Details Her SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW Audition And Future DCU Hopes (Exclusive)
Related:

Meg Donnelly Details Her SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW Audition And Future DCU Hopes (Exclusive)
Has SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW's Own KINGDOM COME-Inspired Logo Been Revealed By New DC Merch?
Recommended For You:

Has SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW's Own KINGDOM COME-Inspired Logo Been Revealed By New DC Merch?
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
BeNice123
BeNice123 - 7/19/2024, 9:39 PM
Yeah, not sure if im on board with this one. But we’ll see.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 7/19/2024, 9:41 PM
Weren't there reports earlier this week that something "crucial" was filmed and it was kept secret as they wrapped in Cleveland? It could've been her role.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/19/2024, 9:47 PM
@NinnesMBC - good call

That could be it!!.

I think it said it involved Lois and a character that hadn’t been seen in set pics yet so maybe she saves Lois while Clark is dealing with Ultraman
tylerzero
tylerzero - 7/19/2024, 9:42 PM
So, which DC characters should we include in this movie?

James Gunn:

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/19/2024, 9:45 PM
That’s not really a confirmation until Gunn himself makes it official honestly…

She’s been rumored to be in it since she was cast (I think it even started in trades like THR) so this isn’t really news imo.

However , she might be in it and if so then I could see it being her helping her cousin out during the battle sequence we have witnessed shooting or perhaps even a post credits scene.

I do hope this movie isn’t overcrowded but Gunn has shown in the past that he can balance it all so fingers crossed!!.

User Comment Image
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 7/19/2024, 9:49 PM
Of course. Her and everyone else 😂
ComicBookPsycho
ComicBookPsycho - 7/19/2024, 10:03 PM
Super (pun intended) excited about this casting. Loved her in Upright and House of the Dragon.
Steel86
Steel86 - 7/19/2024, 10:10 PM
With the film wrapping up she'll more than likely have a cameo setting up her film.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/19/2024, 10:16 PM
Nothing beats a cbm and film creative as the architect of your cbm universe.

Marvel is now more run by business people and look what is happening now.

#InGunnWeTrust

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder