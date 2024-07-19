Milly Alcock Confirmed To Debut As SUPERGIRL In James Gunn's SUPERMAN

Previous reports have claimed that Milly Alcock might show up as Supergirl in James Gunn's Superman, and we now have confirmation that Kara Zor-El will indeed make her DCU debut in the upcoming reboot before going on to take centre stage in Woman of Tomorrow.

In their report on Gunn's update that the movie is “getting close” to wrapping after moving from Cleveland to Cincinnati earlier this week, THR mentions that the House of the Dragon alum will appear in the film.

We're not sure if Alcock has actually filmed her scenes for the movie yet, but there were rumors that she was Cleveland-bound when shooting was taking place on the streets of "Metropolis" a couple of weeks back - although Gunn did appear to debunk this on social media.

How substantial a role the Girl of Steel will play remains to be seen, but with so many other characters involved, we'd say there's a chance Alcock might only show up for a brief cameo, possibly even in the movie's post-credits scene.

Cameras started rolling in Cincinnati at the Union Terminal building yesterday, but aside from a quick glimpse of Edi Gathegi (Mr. Terrific) on set, there hasn't really been much to report. It is looking increasingly likely that the Union Terminal will double for the Hall of Justice, however.

Superman also stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific and Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, while Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent.

We're still not sure exactly how these other superheroes will factor into the story, but Gunn has previously revealed that Superman's dual-life as both Clark Kent and the Man of Steel will be explored in the film, suggesting that these characters will be his "super friends." Whether they'll be part of an actual team or not remains to be seen.

“Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman’s birthday,” Gunn captioned the first official photo earlier this year. “When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film ‘Superman: Legacy.’ By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN,” he added. “Making our way to you July 2025.”