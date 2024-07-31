Brie Larson On Reuniting With THE MARVELS Co-Stars And Possible AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Return

Despite being generally well-received by critics, The Marvels was a box office disaster for Marvel Studios, making the chances of a direct sequel very slim. Even so, we are almost certain to see the three titular heroes in the MCU again at some point.

While speaking to The Playlist, Brie Larson was asked if a reunion with co-stars Iman Vellani (Kamala Khan) and Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau) was on the cards.

“I just loved being with those ladies so much,” replied the Academy Award-winner. “And I think that the sentiment of it is so right to me and is much more where I’m at in my life, which is, there’s no one superhero that can save us. It takes all kinds of people that have their own special skill sets and the ability to understand that the brink of disaster cannot be stopped by one. It’s all of us coming together. So that feels really right to me. And you know, as for the future, there’s things that I know, but I can’t tell you.”

When pressed if these "things" she knows might involve Carol Danvers showing up in Avengers: Doomsday and/or Avengers: Secret Wars, Larson decided not to spill any more details.

“I can’t say anything and I can’t even say that I don’t know anything, because that might mean that there’s something to say or not say,” she said. “So I’ll just say that I can’t say.”

Speaking of Doomsday, Larson was also asked if she knew anything about the recent SDCC announcement that Robert Downey Jr. would be returning to the MCU as the villainous Doctor Doom.

“I want to be clear. I was just with Kevin [Feige]. It was like that same day. And he was like, ‘Oh yeah, we’re doing a thing at Comic-Con.’ He did not say that at all! Not at all!”

We're not exactly going out on a limb here to say that, yes, Captain Marvel will be a part of one or both of the upcoming Avengers movies, but it remains to be seen if Ms. Marvel and Photon(?) will be joining her.

