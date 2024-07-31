Brie Larson On Reuniting With THE MARVELS Co-Stars And Possible AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Return

Brie Larson On Reuniting With THE MARVELS Co-Stars And Possible AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Return

The Marvels star Brie Larson has addressed her MCU future, and it sounds like plans are in place for her to return as Carol Danvers...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 31, 2024 08:07 AM EST
Filed Under: The Marvels

Despite being generally well-received by critics, The Marvels was a box office disaster for Marvel Studios, making the chances of a direct sequel very slim. Even so, we are almost certain to see the three titular heroes in the MCU again at some point.

While speaking to The Playlist, Brie Larson was asked if a reunion with co-stars Iman Vellani (Kamala Khan) and Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau) was on the cards.

“I just loved being with those ladies so much,” replied the Academy Award-winner. “And I think that the sentiment of it is so right to me and is much more where I’m at in my life, which is, there’s no one superhero that can save us. It takes all kinds of people that have their own special skill sets and the ability to understand that the brink of disaster cannot be stopped by one. It’s all of us coming together. So that feels really right to me. And you know, as for the future, there’s things that I know, but I can’t tell you.”

When pressed if these "things" she knows might involve Carol Danvers showing up in Avengers: Doomsday and/or Avengers: Secret Wars, Larson decided not to spill any more details.

“I can’t say anything and I can’t even say that I don’t know anything, because that might mean that there’s something to say or not say,” she said. “So I’ll just say that I can’t say.”

Speaking of Doomsday, Larson was also asked if she knew anything about the recent SDCC announcement that Robert Downey Jr. would be returning to the MCU as the villainous Doctor Doom.

“I want to be clear. I was just with Kevin [Feige]. It was like that same day. And he was like, ‘Oh yeah, we’re doing a thing at Comic-Con.’ He did not say that at all! Not at all!”

We're not exactly going out on a limb here to say that, yes, Captain Marvel will be a part of one or both of the upcoming Avengers movies, but it remains to be seen if Ms. Marvel and Photon(?) will be joining her.

"In Marvel Studios’ The Marvels, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as The Marvels.”

The film also stars Zawe Ashton and Park Seo-joon. Nia DaCosta directs, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Mary Livanos and Matthew Jenkins serve as executive producers. The screenplay is by Megan McDonnell, Nia DaCosta, Elissa Karasik and Zeb Wells.

The Marvels is now available to stream on Disney+ and to purchase on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD.

THE MARVELS Star Brie Larson Says She Always Reaches Out With Advice When Someone Lands A Superhero Role
Related:

THE MARVELS Star Brie Larson Says She Always Reaches Out With Advice When Someone Lands A Superhero Role
THE MARVELS Ended Up Losing More Money Than THE FLASH After Disappointing 2023 For Superhero Movies
Recommended For You:

THE MARVELS Ended Up Losing More Money Than THE FLASH After Disappointing 2023 For Superhero Movies
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 7/31/2024, 8:54 AM
User Comment Image
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 7/31/2024, 8:58 AM
User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
Reeds2Much
Reeds2Much - 7/31/2024, 9:00 AM
More Iman Vellani. I could take or leave everyone else.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 7/31/2024, 9:00 AM
Seeing how she's one of the few actively involved with other heroes, I think it makes sense if she shows up in Doomsday.

That said, I do hope she's also returning for a third Captain Marvel movie (yes, I dare say it). Just like how Captain America 3 was a semi-Avengers movie, I want Captain Marvel 3 to be as well. Instead of adapting Civil War though, I wanna see Annihiliation adapted.

Also, I'm still confused as to why The Marvels and Secret Invasion exist as seperate properties when merged it had so much more potential. Okay, rant over.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/31/2024, 9:00 AM
Brie Larson On Reuniting with THE MARVELS Co-Stars and AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Return.

User Comment Image
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 7/31/2024, 9:01 AM
User Comment Image

User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/31/2024, 9:02 AM
She is kang
Slotherin
Slotherin - 7/31/2024, 9:12 AM
I'd be down for it. I actually enjoyed The Marvels and thought it had good rewatch value.
Her co-stars helped her have more to bounce off in that one in my opinion and I liked all 3 leads so I'd definitely love to see them return.
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 7/31/2024, 9:15 AM
They'll definitely be back in Avengers 5 & 6, beyond that, maybe a re-booted GotG?
LeBronStan
LeBronStan - 7/31/2024, 9:22 AM
They made a huge mistake not making the Captain Marvel sequel Secret Invasion.

Could have had the skrulls have a grudge against Carol for not finding them a home and "abandoning" them on earth while she traveled the universe. The skrulls start replacing various heroes (war machine, falcon cap, hulk, etc.) and government officials through out the world, and the only person she can trust is her estranged niece Monica.

Not only does this put a greater interest in Captain Marvel after a mid first film, but in a sense she gets the "Winter Soldier" affect, solidifying her as a major player in the MCU going forward. Like this writes itself Feige.
S8R8M
S8R8M - 7/31/2024, 9:23 AM
I hope Doom kills her in the first 5mins to set the tone of the movie. She is too powerful.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder