AGATHA ALL ALONG: New Stills Reveal First Look At Aubrey Plaza In Her Green Witch Costume

AGATHA ALL ALONG: New Stills Reveal First Look At Aubrey Plaza In Her Green Witch Costume

Some new promo stills for Marvel Studios' Agatha All Along have been released, and they give us a first look at Aubrey Plaza suited-up as Rio Vidal in her "warrior witch" costume...

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 01, 2024 10:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Agatha: Coven of Chaos

Some new promo stills for Marvel Studios' Agatha All Along have been unveiled (via Empire), giving us another look at Kathryn Hahn as the returning Agatha Harkness along with the show's supporting players.

One of the images gives us a first look at Aubrey Plaza's mysterious character suited-up in her Green Witch costume.

“I would literally go from one to the other and would put my Wow wig on and my Wow costume on," Plaza told Deadline in a recent interview when asked about shooting Agatha and Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis at the same time. "And then the next day, I would go to the Agatha set and I’d be dressed as a warrior witch with a dagger and stuff. At one point, when I was dressed in the Marvel character, I sneaked onto the Megalopolis set and I started harassing Giancarlo Esposito and Adam [Driver] and everyone. It was absolutely insane behaviour.”

Wow Platinum is the name of Plaza's Megalopolis character, and while her Agatha role has not been officially confirmed, she is believed to be playing Rio Vidal, an immensely powerful Green Witch and an ex of Miss Harkness.

The new series focuses on Kathryn Hahn’s character, Agatha Harkness, from the acclaimed Marvel Studios’ series WandaVision, as she sets off on a dangerous, mysterious adventure filled with trials and tribulations. Showrunner Jac Schaeffer, who was the creative force behind WandaVision, directs the pilot episode.

"In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…"

In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.

Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along premieres September 18 at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET, with the first two episodes, exclusively on Disney+.

AGATHA ALL ALONG Stills Show The Title Witch Powering Up As Joe Locke Reveals Intriguing New Teen Details
Related:

AGATHA ALL ALONG Stills Show The Title Witch Powering Up As Joe Locke Reveals Intriguing New "Teen" Details
AGATHA ALL ALONG Star Joe Locke Reveals New Story Details And Confirms His Character's Sexuality
Recommended For You:

AGATHA ALL ALONG Star Joe Locke Reveals New Story Details And Confirms His Character's Sexuality
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/1/2024, 10:53 AM
Ngl if they just Aubrey Plaza a show where she is a witch exploring mcu I would be more interested.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 8/1/2024, 10:55 AM
Not really interested in this, hopefully it is a surprise hit
mountainman
mountainman - 8/1/2024, 10:56 AM
I’ve enjoyed Aubrey Plaza in everything I’ve seen her in. Very compelling actress that has a ton of range. There is still absolutely nothing that could get me to see this show.

Maybe they will really lean into the Hocus Pocus crowd or those folks obsessed with Halloween stuff to tune in. This just doesn’t seem appealing at all to most MCU fans. Let’s see if they can bring in some new ones or if this is going to be a ratings disaster.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 8/1/2024, 11:06 AM
@mountainman - User Comment Image
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 8/1/2024, 11:18 AM
@mountainman - "This just doesn’t seem appealing at all to most MCU fans."

Comic fandom isn't a monolith. At least 30%, and as many as 48%, of comic readers and comic con attendees are female. There's an audience for shows like this.
NGFB
NGFB - 8/1/2024, 11:02 AM
This is gonna suck. . . because Hating Everything is now an Olympic sport. . .
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 8/1/2024, 11:10 AM
@NGFB - this is going to suck because you shouldn't put gymnists in the boxing ring.

This cast:
Hocus Pocus reboot ✅️

American Horror Story: ✅️

Disney Halloween Special: ✅️

MARVEL TV show:

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/1/2024, 11:13 AM
It’s been said that Plaza’s character who is a green witch named “Rio Vidal” but could she be a gender flipped version of the Emerald Warlock Dian from the comics especially if her powers come from the earth?.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Anyway looks fun and I’m liking Agatha’s look in this , feels very Evil Mary Poppins/Missy to me.
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 8/1/2024, 11:13 AM
The saviour of the MCU is here

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder