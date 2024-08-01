AGATHA ALL ALONG: New Stills Reveal First Look At Aubrey Plaza In Her Green Witch Costume

Some new promo stills for Marvel Studios' Agatha All Along have been unveiled (via Empire), giving us another look at Kathryn Hahn as the returning Agatha Harkness along with the show's supporting players.

One of the images gives us a first look at Aubrey Plaza's mysterious character suited-up in her Green Witch costume.

“I would literally go from one to the other and would put my Wow wig on and my Wow costume on," Plaza told Deadline in a recent interview when asked about shooting Agatha and Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis at the same time. "And then the next day, I would go to the Agatha set and I’d be dressed as a warrior witch with a dagger and stuff. At one point, when I was dressed in the Marvel character, I sneaked onto the Megalopolis set and I started harassing Giancarlo Esposito and Adam [Driver] and everyone. It was absolutely insane behaviour.”

Wow Platinum is the name of Plaza's Megalopolis character, and while her Agatha role has not been officially confirmed, she is believed to be playing Rio Vidal, an immensely powerful Green Witch and an ex of Miss Harkness.

The new series focuses on Kathryn Hahn’s character, Agatha Harkness, from the acclaimed Marvel Studios’ series WandaVision, as she sets off on a dangerous, mysterious adventure filled with trials and tribulations. Showrunner Jac Schaeffer, who was the creative force behind WandaVision, directs the pilot episode.

"In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…"

In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.

Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along premieres September 18 at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET, with the first two episodes, exclusively on Disney+.