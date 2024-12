SUPERGIRL: Milly Alcock's WOMAN OF TOMORROW Rises Up On New Fan-Poster

We've seen quite a few fan-made posters for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow at this stage, but this latest effort from @Megaversopop might be the most impressive yet.

Taking inspiration from the official one-sheet for James Gunn's Superman that was released yesterday, the artwork shows House of the Dragon alum Milly Alcock taking to the skies as the Girl of Steel.

Kara Zor-El hasn't had as much luck as her more famous cousin on the big screen, but an adaptation of Tom King's acclaimed comic book run could definitely turn things around for the character.

Alcock is believed to have filmed scenes for Superman, and is scheduled to begin shooting her solo movie early next year.

Woman of Tomorrow will be the next DCU movie to release in theaters after Superman. Warner Bros. recently announced that our new Girl of Steel will take flight on June 26, 2026.

Craig Gillespie is set to direct.

This take on Kara Zor-El a said to be a "less earnest and more edgy version of the iconic superheroine" as Gunn looks to move away from "previous depictions of the Girl of Steel, particularly the long-running CBS/CW series fronted by Melissa Benoist."

Gunn recently revealed that he actually had Alcock in mind to play Supergirl since seeing her performance in HBO's Game of Thrones prequel series.

“Milly was the FIRST person I brought up to Peter for this role, well over a year ago, when I had only read the comics," the filmmaker posted to Threads. "I was watching House of the Dragon and thought she might have the edge, grace and authenticity we needed.”

According to a brief synopsis, this story will follow Kara as she "travels across the galaxy to celebrate her 21st birthday with Krypto the Superdog. Along the way, she meets a young woman named Ruthye and winds up on a murderous quest for revenge."

Actress and playwright Ana Nogueira is penning the Woman of Tomorrow script.

Gunn and Peter Safran announced the Supergirl reboot during their studio press day in January of last year, when the "Gods and Monsters" DCU slate was revealed. The project will be at least partially based on King’s acclaimed comic book series of the same name from 2022.

Said Gunn at the time, “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”